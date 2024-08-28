Wendy's and Paramount are reportedly cooking up a SpongeBob Krabby Patty burger

In This Story PARA +0.49%

Wendy’s is reportedly planning to launch a real-life Krabby Patty burger this fall, thanks to a secret collaboration with Paramount PARA+0.49% , the owner of “SpongeBob SquarePants” through Nickelodeon.



Popverse, citing an internal memo sent to some Wendy’s locations, reported that the burger will debut alongside a sweet companion: a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty — referencing the titular character’s house. Wendy’s and Paramount PARA+0.49% did not respond to Quartz’s request for comment.

For those unfamiliar with the show, the Krabby Patty in the cartoon was a mythical, meatless marvel, crafted from seaweed buns and a patty with unknown origins. It was also famously the target of devious trickster Plankton, who had been plotting to get his hands on the secret formula.

Wendy’s promises its version will have real meat plus a slab of secret “Krabby Patty Sauce,” designed to capture the “magic of the iconic fictional sandwich.”

Should the burger become a reality, it could mark a historic pairing of food and entertainment. The promotion is expected to kick off on October 8 and last until November 11, with the The Krabby Patty available at participating Wendy’s locations across the U.S., Canada, and Guam.

Talks of the special burger come as fast food chains launch deals and limited-time promotions to lure inflation-weary consumers. Notably, Wendy’s Frosty is already part of a special campaign. For $3, customers who buy a keychain can score a Jr. Frosty with any purchase until the end of the following year. Those keychain sales go towards helping with children’s adoptions.

Nonetheless, Wendy’s has been faring pretty well. Its $3 breakfast bundle has been a hit among U.S. consumers, so much so that the company said it would invest millions to keep the breakfast offering around through 2025. Breakfast stands to be very big business for Wendy’s, according to CEO Kirk Tanner, who told investors during the company’s earnings call in August that each location has the potential to make about $3,000 a week just on breakfast sales.

Meanwhile, its $5 Biggie Bag has also resonated with diners seeking lunch options. That’s on top other promotions like its 4 for $4 meal deal.