The best and worst times to drive this Labor Day weekend, according to AAA

AAA predicts this Labor Day weekend will see a 9% increase in travel

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The best and worst times to drive this Labor Day weekend, according to AAA
Photo: Jackyenjoyphotography (Getty Images)

If you’re traveling this Labor Day, expect traffic.

AAA predicts this Labor Day Weekend will see a 9% increase in travel and with that will come severe congestion. The company is predictably warning drivers to try to find off-peak times to travel.

Using data provided by INRIX, AAA is recommending avoiding travel on Thursday and Friday evenings, if possible. Traffic won’t be much better on Saturday morning either.

“Drivers should expect the most severe traffic jams before the holiday weekend as commuters mix with travelers,” Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX, said.

If you are traveling at peak times, try to go on off hours, like after dinner time on Thursday and Friday or Saturday afternoon.

On your way home, consider leaving before noon on Sunday, before 10 am on Monday or after 1 pm on Tuesday.

AAA says the number one destination for domestic travel will be Seattle, Washington, where many people begin Alaskan cruises.

“This is the time of year to go on an Alaska cruise,” Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, said in a statement. “There are fewer crowds compared to earlier in the summer, and if you’re lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of fall colors!”

Seattle was the top destination for Labor Day travel last year, and travel to the city is still expected to be up 30% this year.

“It’s no surprise Alaska cruises are sold out this Labor Day weekend,” Twidale said.

Other top domestic destinations for the last long weekend of the summer are Orlando, New York City, Boston and Las Vegas.

The good news for those driving to their destinations is that gas is down to around $3.50 — it was $3.81 this time last year.

International travel is down 4% this year, according to AAA. Eight of the top 10 international destinations are in Europe. The other two are Vancouver, Canada, and Mexicali, Mexico.