The most independent states, Tesla rebounds, and hotter than Nvidia: The week's most popular stories

Independence is kind of a big deal to Americans — it’s the bedrock of the United States, the reason why it was founded. But which of the 50 states is the most independent?
Nvidia has undoubtedly been one of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence boom, delivering record earnings and a soaring stock performance so far this year.
Tesla’s stock continued to rally after the electric vehicle-maker reported better-than-expected deliveries for the second quarter of 2024.
The company behind Donald Trump’s Truth Social just raked in a solid chunk of change.
The stocks of pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly both took a hit after President Joe Biden called on the drug makers to cut the prices of their blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drugs.
Turbulence can be a scary thing on an airplane. A flight from London to Singapore recently saw one passenger die and dozens of others get injured. Zooming out, the turbulence tracking site Turbli went over its weather-based data and parsed the quakiest routes the world over for 2023.
EV fires, while severe, aren’t as common as some naysayers predicted when electric power first started gaining popularity. So when a pattern in EV fires starts to emerge — say, when Rivian vans keep catching fire at Amazon distribution centers — one starts to wonder why.
CDK Global says its dealer management system should be back online soon, or about two weeks after the software provider was hit with back-to-back cyberattacks last month.
As Tesla’s stock is surging, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has made significant adjustments to its portfolio by selling off a substantial number of Tesla shares.
General Motors reported its best quarter since 2020, saying it had record electric vehicle sales.
American Airlines flight attendants didn’t reach a contract deal in last-minute talks before a strike
Flight attendants for American Airlines are still inching their way towards a strike. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, their union, announced that they still don’t have a deal with the carrier despite a last-minute mediation session this weekend.
As artificial intelligence takes off, so has demand for the chips powering the technology. Chipmaker Nvidia, which recently entered the $3 trillion market cap club with Microsoft and Apple, has seen its stock soar this year, jumping 156.5% amid the AI boom.
Chewy stock climbed as much as 20%, thanks to a newly-disclosed show of support from meme stock booster “Roaring Kitty.”
The Biden administration has made the first CHIPS Act investment in a women- and minority-owned chip company.
The struggling California electric vehicle startup Fisker is asking the court overseeing its bankruptcy case for permission to sell its remaining EVs for about $14,000 — a nearly 80% discount off the original price of its flagship models.
Generation Z believes that the economy is so stacked against them that committing fraud is justified, according to a new report.
Software provider CDK Global has been slapped with at least eight lawsuits in federal court since a pair of cyberattacks took its dealer management service offline — and likely exposed the personal information of tens of thousands of people.