Neuralink scares doctors, Elon Musk's new Tesla, and RIP Apple Car: Tech news roundup

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is teasing the EV-maker’s highly-anticipated sports car, the Roadster, and announced that it will finally ship next year.

“There will never be another car like this, if you could even call it a car,” Musk posted on X, the social platform he owns, early Wednesday morning.

He went on to say that the car’s production design is complete and will be unveiled by the end of the year and ready to ship in 2025. But the electric sports car has been plagued with delays and has already missed multiple ship dates.

