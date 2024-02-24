Weekend Money Markets Roundup February 24, 2024

2 / 12
The stocks that Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and more of the world's richest people are buying and selling
Recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings have revealed the stocks the richest people in the world have been buying and selling in the past few months. Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos sold about $6 billion worth of the online retailer’s stock in February. Warren Buffet trimmed his stake in Apple by about 1% in the last quarter of 2023. And activist investor Carl Icahn revealed he has a nearly 10% stake in the budget airline JetBlue. - Bruce Gil Read More
Teladoc Health stock dropped more 25% Wednesday, a day after the company’s latest quarterly earnings failed to meet investor expectations.
A decline in virtual doctor’s appointments nationwide in recent quarters is partly to blame for the Purchase, New York-based telehealth company’s slowing growth. - Bruce Gil Read More
4 / 12
Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos sold a new batch of 14 million shares of Amazon stock, worth about $2.4 billion. This brings Bezos’s total of Amazon shares he has sold this month to 50 million. - Bruce Gil Read More
Foreign business investments in China fell to a three-decade low in 2023, a sign that global commerce is wary of doing business with the country amid Beijing’s restrictive and volatile policy environment, as well as its mounting geopolitical tensions with Washington. - Mary Hui Read More
Wall Street’s buzzing with talk of the hottest tech stock that just keeps getting hotter: Nvidia. The AI chipmaker beat investors’ sky-high expectations when it reported record fourth-quarter revenues of $22 billion — 270% more than the year before. - Laura Bratton Read More
Walgreens Boots Alliance is getting kicked off the Dow Jones Industrial Average and being replaced by Amazon — cementing the e-commerce giant’s influence on the U.S. economy. - Morgan Haefner Read More
Israel’s months-long war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip is hurting the country’s economy more than expected, according to new government data, as the military call-up of reservists puts a damper on tourism, spending, and investment. - Quartz Staff Read More
Residents of New York, Washington, and Chicago awoke to plumes of orange smoke blanketing their skies from the drift of Canadian wildfires last summer. Meanwhile, Americans on the West Coast have observed smoke-darkened atmospheres for far longer. And people whose jobs are in outdoor settings bore the brunt of the poor air quality — mostly those in blue-collar industries (like construction) and gig workers (like dog walkers or delivery drivers). - Laura Bratton Read More
The authors of Career Forward: Strategies from Women Who’ve Made It tell Quartz strategies for maximizing your worth
Read more: Nvidia stock is rebounding after the chipmaker exceeded Wall Street’s sky-high expectations
Nvidia made waves last week when it surpassed Amazon and Google parent Alphabet to become the third-most valuable company in the U.S. Thanks to the surge, even companies that the AI chipmaker has stakes in felt their own ripple effects of the interest in Nvidia. - Laura Bratton Read More