Oura ring's new trick, SpaceX smack talk, and Black Friday deals: The week's most popular stories

The CEO of France’s Airbus (AIR) is both impressed and envious of success at its American rival SpaceX. Company head Guillaume Faury told attendees at a German aviation event that SpaceX would never have been able to achieve all it has if it were a European company, Reuters reports.
Safety is about a lot more than just crime rates. Are you safe if your local roads aren’t designed to prevent crashes? If your state lacks emergency preparedness infrastructure should a natural disaster strike? If there isn’t a robust safety net to ensure that your family won’t be out on the street if times get tough?
Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) are racing to capture the attention – and wallets – of budget-conscious shoppers as Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach.
7 / 20
An AI CEO was arrested for defrauding investors — and allegedly using the money to pay for her wedding
The founder of an AI startup once featured on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list was charged Tuesday with defrauding investors.
8 / 20
Top FDA vaccine official says RFK Jr. nomination is a chance for scientists to make the case for vaccines
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) head of vaccine safety says that President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of vaccine skeptics could be an opportunity for the science community to teach the public about the value of these life-saving drugs. However, if these efforts fail it could lead to “natural consequences.”
As the bankruptcy of Spirit Airlines winds its way through the courts, the rest of the industry is likely trying to figure out how the development will affect their own operations. Deutsche Bank (DB) says that two Spirit-familiar names, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Frontier Airlines (ULCC), could stand to benefit more than other players in the field.
It’s no secret that it takes longer to recharge an electric car than to fill up a gas tank.
11 / 20
Spirit Airlines (SAVEQ) is enduring another inevitable embarrassment of its recent bankruptcy declaration: Its stock has been delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. Shares, which are practically at zero, will now trade in the “pink sheet” market outside of the major venues.
13 / 20
Jeff Bezos has officially thrown cold water on Elon Musk’s latest claim about his billionaire rival.
Is Donald Trump about to pull the plug on the U.S. food and wine industry? If his plan for 10% to 20% tariffs on all imported goods goes into effect, wine tariffs are likely to devastate the middle- and upper-ends of the restaurant business, while doing nothing to help U.S. producers.
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to oversee the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has reported owning as much as $600,000 in stock from companies benefiting from private Medicare services.
Mortgage rates are back up to almost 7% in a reversal of some of the declines in recent months, pointing to growing concerns about future inflation.
Weight-loss drug makers are directly targeting employers in a campaign to expand health insurance coverage of their popular, but pricey, medications.
As 2024 comes to a close, the U.S. stock market has posted considerable returns on a red-hot rally led by major technology stocks that have benefited from artificial intelligence. But Goldman Sachs (GS) is warning of two major risks that could put a damper on the stock market party in 2025.
A future where everyone has an artificial intelligence-powered assistant might not be too far off.