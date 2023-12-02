Business News

The week in business: Crypto lawsuits, the wit of Charlie Munger

A collection of our best posts of the week in business news

Image for article titled The week in business: Crypto lawsuits, the wit of Charlie Munger
Photo: Nati Harnik (AP)

The folksy wit of Charlie Munger in 8 memorable quotes

Charlie Munger sits for an interview in a suit, striped shirt, and red striped and blue polka-dotted tie
Photo: Nati Harnik (AP)

Warren Buffett on Berkshire Hathaway selling Apple stock, AI, and life after Charlie Munger
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is on the verge of joining the $1 trillion club

Charlie Munger, the longtime vice chair of Berkshire Hathaway, died this week at 99. Once described by Bill Gates as “the broadest thinker I have ever encountered,” Munger seemed largely content to let his friend and business partner Warren Buffett absorb the spotlight at Berkshire’s annual shareholder gatherings in Omaha, where he was famous for saying “I have nothing to add” after Buffett fielded question after question from investors. Read More

Warren Buffett on Berkshire Hathaway selling Apple stock, AI, and life after Charlie Munger
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is on the verge of joining the $1 trillion club

What do Cristiano Ronaldo, Gisele Bündchen, and Larry David have in common? Lawsuits for endorsing crypto

Cryptic crypto signals.
Cryptic crypto signals.
Photo: Ahmed Yosri (Reuters)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partnership with Binance isn’t quite the easy win he’d hoped for.

The Portuguese football star partnered with the crypto exchange in November 2022 and released “CR7” non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which he claimed were “going to change the game and take football to the next level.” Now, he’s facing legal action for promoting the teetering brand. Read More

Virgin Atlantic successfully flew the first long-haul flight using 100% alternative fuel

Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787 departures to perform the first 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel transatlantic flight to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York from Heathrow airport, in London, Britain, November 28, 2023
A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787 is flying on alternative fuel, which can help shrink the airline industry’s carbon emissions.
Photo: Peter Nicholls (Reuters)
Virgin Atlantic landed the world’s first long-haul flight of a passenger plane powered entirely by alternative fuel. The Boeing 787, which took off from London’s Heathrow Airport and landed at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, ran on so-called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Made from a blend of sources, including crops, household waste, and cooking oil, SAF could pave the way for more flights that don’t use fossil fuels. Read More

AI poses less of a threat to jobs than it does to wages

AI is making the job of getting paid harder.
AI is making the job of getting paid harder.
Illustration: Dado Ruvic (Reuters)
In the era of artificial intelligence, job prospects are bright—even if the pay isn’t great.

In 16 European countries, the employment share of sectors exposed to AI increased, with low- and medium-skill jobs largely unaffected and highly skilled positions even getting a boost, European Central Bank (ECB) research published this week shows. Read More

Meta’s spokesperson is a wanted man in Russia

The logo of Meta, Facebook's parent company.
It’s red alert for Meta in Russia, where Facebook and Instagram are blocked.
Photo: Francis Mascarenhas (Reuters)
Andy Stone, press secretary for Facebook parent Meta, has been put on Russia’s criminal wanted list, the country’s state-owned news agency reported this week. Read More

Before it makes a splash on the stock exchange, Shein has to walk through some regulatory fire

Shopping for the best IPO deal.
Shopping for the best IPO deal.
Photo: David ‘Dee’ Delgado (Reuters)
Shein is making moves behind the scenes for its highly anticipated public debut, which could happen as soon as 2024. The Chinese-founded fast-fashion retailer has confidentially filed to go public in the US, CNBC reported this week. Read More

Nelson Peltz isn’t done asking for a seat at the Disney boardroom table

Guess who’s back, back again.
Guess who’s back, back again.
Photo: Mike Blake (Reuters)
Disney shareholder Nelson Peltz isn’t backing off after all.

The 81-year-old activist investor, who tried and failed to bag a sit on Disney’s board at the start of this year, came back in October with a vengeance—and four times the stake his Trian Fund Management had in February—to demand a seat at the table. Read More

How ✨ became the unofficial AI emoji

Spotify’s shuffle button is overlaid with the sparkles emoji.
Spotify’s shuffle button overlaid with ✨ indicates that it is AI-backed.
Image: Quartz/Screenshot from Spotify
Next time you shuffle your Spotify playlist or jump on a Zoom or Google video call, see whether you notice this: ✨. Or perhaps you have an eagle eye and have noticed it already, and are curious about what clicking on that button will do. Or maybe you’ve blindly clicked on it before without thinking twice about what the ✨ means, or why tech companies are using it to communicate the presence of artificial intelligence. Read More