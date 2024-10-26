Luxury train travel, a 'sand castle' mansion, and Prada spacesuits: Lifestyle news roundup

2 / 12
Sommeliers, a personal concierge, and Michelin Star meals: Luxury train travel is the new business class
If you’ve ever dreamed of the luxurious train travel depicted in “The Darjeeling Limited” or any of the litany of Agatha Christie film adaptations, you’re in luck: high-end rail travel is making a comeback, and this time with 21st-century perks.
A clifftop mansion near San Diego will more than double the record for the most expensive house sold in the area if the owners get their asking price.
The new Prada-designed spacesuit for NASA takes luxury to the next level — and even billionaires can’t buy it
The next time American astronauts step onto the moon, they’ll be clad in Prada spacesuits – featuring advanced technology and the brand’s signature design elements.
It’s hard to imagine former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a car – especially because former commanders-in-chief are barred from driving on public roads – but that hasn’t stopped the Republican nominee from building up an extensive collection of flashy rides over the years.
Some Silicon Valley residents have come up with a novel solution to deal with San Francisco’s perpetual housing shortage: they’re purchasing 267 acres in California’s wine country and attempting to build a community modeled on an “Italian hill town.”
A legendary Hollywood mansion, a slope-side Aspen escape, and an Oregon ranch: This week’s luxury real estate roundup
Each week, Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities — and they’re all on the market.
A signed copy of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ one of the largest chunks of moon rock on earth, and a painting of Picasso’s mistress: This week’s auction block roundup
Each week Quartz highlights the upcoming and ongoing sales at auction houses across the world. Among the items available are works of art, historical artifacts, and pop culture memorabilia that collectors won’t want to miss out on. While some of these objects go for millions, others are simultaneously affordable and unforgettable.
This year’s World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers is on track to break ticket sales records – with the most exclusive seats at each World Series game going for more than $20,000.
Axiom Space and Prada recently unveiled the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy
If you’re a busy adult who’s left finding a Halloween costume to the last minute, finding something topical and stylish can be a nightmarish endeavor. Fortunately, there are some outfits that allow you to split the difference.