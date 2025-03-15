DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Tesla stock bleeds, recession fears — and Bitcoin $200,000: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Tesla stock bleeds, recession fears — and Bitcoin $200,000: Markets news roundup

Plus, the 5 states in America most dependent on federal funding — and the 5 least dependent

Image for article titled Tesla stock bleeds, recession fears — and Bitcoin $200,000: Markets news roundup
Image: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Anna Rose Layden / Stringer (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Alex Wong (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images)
Is a recession coming? Here's what JPMorgan and other banks, analysts, and economists say

Is a recession coming? Here’s what JPMorgan and other banks, analysts, and economists say

President Donald Trump at the White House on March 7.
President Donald Trump at the White House on March 7.
Image: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Economists are sounding the alarm over the threat of a recession in the U.S. as uncertainty reigns over tariffs and the job market begins to feel pressure from layoffs.

Read More

The Dow plunges 890 points as recession fears mount. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 bleed even worse

The Dow plunges 890 points as recession fears mount. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 bleed even worse

President Donald Trump declined to deny the risk of a recession as markets plunge in response to his tariffs.
President Donald Trump declined to deny the risk of a recession as markets plunge in response to his tariffs.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Stocks fell sharply on Monday as Wall Street’s fears tied to President Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to pressure the market and investors wait for new economic data, especially inflation on Wednesday.

Read More

Tesla stock is back where it started

Tesla stock is back where it started

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an October 2024 rally for President Donald Trump.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at an October 2024 rally for President Donald Trump.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

After Donald Trump was named the president-elect of the United States, Tesla (TSLA) stock roared, reaching new highs. But backlash over CEO Elon Musk’s relationship with the president has erased all of those gains. 

Read More

The 5 states in America most dependent on federal funding — and the 5 least dependent

The 5 states in America most dependent on federal funding — and the 5 least dependent

Image for article titled Tesla stock bleeds, recession fears — and Bitcoin $200,000: Markets news roundup
Photo: Anna Rose Layden / Stringer (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and DOGE boss Elon Musk are on a mission to significantly cut federal spending by $1 trillion this yearlaying off workers, canceling contracts, and slashing budgets across all departments.

Read More

Blame Trump's tariffs for the stock market carnage, strategists say

Blame Trump’s tariffs for the stock market carnage, strategists say

Image for article titled Tesla stock bleeds, recession fears — and Bitcoin $200,000: Markets news roundup
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump triggered Monday’s stock market sell-off with his shifting tariff policies, which are bad news if they’re tactical and even worse if they’re long-term strategies, market observers said.

Read More

The Magnificent Seven tech stocks plummet as the Nasdaq marks worst day in three years

The Magnificent Seven tech stocks plummet as the Nasdaq marks worst day in three years

Image for article titled Tesla stock bleeds, recession fears — and Bitcoin $200,000: Markets news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

The so-called Magnificent Seven tech stocks fell sharply Monday, sending the Nasdaq down 4% in what has been its worst day since September 13, 2022, when the Nasdaq composite shed 5.16%.

Read More

The S&P 500 could plunge 5%, Morgan Stanley warns

The S&P 500 could plunge 5%, Morgan Stanley warns

Image for article titled Tesla stock bleeds, recession fears — and Bitcoin $200,000: Markets news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

With post-election gains in the rear-view mirror, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) chief U.S. equity strategist is raising some concerns about the fate of the S&P 500 through at least June. The gist? The Trump bump may morph into a protracted slump.

Read More

Bitcoin is here to stay but meme coins have hurt the crypto market, Anthony Scaramucci says

Bitcoin is here to stay but meme coins have hurt the crypto market, Anthony Scaramucci says

Bitcoin is here to stay, but meme coins have hurt the marketplace, Anthony Scaramucci says
Anthony Scaramucci, who recently authored The Little Book of Bitcoin and previously worked for Trump, breaks down the news in the crypto market

Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Regulatory clarity and new directives from the Trump administration will play a large role

