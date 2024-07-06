How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Business News

The most independent states, Tesla rebounds, and hotter than Nvidia: The week's most popular stories

Plus, Trump Media gets a $105 million cash infusion as it expects to keep losing money

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled The most independent states, Tesla rebounds, and hotter than Nvidia: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: rozbyshaka, Justin Sullivan, Xiaolu Chu, Anna Moneymaker
The 5 most independent states of America — and the 5 least indepedent

The 5 most independent states of America — and the 5 least indepedent

Independence is a core part of the United States of America’s identity as a nation.
Independence is a core part of the United States of America’s identity as a nation.
Image: rozbyshaka (Getty Images)

Independence is kind of a big deal to Americans — it’s the bedrock of the United States, the reason why it was founded. But which of the 50 states is the most independent?

Nvidia is hot. But 4 companies in the S&P 500 are on an even hotter streak

Nvidia is hot. But 4 companies in the S&P 500 are on an even hotter streak

sign is posted in front of Nvidia headquarters, surrounded by tree branches
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia has undoubtedly been one of the biggest winners of the artificial intelligence boom, delivering record earnings and a soaring stock performance so far this year.

Tesla stock keeps rallying after it sold more cars than expected

Tesla stock keeps rallying after it sold more cars than expected

aerial view of Tesla gigafactory with TESLA written on the building
Tesla Shanghai gigafactory on March 29, 2021 in Shanghai, China.
Photo: Xiaolu Chu (Getty Images)

Tesla’s stock continued to rally after the electric vehicle-maker reported better-than-expected deliveries for the second quarter of 2024.

Trump Media just got a $105 million cash infusion as it expects to keep losing money

Trump Media just got a $105 million cash infusion as it expects to keep losing money

Former president Donald Trump.
Former president Donald Trump.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

The company behind Donald Trump’s Truth Social just raked in a solid chunk of change.

Eli Lilly is one step closer to gaining access to one of the world’s largest weight loss markets

Eli Lilly is one step closer to gaining access to one of the world’s largest weight loss markets

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro could launch in India as soon as 2025.
Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro could launch in India as soon as 2025.
Image: The Washington Post / Contributor (Getty Images)

The stocks of pharmaceutical giants Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly both took a hit after President Joe Biden called on the drug makers to cut the prices of their blockbuster diabetes and weight loss drugs.

The 10 most turbulent plane routes in the world

The 10 most turbulent plane routes in the world

A plane flies near a cloud
A plane flies near a cloud
Photo: Silas Stein/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Turbulence can be a scary thing on an airplane. A flight from London to Singapore recently saw one passenger die and dozens of others get injured. Zooming out, the turbulence tracking site Turbli went over its weather-based data and parsed the quakiest routes the world over for 2023.

Amazon’s electric delivery vans keep catching on fire

Amazon’s electric delivery vans keep catching on fire

Gif: Third Coast Drone

EV fires, while severe, aren’t as common as some naysayers predicted when electric power first started gaining popularity. So when a pattern in EV fires starts to emerge — say, when Rivian vans keep catching fire at Amazon distribution centers — one starts to wonder why.

The massive car dealership slowdown could end this week

The massive car dealership slowdown could end this week

Car dealerships have been forced to find alternative ways of doing business over the past few weeks.
Car dealerships have been forced to find alternative ways of doing business over the past few weeks.
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

CDK Global says its dealer management system should be back online soon, or about two weeks after the software provider was hit with back-to-back cyberattacks last month.

Tesla bull Cathie Wood’s ARK just sold $15 million worth of the stock

Tesla bull Cathie Wood’s ARK just sold $15 million worth of the stock

Image for article titled The most independent states, Tesla rebounds, and hotter than Nvidia: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON (Getty Images)

As Tesla’s stock is surging, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, has made significant adjustments to its portfolio by selling off a substantial number of Tesla shares.

GM’s electric car sales hit a new record

GM’s electric car sales hit a new record

Image for article titled The most independent states, Tesla rebounds, and hotter than Nvidia: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)

General Motors reported its best quarter since 2020, saying it had record electric vehicle sales.

American Airlines flight attendants didn’t reach a contract deal in last-minute talks before a strike

American Airlines flight attendants didn’t reach a contract deal in last-minute talks before a strike

American Airlines flight attendants on a picket line
American Airlines flight attendants on a picket line
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Flight attendants for American Airlines are still inching their way towards a strike. The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, their union, announced that they still don’t have a deal with the carrier despite a last-minute mediation session this weekend.

Nvidia soars and Intel sinks: How 14 chip stocks have performed in 2024 (so far)

Nvidia soars and Intel sinks: How 14 chip stocks have performed in 2024 (so far)

gloved hand holds a central processing unit
Photo: mikroman6 (Getty Images)

As artificial intelligence takes off, so has demand for the chips powering the technology. Chipmaker Nvidia, which recently entered the $3 trillion market cap club with Microsoft and Apple, has seen its stock soar this year, jumping 156.5% amid the AI boom.

Chewy stock falls after initial surge thanks to ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ big stake

Chewy stock falls after initial surge thanks to ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ big stake

Chewy may become the next major so-called meme stock.
Chewy may become the next major so-called meme stock.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Chewy stock climbed as much as 20%, thanks to a newly-disclosed show of support from meme stock booster “Roaring Kitty.”

The Biden administration made its first CHIPS Act investment in a woman-owned chipmaker

The Biden administration made its first CHIPS Act investment in a woman-owned chipmaker

close up of CPU socket
Photo: Sattaya (Getty Images)

The Biden administration has made the first CHIPS Act investment in a women- and minority-owned chip company.

A doomed EV startup is trying to sell leftover SUVs for 80% off

A doomed EV startup is trying to sell leftover SUVs for 80% off

Fisker headquarters in California.
Fisker headquarters in California.
Photo: Jay L. Clendenin (Getty Images)

The struggling California electric vehicle startup Fisker is asking the court overseeing its bankruptcy case for permission to sell its remaining EVs for about $14,000 — a nearly 80% discount off the original price of its flagship models.

Gen Zers think the economy is so unfair that fraud is OK

Gen Zers think the economy is so unfair that fraud is OK

Image for article titled The most independent states, Tesla rebounds, and hotter than Nvidia: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Tony Anderson (Getty Images)

Generation Z believes that the economy is so stacked against them that committing fraud is justified, according to a new report.

Car dealers are ramping up legal fights after a massive cyberattack shut down their operations

Car dealers are ramping up legal fights after a massive cyberattack shut down their operations

CDK Global provides software for almost 15,000 car dealers across North America.
CDK Global provides software for almost 15,000 car dealers across North America.
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Software provider CDK Global has been slapped with at least eight lawsuits in federal court since a pair of cyberattacks took its dealer management service offline — and likely exposed the personal information of tens of thousands of people.

