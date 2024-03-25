The biggest AI companies right now

Meta’s AI ambitions have led it to become a top spender on Nvidia’s AI chips. In 2023, the company spent $9 billion on H100 chips alongside Microsoft. As part of the company’s “technology roadmap” leading up to 2026, Meta is working on an AI model to power recommendations for its video and user Feeds.

“Instead of just powering Reels, we’re working on a project to power our entire video ecosystem with this single model, and then can we add our Feed recommendation product to also be served by this model,” Tom Alison, head of Facebook, said at a Morgan Stanley tech conference. “If we get this right, not only will the recommendations be kind of more engaging and more relevant, but we think the responsiveness of them can improve as well.”

Alison said Meta is working on scaling the use of generative AI to power its products.

After Nvidia debuted its Blackwell chips, Meta said it doesn’t expect to receive shipments of the chip this year, but plans to use them to train and build its next-generation AI models and other products.