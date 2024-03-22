Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Nvidia all the time, Elon Musk wants a piece, and Apple looks to Google: AI news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
A.I.

Nvidia all the time, Elon Musk wants a piece, and Apple looks to Google: AI news roundup

Plus, Intel gets big CHIPS Act money, Saudi Arabia wants in, and nudity on OpenAI's Sora?

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Nvidia all the time, Elon Musk wants a piece, and Apple looks to Google: AI news roundup
Graphic: Images: Justin Sullivan, Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times, Nathan Frandino/File Photo, Hamad I Mohammed



The AI industry has been feeling the rush this week — from a new Nvidia chip that already has the world’s tech giants lining up, to billions of dollars in AI investments in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Check out the slideshow for those and more highlights from the week in AI news.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 18

Nvidia’s ‘Taylor Swift’ moment has Wall Street doubling down on the AI chip stock

Nvidia’s ‘Taylor Swift’ moment has Wall Street doubling down on the AI chip stock

Jensen Huang standing beside a robot
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivering his keynote address at Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia has been on a hot streak in 2024 — beating Wall Street estimates in its fourth-quarter earnings and seeing its stock rise over 80% year-to-date — thanks to its highly sought-after H100 chip that’s powering the AI boom. But after the unveiling of its new, highly-anticipated chip, Blackwell, at its GPU Technology Conference at the top of this week, the chipmaker didn’t see its stock move much.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 18

Elon Musk’s companies are into Nvidia’s new AI chips

Elon Musk’s companies are into Nvidia’s new AI chips

Elon Musk sitting in front of a blue screen that says DealBook Summit
Elon Musk onstage at The New York Times DealBook Summit 2023
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times (Getty Images)

Despite his tendency to play against his tech rivals, even Elon Musk is hungry for tech’s hottest chips from Nvidia. During the chipmaker’s annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California this week, two xAI co-founders — the AI company Musk founded as a rival to OpenAI — held sessions at the so-called Woodstock of AI.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 18

Intel will get $8.5 billion in CHIPS Act funding to boost plants in 4 states

Intel will get $8.5 billion in CHIPS Act funding to boost plants in 4 states

Intel logo on sign
An Intel sign outside the Fab 42 microprocessor manufacturing site in Chandler, Arizona.
Photo: Nathan Frandino/File Photo (Reuters)

American semiconductor pioneer Intel is set to receive up to $8.5 billion in direct government funding from the CHIPS and Science Act, part of an effort to advance U.S. chipmaking amid a booming AI industry and competition with China.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 18

Saudi Arabia wants to become the world’s biggest AI investor — and has $40 billion to do it

Saudi Arabia wants to become the world’s biggest AI investor — and has $40 billion to do it

Image for article titled Nvidia all the time, Elon Musk wants a piece, and Apple looks to Google: AI news roundup
Photo: Hamad I Mohammed (Reuters)

The world could have a new superpower in the Great AI race: Saudi Arabia reportedly has $40 billion earmarked to invest in artificial intelligence technology. A fund that size would be one of the world’s largest to-date targeted toward the development of AI.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 18

3 stocks feeling the Nvidia bump

3 stocks feeling the Nvidia bump

Jensen Huang standing in front of a screen that says generative AI
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during his keynote address at the company’s GPU Tech Conference in San Jose, California
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

While Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s announcement of the chipmaker’s highly-anticipated new chip, Blackwell, was the highlight of the tech world’s “Woodstock of AI,” his announcements of new partnerships saw the resurgence of the “Nvidia bump.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 18

Nvidia’s hottest new product might not be its new AI chip — but its Stanley cup

Nvidia’s hottest new product might not be its new AI chip — but its Stanley cup

Stanley cups on a display shelf at Dick's Sporting Goods
Stanley cups on display at Dick’s Sporting Goods
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia made waves this week during its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California, debuting a new chip that has the world’s largest tech companies already queueing up. But for those of us who don’t need and can’t afford the $30,000 to $40,000 chip, it looks like Nvidia has a more affordable — and useful for one’s practical, walking-around life.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 18

Nvidia has a ‘very big’ new AI chip called Blackwell. Here’s what to know

Nvidia has a ‘very big’ new AI chip called Blackwell. Here’s what to know

Jensen Huang standing behind Nvidia's processors
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during his keynote address at Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference on Monday in San Jose, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia, the company responsible for the most sought-after hardware in the world, unveiled an even more powerful next-generation version of its AI chip, at a conference dubbed the “Woodstock of AI” by employees and analysts. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced the AI chipmaker’s highly anticipated new processor, Blackwell, saying tech giants like Microsoft and Google are already preparing for its arrival. Huang announced the new Blackwell chip at Nvidia’s annual GPU Technology Conference, or GTC, in San Jose, California.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 18

OpenAI’s video generator Sora might allow nudity. Experts are worried

OpenAI’s video generator Sora might allow nudity. Experts are worried

webpage for OpenAI's AI video generator Sora displayed on an iPhone
OpenAI’s AI video generator Sora
Photo: Koshiro K (Shutterstock)

Seeing a video playback of a cool dream or idea you have might become a reality soon. OpenAI’s text-to-video AI generator, Sora, is going to be publicly released “definitely this year,” said Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer. But when asked about nudity on Sora, Murati said she wasn’t sure if it would be allowed in video generations, adding that artists might use nude generations in creative settings. Murati said OpenAI is “working with artists and creators from different fields to figure out exactly what’s useful,” along with “what level of flexibility” Sora should have.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 18

Microsoft tapped an Inflection AI and DeepMind co-founder to lead its new AI division

Microsoft tapped an Inflection AI and DeepMind co-founder to lead its new AI division

Mustafa Suleyman
Mustafa Suleyman is now serves as the EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI.
Image: Riccardo Savi (Getty Images)

Tech giant Microsoft announced that it has named Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of two high-profile AI startups, as chief executive of its new AI division.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 18

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a ‘very big’ new chip at his company’s ‘Woodstock of AI’

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a ‘very big’ new chip at his company’s ‘Woodstock of AI’

Jensen Huang and Nvidia's new processors
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during his keynote address at Nvidia’s GTC conference on Monday in San Jose, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled the AI chipmaker’s highly anticipated new processor, saying tech giants like Microsoft and Google are already eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 18

Nvidia’s lawyer says IP law probably won’t apply to AI models

Nvidia’s lawyer says IP law probably won’t apply to AI models

Nvidia office
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

As the world’s most significant chipmaker faces a lawsuit over allegedly training its AI model on copyrighted work, Nvidia’s deputy general counsel said at the chipmaker’s AI tech conference he doesn’t see intellectual property law being extended to generative AI model creations.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 18

Elon Musk made his ChatGPT rival Grok open-source

Elon Musk made his ChatGPT rival Grok open-source

illustration of xAI app displayed on a phone in front of a photo of Musk
Illustration: Angga Budhiyanto (Shutterstock)

Elon Musk shared the computer code powering his new AI company’s chatbot named Grok, the latest move in his ongoing rivalry with OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman. Musk’s company xAI made Grok-1 an open-source AI model with a release on its website. “We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1,” the company said.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 18

Super Micro Computer stock took a dive after its debut on the S&P 500

Super Micro Computer stock took a dive after its debut on the S&P 500

Super Micro Computer has been one of several beneficiaries of Wall Street’s interest in artificial intelligence.
Super Micro Computer has been one of several beneficiaries of Wall Street’s interest in artificial intelligence.
Photo: Ann Wang (Reuters)

Super Micro Computer alarmed investors by announcing a new share offering, sending its stock hurtling down just a day after it debuted on the S&P 500.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 18

Facebook says it doesn’t expect to get its hands on Nvidia’s new AI chips this year

Facebook says it doesn’t expect to get its hands on Nvidia’s new AI chips this year

Facebook and Meta logos
Meta plans to have about 350,000 of Nvidia’s H100 chips by the end of this year.
Image: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

Meta Platforms, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, does not expect to receive shipments of Nvidia’s new “Blackwell” AI chip this year, a company spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 18

Nvidia was just the beginning: Goldman Sachs says AI could boost these stocks next

Nvidia was just the beginning: Goldman Sachs says AI could boost these stocks next

Nvidia logo on top of internal computer hardware
Goldman Sachs analysts say there will four phases of the AI stock market craze.
Image: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)

The AI investing craze has continued to heat up in 2024. AI chip maker Nvidia’s stock alone is up 77% since of the start of the year. While some Wall Street analysts warn that the AI frenzy is a “bubble within a bubble,” others argue that the big tech stocks are actually undervalued.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 18

Google stock surged because Apple might use its Gemini AI for iPhones

Google stock surged because Apple might use its Gemini AI for iPhones

A deal with Google or OpenAI would supplement Apple’s plans to add new artificial intelligence features into iOS18.
A deal with Google or OpenAI would supplement Apple’s plans to add new artificial intelligence features into iOS18.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Apple is reportedly looking to power new features coming to the iPhone software later this year with its competitors’ artificial intelligence systems.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

18 / 18