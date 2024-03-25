The biggest AI companies right now

New chips, more advanced models, record-high stocks — the AI industry has been feeling the rush ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT took the world by storm in November 2022. Since then, OpenAI entered a multi-year, multi-billion dollar partnership with Microsoft, chipmaker Nvidia became the first semiconductor company to surpass a $2 trillion market cap — and now some analysts are warning it’s a bubble that could burst soon.
But Goldman Sachs analysts said last week that the AI investing craze is very much still heating up, and the bank forecast the companies set to benefit next from the boom. They don’t all make chips.
Here are the top seven U.S.-based AI companies by market cap.