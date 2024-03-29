How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Tesla's rivals pile on, GM's plan, and the Baltimore bridge collapse: Autos news roundup

News

Plus, Fisker is in even deeper trouble, and Saudi Arabia gets deeper into EVs

By

William Gavin

Plus, Fisker is in even deeper trouble, and Saudi Arabia gets deeper into EVs

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s rivals pile on, GM&#39;s plan, and the Baltimore bridge collapse: Autos news roundup
Graphic: Images: Florence, Anna Moneymaker, Caitlin O’Hara, Rob Carr

Xiaomi’s the name, and innovation’s the game: The Chinese smartphone maker officially revealed the specifications and price tag of the SU7, an electric sedan to rival Tesla’s Model 3. Meanwhile, leading Chinese carmaker BYD is officially a big(ger) deal than Elon Musk would appreciate, especially as Tesla pushes free trials of its driver assistance technology to bolster sales.

Nissan is pushing forward with its own electrification plans, pledging to unveil 30 cars — about half of which will be electric — over the next three years, while Saudi Arabia is digging deeper into the EV industry. Plus, Ford Motor Co. is trimming its workforce dedicated to the Ford 150-Lightning EV, GM CEO Mary Barra has three targets for her company, and Fisker is inching closer to bankruptcy.

The fallout of the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is disrupting supply chains for automakers. Manufacturers have already recalled 4 million vehicles this year, as Subaru joins Chrysler and Dodge in recalling cars over airbag-related issues.

Go back: Visit last week’s roundup featuring Elon Musk’s Tesla woes, Mercedes and Stellantis recalls, Fisker’s looming bankruptcy, and more.

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is taking on Tesla’s Model 3 with a cheaper EV

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is taking on Tesla’s Model 3 with a cheaper EV

Xiaomi, a Chinese company best known for its smartphones, has launched its first-ever electric vehicle.
Xiaomi, a Chinese company best known for its smartphones, has launched its first-ever electric vehicle.
Photo: Florence (Reuters)

A new competitor is driving headfirst into China’s electric vehicle market, launching with a direct challenge against Elon Musk’s Tesla and taking shots at Apple.

Read more.

3 things GM needs to win over shareholders, according to CEO Mary Barra

3 things GM needs to win over shareholders, according to CEO Mary Barra

General Motors CEO Mary Barra has led the Detroit automaker since January 2014.
General Motors CEO Mary Barra has led the Detroit automaker since January 2014.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

There are 3 things that General Motors needs to show shareholders in order to keep its stock high and shareholders happy, according to the company’s chief executive.

Read more.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia is investing more in EV startup Lucid to cash in on ‘cleaner’ cars

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia is investing more in EV startup Lucid to cash in on ‘cleaner’ cars

Newark, California-based Lucid Motors is cutting production in 2024.
Newark, California-based Lucid Motors is cutting production in 2024.
Photo: Caitlin O’Hara (Reuters)

Oil made — and continues to make — Saudi Arabia one of the world’s richest countries. But as the threat of climate change becomes too large to ignore, “Big Oil” is looking to cash in on the renewed interest in cleaner alternatives, namely electric vehicles.

Read more.

The Baltimore bridge collapse could devastate supply chains and cost billions

The Baltimore bridge collapse could devastate supply chains and cost billions

The “DALI” cargo ship is shown after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024.
The “DALI” cargo ship is shown after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024.
Photo: Rob Carr (Getty Images)

The Port of Baltimore is expected to be closed indefinitely as U.S. federal and state officials in Maryland deal with the aftermath of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The “mass casualty event” is not only a tragedy with rescue efforts still underway, but an infrastructure crisis that’s shutting down sea traffic at one of the world’s busiest ports. “Weeks of disruption” await automakers, Jalopnik reports; $80 billion worth of foreign trade moved through the port last year.

Read more.

Tesla rival BYD is officially a bigger deal than Elon Musk would like to admit

Tesla rival BYD is officially a bigger deal than Elon Musk would like to admit

BYD sold its electric vehicles in more than 50 countries in 2023, including Jakarta and the United Arab Emirates.
BYD sold its electric vehicles in more than 50 countries in 2023, including Jakarta and the United Arab Emirates.
Photo: Willy Kurniawan (Reuters)

BYD reported an increase in net profit for the final quarter of 2023 as it dethroned Elon Musk’s Tesla to become the top quarterly seller of electric vehicles in the world.

Read more.

Nissan wants to launch 16 EVs in 3 years as it eyes a Honda partnership

Nissan wants to launch 16 EVs in 3 years as it eyes a Honda partnership

Nissan Motor launched ‘The Arc’ business plan on March 25. The strategy focuses on increasing electrification and adopting new, more efficient technologies.
Nissan Motor launched ‘The Arc’ business plan on March 25. The strategy focuses on increasing electrification and adopting new, more efficient technologies.
Photo: Nissan Motor Co.

Nissan Motor Co. is going all in on electrification, promising to rapidly increase its offerings and adopt new technology while slashing costs.

Read more.

Elon Musk is pushing Full Self-Driving trials on every Tesla buyer in North America

Elon Musk is pushing Full Self-Driving trials on every Tesla buyer in North America

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Omar Marques (Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is requiring employees to install and show customers how to use his company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver assistance system before finalizing a delivery in North America.

Read more.

Subaru joins Chrysler and Dodge in recalling cars for airbags issues

Subaru joins Chrysler and Dodge in recalling cars for airbags issues

More than 103,000 Subaru Outback SUVs may have a faulty part, according to the automaker.
More than 103,000 Subaru Outback SUVs may have a faulty part, according to the automaker.
Photo: Subaru

Subaru is recalling more than 118,000 sedans and SUVs over faulty sensors that may prevent airbags from deploying during a crash. More than 4 million vehicles have been recalled this year.

Read more.

Struggling EV startup Fisker somehow lost millions in customer payments

Struggling EV startup Fisker somehow lost millions in customer payments

Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s rivals pile on, GM&#39;s plan, and the Baltimore bridge collapse: Autos news roundup
Image: Fisker

Fisker is in a state of disarray right now. The company continues to inch closer to bankruptcy, and the only car it sells right now, the Ocean EV, just had prices on its remaining inventory heavily slashed as the automaker attempts to move more metal in the face of falling stock prices. What’s been going on behind the scenes of the company, however, is much worse. 

Read more.

Ford to trim workforce at plant that builds its F-150 Lightning as sales of electric vehicles slow

Ford to trim workforce at plant that builds its F-150 Lightning as sales of electric vehicles slow

FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen tours the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center before speaking about the Biden Administration’s economic agenda in Dearborn, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022. Ford will drastically cut the number of hourly workers at the factory, which builds the Ford F-150 Lightning, as sales of electric vehicles slow. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen tours the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center before speaking about the Biden Administration’s economic agenda in Dearborn, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022. Ford will drastically cut the number of hourly workers at the factory, which builds the Ford F-150 Lightning, as sales of electric vehicles slow. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Image: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ford will drastically cut the number of hourly workers at its factory that builds the Ford F-150 Lightning as sales of electric vehicles slow, according to a media report.

Read more.

