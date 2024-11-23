Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
Oura ring's new trick, SpaceX smack talk, and Black Friday deals: The week's most popular stories

Plus, an AI CEO was arrested for defrauding investors — and allegedly using the money to pay for her wedding

Quartz Staff
Image for article titled Oura ring&#39;s new trick, SpaceX smack talk, and Black Friday deals: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Oura, Ed Jones/AFP, Justin Sullivan, Jim Vondruska
The Oura ring will soon help you monitor your blood sugar

The new Oura Ring 4 is available in six colors: brushed silver, gold, rose gold, silver, stealth, and black.
Image: Oura

Oura smart rings will soon be able to give users deeper insights about their blood sugar levels through a new partnership with Dexcom (DXCM), the maker of the U.S.’s first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor.

Airbus CEO says SpaceX is successful because it’s a selfish American company

An Airbus building
Photo: Ed Jones/AFP (Getty Images)

The CEO of France’s Airbus (AIR) is both impressed and envious of success at its American rival SpaceX. Company head Guillaume Faury told attendees at a German aviation event that SpaceX would never have been able to achieve all it has if it were a European company, Reuters reports.

Costco is basically giving away a membership with this Black Friday deal

In an aerial view, a Costco on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Black Friday is nearly here, and Costco’s (COST) latest membership deal could be hard to pass up.

The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous

Image for article titled Oura ring&#39;s new trick, SpaceX smack talk, and Black Friday deals: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Jim Vondruska (Getty Images)

Safety is about a lot more than just crime rates. Are you safe if your local roads aren’t designed to prevent crashes? If your state lacks emergency preparedness infrastructure should a natural disaster strike? If there isn’t a robust safety net to ensure that your family won’t be out on the street if times get tough?

Amazon, Walmart, and Target’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Image for article titled Oura ring&#39;s new trick, SpaceX smack talk, and Black Friday deals: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: THOMAS SAMSON (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) are racing to capture the attention – and wallets – of budget-conscious shoppers as Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach.

An AI CEO was arrested for defrauding investors — and allegedly using the money to pay for her wedding

Image for article titled Oura ring&#39;s new trick, SpaceX smack talk, and Black Friday deals: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: AllHere

The founder of an AI startup once featured on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list was charged Tuesday with defrauding investors.

Top FDA vaccine official says RFK Jr. nomination is a chance for scientists to make the case for vaccines

Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Peter Marks, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 18, 2021.
Image: Susan Walsh (Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) head of vaccine safety says that President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of vaccine skeptics could be an opportunity for the science community to teach the public about the value of these life-saving drugs. However, if these efforts fail it could lead to “natural consequences.”

2 airlines that could get a big boost from the Spirit bankruptcy, according to Deutsche Bank

A Spirit Airlines plane
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

As the bankruptcy of Spirit Airlines winds its way through the courts, the rest of the industry is likely trying to figure out how the development will affect their own operations. Deutsche Bank (DB) says that two Spirit-familiar names, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Frontier Airlines (ULCC), could stand to benefit more than other players in the field. 

The 3 fastest-charging electric cars, according to Edmunds — and the 3 slowest

Image for article titled Oura ring&#39;s new trick, SpaceX smack talk, and Black Friday deals: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that it takes longer to recharge an electric car than to fill up a gas tank. 

A stronger Ozempic is coming. What to know about CagriSema, Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss drug

An Ozempic needle injection pen is seen in this illustration photo in Warsaw, Poland on 03 September, 2023.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk (NVO) — the company credited with ushering in the current weight-loss drug revolution when it launched its blockbuster diabetes treatment Ozempic in 2017 — is working on its next act, a weight-loss drug called CagriSema 

Spirit Airlines is officially a penny stock

A Spirit Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

Spirit Airlines (SAVEQ) is enduring another inevitable embarrassment of its recent bankruptcy declaration: Its stock has been delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. Shares, which are practically at zero, will now trade in the “pink sheet” market outside of the major venues. 

Bezos denies Musk’s claim he told people to sell Tesla and SpaceX stock since Trump would lose

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (left) and Amazon founder and Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos (right).
Photo: Brendan Smialowski and MANDEL NGAN / AFP (Getty Images)

Jeff Bezos has officially thrown cold water on Elon Musk’s latest claim about his billionaire rival. 

The Trump tariffs are coming for wine. American restaurants could die

Image for article titled Oura ring&#39;s new trick, SpaceX smack talk, and Black Friday deals: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Getty (Getty Images)

Is Donald Trump about to pull the plug on the U.S. food and wine industry? If his plan for 10% to 20% tariffs on all imported goods goes into effect, wine tariffs are likely to devastate the middle- and upper-ends of the restaurant business, while doing nothing to help U.S. producers. 

Dr. Oz is Trump’s pick to oversee Medicare. He owns healthcare stocks that could benefit

Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife own as much as $600,000 in companies licensed for Medicare Advantage plans, according to 2022 financial disclosures.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to oversee the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has reported owning as much as $600,000 in stock from companies benefiting from private Medicare services. 

Mortgage rates are suddenly going up again. Why?

Image for article titled Oura ring&#39;s new trick, SpaceX smack talk, and Black Friday deals: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Halbergman (Getty Images)

Mortgage rates are back up to almost 7% in a reversal of some of the declines in recent months, pointing to growing concerns about future inflation. 

Weight loss drug makers want more insurance plans to cover Wegovy and Zepbound

Wegovy is produced by pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.
Image: Steve Christo - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)

Weight-loss drug makers are directly targeting employers in a campaign to expand health insurance coverage of their popular, but pricey, medications. 

The 2 biggest stock market risks in 2025, according to Goldman Sachs

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 8.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

As 2024 comes to a close, the U.S. stock market has posted considerable returns on a red-hot rally led by major technology stocks that have benefited from artificial intelligence. But Goldman Sachs (GS) is warning of two major risks that could put a damper on the stock market party in 2025. 

Move over chatbots, AI agents are the next big thing. What are they?

Chatbot looking out of a smartphone display. Text bubbles floating around. Pink background
Illustration: Malorny (Getty Images)

A future where everyone has an artificial intelligence-powered assistant might not be too far off.

