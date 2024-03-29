Tesla's rivals pile on, GM's plan, and the Baltimore bridge collapse: Autos news roundup

Xiaomi’s the name, and innovation’s the game: The Chinese smartphone maker officially revealed the specifications and price tag of the SU7, an electric sedan to rival Tesla’s Model 3. Meanwhile, leading Chinese carmaker BYD is officially a big(ger) deal than Elon Musk would appreciate, especially as Tesla pushes free trials of its driver assistance technology to bolster sales.

Advertisement

Nissan is pushing forward with its own electrification plans, pledging to unveil 30 cars — about half of which will be electric — over the next three years, while Saudi Arabia is digging deeper into the EV industry. Plus, Ford Motor Co. is trimming its workforce dedicated to the Ford 150-Lightning EV, GM CEO Mary Barra has three targets for her company, and Fisker is inching closer to bankruptcy.

The fallout of the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is disrupting supply chains for automakers. Manufacturers have already recalled 4 million vehicles this year, as Subaru joins Chrysler and Dodge in recalling cars over airbag-related issues.

Go back: Visit last week’s roundup featuring Elon Musk’s Tesla woes, Mercedes and Stellantis recalls, Fisker’s looming bankruptcy, and more.