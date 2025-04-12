Tesla's moment of truth, Trump Media stock spikes, and Warren Buffett wins again: Markets news roundup

U.S. market indexes shot up Wednesday afternoon after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for most countries.

Advertisement

“Based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States” to negotiate the tariffs, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, “I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10% ... effective immediately.”

Read More