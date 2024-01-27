What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Weekend Business News Roundup January 27, 2024

Business News

Weekend Business News Roundup January 27, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in business news

Image for article titled Weekend Business News Roundup January 27, 2024
Photo: Neil Hall (Reuters), Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images (Getty Images), Dennis Lee, Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images (Getty Images), Kevin Lamarque (Reuters), Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/Z (Getty Images), Image: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland (Getty Images), Kamon_wongnon (Shutterstock), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Mathieu Lewis-Rolland (Getty Images)
2024's most powerful passports ranked

UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London June 4, 2014.
Photo: Neil Hall (Reuters)

Japan and Singapore enjoyed the shared distinction of having the most powerful passports in the world since 2019. But they’re not alone anymore.

Four European Union member countries — France, Germany, Italy, and Spain — have joined the two Asian countries in sharing the top spot for being able to travel to a country in 2024 without a visa, according to an annual ranking. The list compiled by the consultancy firm Henley & Partners uses data from the International Air Transport Association. - Michelle Cheng Read More

Baby boomers are hoarding houses and leaving a laundry list of big fixes for younger buyers

A house built in 1810 sits on blocks as its foundation and wooden structure are rebuilt.
Fixer way-uppers.
Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The housing market is tough today for young Americans. Prices are high. Interest rates are high. The savings needed for a deposit are getting eaten up by inflation, job loss, and childcare. Unfortunately, tomorrow’s housing market isn’t shaping up to be too great, either. - Melvin Backman Read More

Subway made a big investment in new meat slicers and it's not looking good

Subway sub sandwich made from fresh meat prepared with deli slicer
Photo: Dennis Lee

When Subway announced last year that it would be removing pre-sliced meat from its assembly line and adding automatic deli slicers to its more than 20,000 locations, the intention was to improve the chain’s overall sandwich quality. Just six months after this systemwide change, however, Restaurant Business reports Subway’s on-site deli slicers are not having the intended effect, and might even be hurting franchise locations. - Angela L. Pagán / The Takeout Read More

ExxonMobil is suing its own shareholders over a proposal aimed at reducing emissions

The ExxonMobil company logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange.
Using the trading floor to put a ceiling on greenhouse gas emissions.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Earth is heating up. No doubt. And one of the chief reasons the Earth is heating up is the consumption of oil and natural gas to power and produce things. Naturally. It makes sense, then, that a pair of activist investor groups would suggest that ExxonMobil Corp., the world’s largest privately owned oil company, do something to help cut down on all that consumption. ExxonMobil responded by suing the groups in US federal court, a very expensive, vehement Uh, no. - Melvin Backman Read More

The airlines with the greatest share of Boeing's second troubled model

Regulators are already investigating the Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, the model whose part flew off during an Alaska Airlines flight in early January.
Image: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland (Getty Images)

A second Boeing airplane model is officially under scrutiny: the 737-900ER.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told airlines on Sunday (Jan. 21) that they need to check their fleet of 737-900ER for issues with an aircraft part called a door plug. This has the biggest implications for Alaska Airlines, the US carrier with the largest share of 737-900ERs in its fleet. - Laura Bratton Read More

Brex, once a Silicon Valley darling, is laying off 20% of its workforce

A credit card user displays her cards in Washington February 22, 2010.
Brex aims to be the credit card company for startups.
Photo: Kevin Lamarque (Reuters)

Brex, a US fintech startup, has cut more than 200 employees from its 1,000-person workforce. This move shows that even a decacorn—a privately held company with a valuation topping $10 billion—isn’t immune to job losses. The startup said it’s doing some restructuring, according to an email sent today (Jan. 23) to an employee who received a layoff notice. - Michelle Cheng Read More

The best jobs of 2024, according to Indeed

Image for article titled Weekend Business News Roundup January 27, 2024
Image: Kamon_wongnon (Shutterstock)

The top jobs in the US in 2024 are in mental healthcare, according to Indeed — and mental health technicians, mental health therapists, and psychiatrists are the best ones to apply for this year. - Laura Bratton Read More

Tesla has been a tech stock stinker as Microsoft joins Apple in the $3 trillion club

A damaged crash-test Tesla Model Y on display.
Crunch
Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/Z (Getty Images)

At the top of the year, the Wall Street Journal let the world know about the “Magnificent Seven,” a basket of tech stocks that traders were hyping up for the high profits amid a period of economic uncertainty. - Melvin Backman Read More

United Airlines says growth will slow for years because of Boeing's 737 troubles

A United Airlines plane lands at Newark Liberty International Airport
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

United Airlines expects its capacity growth to slow in the coming years, thanks to the drama at its biggest aircraft supplier, Boeing.

Many of the airplanes United bought from Boeing that were supposed to be delivered this year are the very same model that’s causing the industry headaches: the 737 Max 9. That Boeing model was grounded on Jan. 6 due to issues with the manufacturing and design of an airplane part called a door plug. The problems began when a door plug blew off a Max 9 during a tumultuous Alaska Airlines flight the day before. - Laura Bratton Read More

United and Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 Max 9 planes will return to the air

Regulators are already investigating the Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, the model whose part flew off during an Alaska Airlines flight in early January
Image: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland (Getty Images)

The US Federal Aviation Administration said grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes will be cleared to return to the skies after it does an inspection and maintenance check. - Laura Bratton Read More

