Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Weekend Money Markets Roundup February 24, 2024

Money & Markets

Weekend Money Markets Roundup February 24, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in money markets

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup February 24, 2024
Photo: Stephanie LeCocq (Reuters), Nicoco Chan (Reuters), Andrew Kelly (Reuters), Ronen Zvulun (Reuters), Andrew Kelly (Reuters), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Image: Lucas Jackson (Reuters), Clodagh Kilcoyne (Reuters), Graphic: Laura Bratton (Canva), Photo: Rick Wilking (Reuters)
2 / 12

The stocks that Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and more of the world's richest people are buying and selling

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup February 24, 2024
Photo: Stephanie LeCocq (Reuters)

Recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings have revealed the stocks the richest people in the world have been buying and selling in the past few months. Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos sold about $6 billion worth of the online retailer’s stock in February. Warren Buffet trimmed his stake in Apple by about 1% in the last quarter of 2023. And activist investor Carl Icahn revealed he has a nearly 10% stake in the budget airline JetBlue. - Bruce Gil Read More

3 / 12

Teladoc stock is plunging because virtual doctor's visits aren't what they used to be

Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic
Teladoc CEO Jason Gorevic says the company’s U.S. virtual care products will be in the “low single-digits moving forward.”
Image: Lucas Jackson (Reuters)

Teladoc Health stock dropped more 25% Wednesday, a day after the company’s latest quarterly earnings failed to meet investor expectations.

A decline in virtual doctor’s appointments nationwide in recent quarters is partly to blame for the Purchase, New York-based telehealth company’s slowing growth. - Bruce Gil Read More

4 / 12

Jeff Bezos has now sold billions worth of Amazon stock — and saved millions by moving to Florida

Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $191 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Image: Clodagh Kilcoyne (Reuters)

Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos sold a new batch of 14 million shares of Amazon stock, worth about $2.4 billion. This brings Bezos’s total of Amazon shares he has sold this month to 50 million. - Bruce Gil Read More

5 / 12

Why foreign direct investment into China is collapsing

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup February 24, 2024
Photo: Nicoco Chan (Reuters)

Foreign business investments in China fell to a three-decade low in 2023, a sign that global commerce is wary of doing business with the country amid Beijing’s restrictive and volatile policy environment, as well as its mounting geopolitical tensions with Washington. - Mary Hui Read More

6 / 12

Wall Street says Nvidia's future is even brighter

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
Graphic: Laura Bratton (Canva), Photo: Rick Wilking (Reuters)

Wall Street’s buzzing with talk of the hottest tech stock that just keeps getting hotter: Nvidia. The AI chipmaker beat investors’ sky-high expectations when it reported record fourth-quarter revenues of $22 billion — 270% more than the year before. - Laura Bratton Read More

7 / 12

Amazon is about to boot Walgreens off the Dow

Image for article titled Weekend Money Markets Roundup February 24, 2024
Photo: Andrew Kelly (Reuters)

Walgreens Boots Alliance is getting kicked off the Dow Jones Industrial Average and being replaced by Amazon — cementing the e-commerce giant’s influence on the U.S. economy. - Morgan Haefner Read More

8 / 12

Israel's war against Hamas is hitting its economy even harder than expected

Jerusalem in the snow
Photo: Ronen Zvulun (Reuters)

Israel’s months-long war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is hurting the country’s economy more than expected, according to new government data, as the military call-up of reservists puts a damper on tourism, spending, and investment. - Quartz Staff Read More

9 / 12

Here's how much bad air quality from wildfires will cost U.S. employees by the 2050s

People walk at 6th Avenue as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada blanket New York City.
Photo: Andrew Kelly (Reuters)

Residents of New York, Washington, and Chicago awoke to plumes of orange smoke blanketing their skies from the drift of Canadian wildfires last summer. Meanwhile, Americans on the West Coast have observed smoke-darkened atmospheres for far longer. And people whose jobs are in outdoor settings bore the brunt of the poor air quality — mostly those in blue-collar industries (like construction) and gig workers (like dog walkers or delivery drivers). - Laura Bratton Read More

10 / 12

Nike and PepsiCo executives on how to find your worth | Your Wallet

The authors of Career Forward: Strategies from Women Who’ve Made It tell Quartz strategies for maximizing your worth

11 / 12

Nvidia is losing ground to Google as the stock had its worst day in months

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Read more: Nvidia stock is rebounding after the chipmaker exceeded Wall Street’s sky-high expectations

Nvidia made waves last week when it surpassed Amazon and Google parent Alphabet to become the third-most valuable company in the U.S. Thanks to the surge, even companies that the AI chipmaker has stakes in felt their own ripple effects of the interest in Nvidia. - Laura Bratton Read More

