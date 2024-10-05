How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Mark Cuban vs. Elon Musk on Trump, and Mark Zuckerberg passes Jeff Bezos: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

Mark Cuban vs. Elon Musk on Trump, and Mark Zuckerberg passes Jeff Bezos: Leadership news roundup

Plus, the 6 college majors that make the most millionaires

Image for article titled Mark Cuban vs. Elon Musk on Trump, and Mark Zuckerberg passes Jeff Bezos: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Megan Briggs (Getty Images), Mark Wilson (Getty Images), Jeff Swensen/Getty Images (Getty Images), Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool (Getty Images), Matthew Brown (AP), Hinterhaus Productions (Getty Images), Josh Edelman (Getty Images)
The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires

The 6 college majors that make the most millionaires

Image for article titled Mark Cuban vs. Elon Musk on Trump, and Mark Zuckerberg passes Jeff Bezos: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Your college major won’t determine your fate, but it can significantly impact how much money you make after college.

Unsurprisingly, many of the biggest names in business, like Mark Cuban and Warren Buffett, majored in business, and many others went on to study at the country’s top business schools. Two notable tech titans, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, didn’t graduate college at all — though that isn’t the norm.

Mark Cuban warns Elon Musk: Donald Trump will betray you

Mark Cuban warns Elon Musk: Donald Trump will betray you

Mark Cuban
Photo: Megan Briggs (Getty Images)

Billionaire Mark Cuban has some words of warning for Elon Musk when it comes to his support of former President Donald Trump.

“Elon, there will come a time when you need something from Donald Trump,” Cuban wrote in a post Sunday on X, Musk’s social media platform. “You will think you will have earned the right to ask and receive. You have been a loyal, faithful soldier for him. You have supported him politically with 10s of millions of dollars.”

Mark Cuban says this is the one thing he respects most about Elon Musk

Mark Cuban says this is the one thing he respects most about Elon Musk

Mark Cuban
Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Despite their ideological differences, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban is a fan of Elon Musk’s business acumen and willingness to take big risks on ambitious projects.

A lot of millionaires are considering leaving the U.S. after the election — regardless of who wins

A lot of millionaires are considering leaving the U.S. after the election — regardless of who wins

Vice President Kamala Harris, in all black, stands at a microphone while smiling
Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images (Getty Images)

A recent survey of wealthy Americans revealed that, while the majority of millionaires support Vice President Kamala Harris, 53% plan to leave the United States after the election regardless of who the winning candidate is.

Elon Musk has donated tens of millions to the Republican Party for years

Elon Musk has donated tens of millions to the Republican Party for years

close-up of Elon Musk in a black, long-sleeve T-shirt, who has his head resting on his left fist
Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has become a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump’s latest bid for the White House. But it turns out he has long been a donor to Republican Party causes.

The most expensive Senate race per vote ever is in a state of just 1 million people

The most expensive Senate race per vote ever is in a state of just 1 million people

Image for article titled Mark Cuban vs. Elon Musk on Trump, and Mark Zuckerberg passes Jeff Bezos: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Matthew Brown (AP)

The most expensive Senate race in history is currently happening in one of the least populated states.

According to Bloomberg, the race between Democratic incumbent Jon Tester and Republican Tim Sheehy has seen an influx of billionaire cash on both sides, putting it on track to reach a total of $250 million in spending. That’s about $250 per vote, as Montana has a population of just over 1 million people, setting it up to be the most expensive race ever on a per-vote basis.

Body language experts reveal how what's left unsaid can make or break your career

Body language experts reveal how what’s left unsaid can make or break your career

Image for article titled Mark Cuban vs. Elon Musk on Trump, and Mark Zuckerberg passes Jeff Bezos: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Hinterhaus Productions (Getty Images)

Friday is National Body Language Day, which means it’s as good a time as any to start thinking about how your nonverbal communication can affect your career.

Mark Zuckerberg just passed Jeff Bezos to become the world's second-richest person

Mark Zuckerberg just passed Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second-richest person

Close-up photo of Mark Zuckerberg who is smiling in a navy henley
Photo: Josh Edelman (Getty Images)

Meta co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the second-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With a net worth of $206 billion — driven higher by a recent rally in the Facebook parent company’s stock — Zuckerberg passed Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos to clinch the No. 2 spot Friday.

