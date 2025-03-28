Starbucks sets new speed goals after reports of 30 to 40-minute waits

In This Story SBUX -1.07%

Starbucks is on a mission to speed up its act, setting new goals to cut wait times for both drive-thru and mobile orders in an effort to win back customers and boost sales.

Following reports of 30 to 40-minute waits last year, the coffee giant is now aiming to complete drive-thru orders in four minutes, while mobile orders should be ready within 12 minutes, according to an internal training document obtained by Bloomberg. Starbucks (SBUX-1.07% ) did not immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment on whether this goal would increase the workload for baristas. The company has said it plans to hire more workers to address staffing issues, which have left many locations operating with “skeleton” crews.

These new targets are part of Starbucks’ attempt at a Big Fix, which looks to restore the brand’s position as a premium coffeehouse. After four consecutive quarters of declining sales and growing frustration over long wait times, the company is focusing on speed. CEO Brian Niccol, who took over in Sept. 2024, has previously stated that Starbucks would make fresh-brewed coffee in under four minutes. These goals mark the first time the company has formally implemented such specific targets, per Bloomberg. Starbucks also recently announced it would limit mobile orders to a maximum of 12 items per customer.

To cut waits, Niccol is leaning on the company’s “Siren Craft System,” which it designed to speed up drink-making and customer interactions — including by pulling espresso before steaming milk instead of after. The company has also partnered with a tech firm to help meet the four-minute target while enhancing in-store operations.

As part of Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” overhaul, Starbucks has pared down its menu by 30%, cutting underperforming drinks and adding vegan-friendly options. The company has also eliminated the up charge for dairy-free alternatives, reintroduced condiment bars and ceramic mugs, and promised more comfortable seating and power outlets, but only for paying customers.

However, not all changes have received a warm reception. The company reversed its open-door policy, which it introduced after two Black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location in 2018 while waiting for a friend. Additionally, in early March, Niccol told corporate employees they needed to work harder for the company’s financial health, just days after Starbucks cut 1,100 corporate roles. Starbucks has also closed stores and drawn out talks with workers seeking to unionize; the chain and Workers United agreed to bring in a mediator in January.