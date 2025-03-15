Tesla stock bleeds, recession fears — and Bitcoin $200,000: Markets news roundup

Economists are sounding the alarm over the threat of a recession in the U.S. as uncertainty reigns over tariffs and the job market begins to feel pressure from layoffs.
Stocks fell sharply on Monday as Wall Street’s fears tied to President Donald Trump’s tariffs continue to pressure the market and investors wait for new economic data, especially inflation on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump and DOGE boss Elon Musk are on a mission to significantly cut federal spending by $1 trillion this year — laying off workers, canceling contracts, and slashing budgets across all departments.
President Donald Trump triggered Monday’s stock market sell-off with his shifting tariff policies, which are bad news if they’re tactical and even worse if they’re long-term strategies, market observers said.
The so-called Magnificent Seven tech stocks fell sharply Monday, sending the Nasdaq down 4% in what has been its worst day since September 13, 2022, when the Nasdaq composite shed 5.16%.
Anthony Scaramucci, who recently authored The Little Book of Bitcoin and previously worked for Trump, breaks down the news in the crypto market
Regulatory clarity and new directives from the Trump administration will play a large role