Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Neuralink scares doctors, Elon Musk's new Tesla, and RIP Apple Car: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Neuralink scares doctors, Elon Musk's new Tesla, and RIP Apple Car: Tech news roundup

Plus, an AI fake McDonald's photo goes viral, and an AI license plate startup goes rogue

Image for article titled Neuralink scares doctors, Elon Musk&#39;s new Tesla, and RIP Apple Car: Tech news roundup
Screenshot: Neuralink, Twitter, Image: X, Flock, Tingshu Wang (Reuters), Eric Thayer (Getty Images), Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik, Lars Penning/picture alliance (Getty Images), Toyota, House of Illuminati / Stuart Sinclair, Tesla
Elon Musk’s Neuralink is starting to freak doctors out

Image for article titled Neuralink scares doctors, Elon Musk&#39;s new Tesla, and RIP Apple Car: Tech news roundup
Screenshot: Neuralink

Neuralink, billionaire Elon Musk’s side hustle, began brain-computer interface implant long-term trials in human subjects late last month, the third such company to do so. There are very few details available about the trial’s first volunteer, though Musk has said that the subject “seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of” and “is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking.” As is common with Musk and his various enterprises, no proof of this is offered beyond just taking him at his word. This has caused others in the field to express their concerns.

A viral photo of a guy smoking in McDonald’s is completely fake — and of course made by AI

Image for article titled Neuralink scares doctors, Elon Musk&#39;s new Tesla, and RIP Apple Car: Tech news roundup
Image: X

Have you seen a photo on social media recently that appears to show a man in 1980s-style clothes smoking a cigarette in McDonald’s? The image has gone viral, racking up over 21 million views at the time of this writing. But it’s completely fake. The image was made using generative AI.

An AI license plate surveillance startup installed hundreds of cameras without permission

Image for article titled Neuralink scares doctors, Elon Musk&#39;s new Tesla, and RIP Apple Car: Tech news roundup
Image: Flock

Flock, a startup which promotes a surveillance state, has installed car tracking cameras in 4,000 cities among 42 states. The company makes its money and shareholder value by delivering AI-based tracking hardware and software to local police departments, which are more than happy to pay Flock’s $3,000 annual fee. The Atlanta-based company has grown nearly 2,700 percent since 2020, and at least some of that growth, according to a new report from Forbes, has come from a willingness to bend the rules to get their cameras installed and tracking your every movement.

Elon Musk says a Tesla sports car is finally coming next year — and it’s a SpaceX collaboration

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Image: Tingshu Wang (Reuters)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is teasing the EV-maker’s highly-anticipated sports car, the Roadster, and announced that it will finally ship next year.

“There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car,” Musk posted on X, the social platform he owns, early Wednesday morning.

He went on to say that the car’s production design is complete and will be unveiled by the end of the year and ready to ship in 2025. But the electric sports car has been plagued with delays and has already missed multiple ship dates.

Apple is shutting down its EV project after spending billions of dollars over a decade

Apple has ended its push into the auto industry after about a decade of work on an electric car.
Image: Eric Thayer (Getty Images)

Roughly a decade after Apple launched Project Titan, the technology giant’s plans to build and sell its own electric car have reportedly been terminated.

Elon Musk’s Las Vegas tunnel has workers wading through toxic mud

Image for article titled Neuralink scares doctors, Elon Musk&#39;s new Tesla, and RIP Apple Car: Tech news roundup
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Elon Musk’s tunnels below the Las Vegas strip are not exactly going as planned. Since his Boring company first appeared about seven years ago, plans have been scaled back, promises have been broken and safety violations have piled up.

Tesla’s Chinese rival BYD wants to corner the EV market with a new $230,000 supercar and a $14,000 hatchback

BYD has made a series of changes to its lineup of electric vehicles this month, including the release of a cheaper BYD Dolphin hatchback.
Photo: Lars Penning/picture alliance (Getty Images)

BYD, Tesla’s Chinese rival, has unleashed its latest effort to corner the electric vehicle market with a new “supercar” — one that comes with a steep price tag.

Plug-in hybrids are greener than even the newest EVs

Image for article titled Neuralink scares doctors, Elon Musk&#39;s new Tesla, and RIP Apple Car: Tech news roundup
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Prius Prime has beat out the latest EVs for the title of greenest car. Despite more EVs coming to market, none of the latest fully-electric vehicles in the U.S. managed to outdo the efficiency of the humble Prius plug-in, according to the Washington Post and recent findings in the 2024 GreenerCars report.

Lying AI ads for a Willy Wonka attraction led to crying children and a visit from the cops

The AI advertisment versus an on-location photo
Photo: House of Illuminati / Stuart Sinclair

Police were called to the scene of “Willy’s Chocolate Experience” in Glasgow, Scotland, as children burst into tears when the “immersive experience” promised in AI advertisements turned out to be a sparsely decorated warehouse.

Elon Musk says the new Tesla Roadster will hit 60 MPH in less than 1 second. Don’t count on it

Image for article titled Neuralink scares doctors, Elon Musk&#39;s new Tesla, and RIP Apple Car: Tech news roundup
Photo: Tesla, Screenshot: Twitter

The second-generation Tesla Roadster is back in the news after Elon Musk announced that the car would hit 60 miles an hour in less than a second. This is nearly a full second faster than the current record-holder, which got me wondering: Is it actually possible? I crunched some numbers to get the answer: It’s technically doable, but it would be so inconvenient as to make the whole endeavor not worth it. Let’s run down what I found.

