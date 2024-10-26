How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Luxury train travel, a 'sand castle' mansion, and Prada spacesuits: Lifestyle news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

Luxury train travel, a 'sand castle' mansion, and Prada spacesuits: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, a look inside the exclusive planned community for crypto moguls and Silicon Valley elites

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Luxury train travel, a &#39;sand castle&#39; mansion, and Prada spacesuits: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Belmond, AutumnSkyPhotography (Getty Images), WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Getty Images), Esmeralda, Modlin Group LLC, Christie’s, Luke Hales/Getty Images, Searchlight Pictures
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Sommeliers, a personal concierge, and Michelin Star meals: Luxury train travel is the new business class

Sommeliers, a personal concierge, and Michelin Star meals: Luxury train travel is the new business class

Image for article titled Luxury train travel, a &#39;sand castle&#39; mansion, and Prada spacesuits: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Belmond

If you’ve ever dreamed of the luxurious train travel depicted in “The Darjeeling Limited” or any of the litany of Agatha Christie film adaptations, you’re in luck: high-end rail travel is making a comeback, and this time with 21st-century perks.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Check out this ‘sand castle’ mansion on sale for a record $108 million

Check out this ‘sand castle’ mansion on sale for a record $108 million

Image for article titled Luxury train travel, a &#39;sand castle&#39; mansion, and Prada spacesuits: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: AutumnSkyPhotography (Getty Images)

A clifftop mansion near San Diego will more than double the record for the most expensive house sold in the area if the owners get their asking price.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

The new Prada-designed spacesuit for NASA takes luxury to the next level — and even billionaires can’t buy it

The new Prada-designed spacesuit for NASA takes luxury to the next level — and even billionaires can’t buy it

Prada is making spacesuits for NASA and the price tag is out of this world
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Prada is making spacesuits for NASA and the price tag is out of this world

The next time American astronauts step onto the moon, they’ll be clad in Prada spacesuits – featuring advanced technology and the brand’s signature design elements.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, and Ferrari: Look inside Donald Trump’s garage

Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, and Ferrari: Look inside Donald Trump’s garage

Image for article titled Luxury train travel, a &#39;sand castle&#39; mansion, and Prada spacesuits: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Getty Images)

It’s hard to imagine former President Donald Trump behind the wheel of a car – especially because former commanders-in-chief are barred from driving on public roads – but that hasn’t stopped the Republican nominee from building up an extensive collection of flashy rides over the years.

Advertisement

 Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Inside Esmeralda, the exclusive planned community for crypto moguls and Silicon Valley elites

Inside Esmeralda, the exclusive planned community for crypto moguls and Silicon Valley elites

Image for article titled Luxury train travel, a &#39;sand castle&#39; mansion, and Prada spacesuits: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Esmeralda

Some Silicon Valley residents have come up with a novel solution to deal with San Francisco’s perpetual housing shortage: they’re purchasing 267 acres in California’s wine country and attempting to build a community modeled on an “Italian hill town.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

A legendary Hollywood mansion, a slope-side Aspen escape, and an Oregon ranch: This week’s luxury real estate roundup

A legendary Hollywood mansion, a slope-side Aspen escape, and an Oregon ranch: This week’s luxury real estate roundup

Image for article titled Luxury train travel, a &#39;sand castle&#39; mansion, and Prada spacesuits: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Modlin Group LLC

Each week, Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities — and they’re all on the market.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

A signed copy of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ one of the largest chunks of moon rock on earth, and a painting of Picasso’s mistress: This week’s auction block roundup

A signed copy of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ one of the largest chunks of moon rock on earth, and a painting of Picasso’s mistress: This week’s auction block roundup

Image for article titled Luxury train travel, a &#39;sand castle&#39; mansion, and Prada spacesuits: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Christie’s

Each week Quartz highlights the upcoming and ongoing sales at auction houses across the world. Among the items available are works of art, historical artifacts, and pop culture memorabilia that collectors won’t want to miss out on. While some of these objects go for millions, others are simultaneously affordable and unforgettable.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Here’s how much World Series box seats will set you back (FaceTime with Steinbrenners not included)

Here’s how much World Series box seats will set you back (FaceTime with Steinbrenners not included)

Image for article titled Luxury train travel, a &#39;sand castle&#39; mansion, and Prada spacesuits: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Luke Hales/Getty Images

This year’s World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers is on track to break ticket sales records – with the most exclusive seats at each World Series game going for more than $20,000.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Prada is making spacesuits for NASA and the price tag is out of this world

Prada is making spacesuits for NASA and the price tag is out of this world

Prada is making spacesuits for NASA and the price tag is out of this world
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Axiom Space and Prada recently unveiled the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, Italy

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now

10 fictional characters shaping real-world fashion right now

Image for article titled Luxury train travel, a &#39;sand castle&#39; mansion, and Prada spacesuits: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Searchlight Pictures

If you’re a busy adult who’s left finding a Halloween costume to the last minute, finding something topical and stylish can be a nightmarish endeavor. Fortunately, there are some outfits that allow you to split the difference.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12