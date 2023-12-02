The week in business: Crypto lawsuits, the wit of Charlie Munger

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

Charlie Munger, the longtime vice chair of Berkshire Hathaway, died this week at 99. Once described by Bill Gates as "the broadest thinker I have ever encountered," Munger seemed largely content to let his friend and business partner Warren Buffett absorb the spotlight at Berkshire's annual shareholder gatherings in Omaha, where he was famous for saying "I have nothing to add" after Buffett fielded question after question from investors.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partnership with Binance isn't quite the easy win he'd hoped for.

The Portuguese football star partnered with the crypto exchange in November 2022 and released "CR7" non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which he claimed were "going to change the game and take football to the next level." Now, he's facing legal action for promoting the teetering brand.

Virgin Atlantic landed the world's first long-haul flight of a passenger plane powered entirely by alternative fuel. The Boeing 787, which took off from London's Heathrow Airport and landed at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, ran on so-called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Made from a blend of sources, including crops, household waste, and cooking oil, SAF could pave the way for more flights that don't use fossil fuels.

In the era of artificial intelligence, job prospects are bright—even if the pay isn't great.

In 16 European countries, the employment share of sectors exposed to AI increased, with low- and medium-skill jobs largely unaffected and highly skilled positions even getting a boost, European Central Bank (ECB) research published this week shows.

Andy Stone, press secretary for Facebook parent Meta, has been put on Russia's criminal wanted list, the country's state-owned news agency reported this week.

Shein is making moves behind the scenes for its highly anticipated public debut, which could happen as soon as 2024. The Chinese-founded fast-fashion retailer has confidentially filed to go public in the US, CNBC reported this week.

Disney shareholder Nelson Peltz isn't backing off after all.

The 81-year-old activist investor, who tried and failed to bag a sit on Disney's board at the start of this year, came back in October with a vengeance—and four times the stake his Trian Fund Management had in February—to demand a seat at the table.

Next time you shuffle your Spotify playlist or jump on a Zoom or Google video call, see whether you notice this: ✨. Or perhaps you have an eagle eye and have noticed it already, and are curious about what clicking on that button will do. Or maybe you've blindly clicked on it before without thinking twice about what the ✨ means, or why tech companies are using it to communicate the presence of artificial intelligence.