Fear is rising, but stock bets are bigger than ever. Here’s why
Warren Buffett’s Apple tax bill, Nvidia's comeback, expensive colleges: The week's most popular stories

Business News

Warren Buffett’s Apple tax bill, Nvidia's comeback, expensive colleges: The week's most popular stories

Plus, bank accounts are being emptied thanks to scammers using fake parking tickets

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Warren Buffett’s Apple tax bill, Nvidia&#39;s comeback, expensive colleges: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Kevin Dietsch, Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Peter Spiro, eyfoto
Warren Buffett’s Apple stock selloff will cost $15 billion in taxes — more than what Coca-Cola makes in a year

Warren Buffett
Photo: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway halved its stake in Apple in the second quarter, a selloff that could cost the Omaha-based conglomerate more than what Coca-Cola brings in in a year.

Nvidia stock is about to make a big comeback, analysts say

Image for article titled Warren Buffett’s Apple tax bill, Nvidia&#39;s comeback, expensive colleges: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Jaque Silva/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Nvidia (NVDA) shares are beginning to climb after a big drop that erased $900 billion in market value.

The 10 most expensive colleges in America

Image for article titled Warren Buffett’s Apple tax bill, Nvidia&#39;s comeback, expensive colleges: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Peter Spiro (iStock by Getty Images)

The cost of attaining a higher education – and the burdensome debt that many take on to afford it – has long been a subject of concern in the United States.

Bank accounts are being emptied thanks to scammers using fake parking tickets

A parking ticket placed on a windshield
Photo: eyfoto (Getty Images)

Parking tickets are the latest vector for scammers to empty out bank accounts from New York to Southern California. Calgary became the latest North American city to address the growing trend of fake tickets on Tuesday. The Canadian city’s parking authority advised drivers to destroy fake tickets that are cropping on windshields and not to attempt to pay those fines.

Google’s former CEO takes back what he said about remote work

Eric Schmidt
Eric Schmidt served as Google CEO from 2001 to 2011.
Photo: Lukas Schulze (Getty Images)

Former Google (GOOGL) chief Eric Schmidt took back earlier harsh words about how Google’s remote work policy has impacted the company’s innovation in artificial intelligence.

Mark Cuban — ‘the Left’s favorite billionaire’ — says some in Silicon Valley want Trump as America’s CEO

Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban
Photo: Tim Heitman (Getty Images)

Mark Cuban says former President Donald Trump’s fans in Silicon Valley don’t just want him to be president again — they want him to be the “CEO of the United States of America,” with them as his board of directors.

Biden sets his sights on tumor-removal — and forks over $150 million in funding

US President Joe Biden speaks as he welcomes the Texas Rangers to celebrate their 2023 World Series championship in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 8, 2024.
US President Joe Biden speaks as he welcomes the Texas Rangers to celebrate their 2023 World Series championship in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 8, 2024.
Image: Mandel Ngan (Getty Images)

The White House announced Tuesday $150 million in new federal funding for research targeting the development of tumor-removal technologies.

An Alaska Airlines flight attendant was ‘absolutely certain’ there were ‘casualties’ after 737 Max 9 blowout

A door-sized section near the rear of the Boeing 737-9 MAX plane blew off 10 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland, Oregon on January 5 on its way to Ontario, California.
A door-sized section near the rear of the Boeing 737-9 MAX plane blew off 10 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland, Oregon on January 5 on its way to Ontario, California.
Photo: National Transportation Safety Board (Getty Images)

A treasure trove of newly-released documents by federal investigators describes the chaotic moments directly after a door plug blowout on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 earlier this year. 

Trump Media stock keeps sinking after Donald Trump returned to X

Donald Trump
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, neared their lowest level since debuting on the Nasdaq in March, following Trump’s return to rival social media platform X. 

JetBlue just unleashed $2.75 billion worth of disappointment

A JetBlue Airways plane
A JetBlue Airways plane
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) isn’t letting bad credit stop it from loading up on debt. Bloomberg reports that the company is preparing to take on $2.75 billion in new obligations as it continues to chart its course following its abandoned merger with Spirit Airlines

China added more solar power last year than America has, period

Solar panels and wind turbines in China's Hebei Province
Solar panels and wind turbines in China’s Hebei Province
Photo: VGC (Getty Images)

China is lapping the United States when it comes the development of its solar power industry. Semafor reports that the world’s second-largest economy added more sun-driven energy capacity last year than the U.S. has, period. 

Starbucks is hiring Chipotle’s CEO. Here’s what to know about the new boss

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol
Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol
Image: Chipotle

Starbucks (SBUX) is set to welcome a new CEO. Brian Niccol, a powerhouse in the restaurant industry, is expected to take over next month, bidding farewell to his transformative tenure at Chipotle (CMG). 

The much-feared American recession isn’t coming, Bank of America chief says

Brian Moynihan
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.
Photo: John Lamparski (Getty Images)

Bank of America (BAC) chief Brian Moynihan said the bank’s research team “does not have any recession predicted anymore,” even as fears about the health of the U.S. economy continue to rise. 

A ton of Social Security numbers got stolen as hackers took 3 billion private records

The hack of almost 3 billion public records includes social security numbers for some individuals, according to reports.
The hack of almost 3 billion public records includes social security numbers for some individuals, according to reports.
Photo: Douglas Rissing (Getty Images)

More than 2.9 billion private records belonging to people living across North America and the United Kingdom have been hacked after a background check company was hacked by cybercriminals.

Alaska Airlines flight attendants voted down a contract promising 32% raises

An Alaska Airlines plane
An Alaska Airlines plane
Photo: Lindsey Wasson (AP)

The flight attendants at Alaska Airlines have rejected a tentative agreement that would have gotten them 32% raises on average. This comes after nearly two years of negotiations by members working with the Association of Flight Attendants union. 

A union calls Donald Trump and Elon Musk ‘scabs’ — then hits them with federal labor charges

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris for The Met Museum/Vogue (Getty Images)

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Tuesday said they filed federal labor charges against the “disgraced billionaires” Former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the leader of several different companies, over comments made Monday night. 

