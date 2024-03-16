Weight loss drugs online, Tesla Cybertruck absurdity, and $28,000 of stolen gas: Lifestyle news roundup

U.S. pharma giant Eli Lilly announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Amazon to deliver its weight loss drug Zepbound straight to users’ doors.
The partnership is part of Eli Lilly’s effort to address a shortage of a new class of weight loss drugs known as glucagon-like peptide 1s (GLP-1s). This is the same class of drugs the diabetes medication Ozempic belongs to. In addition to the shortage, compounded — altered or mixed — versions of these drugs have also started to pop up online. - Bruce Gil Read More
The Tesla Cybertruck is supposedly the perfect car for surviving the apocalypse. Not only can you equip it with a $3,000 tent, but it’s also bulletproof. Take that, roving gang of post-apocalyptic car thieves. OK, so technically, the glass itself isn’t actually bulletproof, so that could end up being a problem if anyone ever shoots at you, but at least the body panels will keep you safe, right? Well, as one YouTuber found out recently, that really depends on what kind of guns the bad guys have with them. - Collin Woodard / Jalopnik Read More
A Nebraska woman exploited a glitch in gas pump software that allowed her to get nearly $30,000 worth of free gas… until the owners figured out what she was doing. Now, the 45-year-old is in a whole lot of trouble. - Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik Read More
By now, I’m a regular on the sriracha beat. First, I covered Huy Fong’s return to shelves after the ongoing drama between the company and its former supplier caused the hot sauce to vanish from grocery stores nationwide. Then, I wrote about how some fans of the beloved Huy Fong gold standard were ditching the supposedly inferior new formula in favor of other brands. Many customers have shifted their loyalty to Underwood Ranches, Huy Fong’s former pepper supplier and now a producer of its very own sriracha. I was curious to try Underwood’s attempt, especially since the internet’s sriracha buffs routinely rave about it. Are Underwood’s peppers the secret to this sauce? - Luke Gralia / The Takeout Read More
Air travel lately has been pretty hellish, and things have only gotten worse now that Boeing and its aircraft have come under fire for their increased danger. But what if there was a way you could find flights that didn’t use Boeing aircraft? Maybe it would make some people feel better about flying. - Lawrence Hodge / Jalopnik Read More
If you’re a U.S. shopper who wanted to get one more skincare deal from The Body Shop, it’s already too late. The beauty company, which went into the U.K. equivalent of bankruptcy in February, announced that it was closing all of its U.S. stores as part of its restructuring. - Melvin Backman Read More
A first-edition iPhone with 4GB of storage would run you about $499 back in 2007, but nowadays hey cost about $190,000. An auction house is selling one of these rare iPhones, sealed in its original packaging from 16 years ago, but the last one it sold had a 38,000% markup from its original price. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo Read More
Do you want to be chained to an outlet for the rest of your life? Of course not. That’s why you got a laptop in the first place. Somewhere down the line, many of us got the idea that our laptops should always be plugged in to improve their performance. This is a myth that’s slowly killing your laptop. Once your laptop is charged, you need to unplug it, or you might be tethered to the wall forever. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo Read More
With a new leader in charge, Noodles & Company is looking to give its menu a major makeover, Restaurant Business reports. Drew Madsen, a former exec at Panera Bread who was named CEO of Noodles & Company this month, noted on a recent call with investors that besides a smattering of promotional menu items, the brand’s core offerings haven’t really been refreshed for quite some time. It looks like 2024 will be the year for overhauling the chain. - Angela L. Pagán / The Takeout Read More
It was Hollywood’s biggest night. The 96th annual Academy Awards have come and gone, bestowing upon us a new crop of winners we’ll question in the future. These were the movies of 2023, and for the first time in the Oscars’ near-century of existence, all the nominees were worthy of inclusion. Sure, there were snubs (Lily Gladstone), some flubs (Tim Robbins), but no Tubbs (we didn’t see Jamie Foxx or EGOT creator Philip Michael Thomas anywhere during tonight’s broadcast). - Matt Schimkowitz / The A.V. Club Read More