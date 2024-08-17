Warren Buffett’s Apple tax bill, Nvidia's comeback, expensive colleges: The week's most popular stories

2 / 18
Warren Buffett’s Apple stock selloff will cost $15 billion in taxes — more than what Coca-Cola makes in a year
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway halved its stake in Apple in the second quarter, a selloff that could cost the Omaha-based conglomerate more than what Coca-Cola brings in in a year.
Nvidia (NVDA) shares are beginning to climb after a big drop that erased $900 billion in market value.
The cost of attaining a higher education – and the burdensome debt that many take on to afford it – has long been a subject of concern in the United States.
Parking tickets are the latest vector for scammers to empty out bank accounts from New York to Southern California. Calgary became the latest North American city to address the growing trend of fake tickets on Tuesday. The Canadian city’s parking authority advised drivers to destroy fake tickets that are cropping on windshields and not to attempt to pay those fines.
Former Google (GOOGL) chief Eric Schmidt took back earlier harsh words about how Google’s remote work policy has impacted the company’s innovation in artificial intelligence.
7 / 18
Mark Cuban — ‘the Left’s favorite billionaire’ — says some in Silicon Valley want Trump as America’s CEO
Mark Cuban says former President Donald Trump’s fans in Silicon Valley don’t just want him to be president again — they want him to be the “CEO of the United States of America,” with them as his board of directors.
The White House announced Tuesday $150 million in new federal funding for research targeting the development of tumor-removal technologies.
9 / 18
An Alaska Airlines flight attendant was ‘absolutely certain’ there were ‘casualties’ after 737 Max 9 blowout
A treasure trove of newly-released documents by federal investigators describes the chaotic moments directly after a door plug blowout on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 earlier this year.
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social, neared their lowest level since debuting on the Nasdaq in March, following Trump’s return to rival social media platform X.
JetBlue Airways (JBLU) isn’t letting bad credit stop it from loading up on debt. Bloomberg reports that the company is preparing to take on $2.75 billion in new obligations as it continues to chart its course following its abandoned merger with Spirit Airlines.
China is lapping the United States when it comes the development of its solar power industry. Semafor reports that the world’s second-largest economy added more sun-driven energy capacity last year than the U.S. has, period.
Starbucks (SBUX) is set to welcome a new CEO. Brian Niccol, a powerhouse in the restaurant industry, is expected to take over next month, bidding farewell to his transformative tenure at Chipotle (CMG).
Bank of America (BAC) chief Brian Moynihan said the bank’s research team “does not have any recession predicted anymore,” even as fears about the health of the U.S. economy continue to rise.
More than 2.9 billion private records belonging to people living across North America and the United Kingdom have been hacked after a background check company was hacked by cybercriminals.
The flight attendants at Alaska Airlines have rejected a tentative agreement that would have gotten them 32% raises on average. This comes after nearly two years of negotiations by members working with the Association of Flight Attendants union.
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Tuesday said they filed federal labor charges against the “disgraced billionaires” Former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the leader of several different companies, over comments made Monday night.