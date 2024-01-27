Weekend Business News Roundup January 27, 2024

Japan and Singapore enjoyed the shared distinction of having the most powerful passports in the world since 2019. But they’re not alone anymore.

Four European Union member countries — France, Germany, Italy, and Spain — have joined the two Asian countries in sharing the top spot for being able to travel to a country in 2024 without a visa, according to an annual ranking. The list compiled by the consultancy firm Henley & Partners uses data from the International Air Transport Association. - Michelle Cheng Read More