Nvidia all the time, Elon Musk wants a piece, and Apple looks to Google: AI news roundup

The world could have a new superpower in the Great AI race: Saudi Arabia reportedly has $40 billion earmarked to invest in artificial intelligence technology. A fund that size would be one of the world’s largest to-date targeted toward the development of AI.
Nvidia made waves this week during its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California, debuting a new chip that has the world’s largest tech companies already queueing up. But for those of us who don’t need and can’t afford the $30,000 to $40,000 chip, it looks like Nvidia has a more affordable — and useful for one’s practical, walking-around life.
Seeing a video playback of a cool dream or idea you have might become a reality soon. OpenAI’s text-to-video AI generator, Sora, is going to be publicly released “definitely this year,” said Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer. But when asked about nudity on Sora, Murati said she wasn’t sure if it would be allowed in video generations, adding that artists might use nude generations in creative settings. Murati said OpenAI is “working with artists and creators from different fields to figure out exactly what’s useful,” along with “what level of flexibility” Sora should have.
As the world’s most significant chipmaker faces a lawsuit over allegedly training its AI model on copyrighted work, Nvidia’s deputy general counsel said at the chipmaker’s AI tech conference he doesn’t see intellectual property law being extended to generative AI model creations.