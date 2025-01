In the month since it debut on the Nasdaq, Trump Media & Technology Group’s market value has soared to almost $10 billion, and plunged to below $4 billion. The volatile stock performance has been driven by a “meme stock”-like frenzy and regulatory disclosures that shaved several billions of dollars off of its market cap.

Advertisement

Take a look back at Trump Media stock’s first month on the public markets, from its highest high, to its lowest lows — and everything in between.