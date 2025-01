Adidas’ profit is being buoyed by its controversial Yeezy collection. Amazon says its Dash Cart technology uses AI, not humans, to monitor shoppers. Nike’s CEO is blaming remote work for its production innovation lag.

Meanwhile, GameStop is searching for its next retail and supply chain experts, and Oreo maker Mondelēz International will soon have to pay E.U. regulators a hefty fine for limiting cross-border sales.