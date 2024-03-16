Weight loss drugs online, Tesla Cybertruck absurdity, and $28,000 of stolen gas: Lifestyle news roundup

U.S. pharma giant Eli Lilly announced Wednesday that it is partnering with Amazon to deliver its weight loss drug Zepbound straight to users’ doors.



Advertisement

The partnership is part of Eli Lilly’s effort to address a shortage of a new class of weight loss drugs known as glucagon-like peptide 1s (GLP-1s). This is the same class of drugs the diabetes medication Ozempic belongs to. In addition to the shortage, compounded — altered or mixed — versions of these drugs have also started to pop up online. - Bruce Gil Read More