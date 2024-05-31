Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
Big Retail's big price cuts, McDonald's price hikes, and Amazon's next move: Retail news roundup

Retail

Big Retail's big price cuts, McDonald's price hikes, and Amazon's next move: Retail news roundup

Dollar Tree will bring hundreds of 99 Cents Only stores back from the dead

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Big Retail&#39;s big price cuts, McDonald&#39;s price hikes, and Amazon&#39;s next move: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Justin Sullivan, Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda, SOPA, Bloomberg


Retail giants like Target, Walmart, and Amazon are duking it out on discount deals as they look to lure cash-strapped consumers. A top McDonald’s executive is pushing back on reports that the chain has jacked up its prices by 100% (he says they’ve gone up, just not by that much). Amazon is cozying up to Grubhub as it looks to expand its food delivery business for Prime members.

Meanwhile, Dollar General is scooping up hundreds of 99 Cents Only Stores.

Check out those and more highlights from the week in retail news.

2 / 17

Big Retail's hot summer thing: price cuts

Big Retail’s hot summer thing: price cuts

Target carts are shown in front of a store.
Target carts are shown in front of a store.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Big retailers are suddenly cutting prices. Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others are all duking it out with discount deals — and with each markdown, they hope their bargain will be the one to win over inflation-weary consumers. But who will come out on top?

Read More

3 / 17

Walmart and other retailers are fighting for bargain-hunting, inflation-weary customers. Here's how

Walmart and other retailers are fighting for bargain-hunting, inflation-weary customers. Here’s how

Walmart.
Walmart.
Image: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda (Getty Images)

Even big box retailers are feeling the pinch of pesky inflation — and it’s pushing them into a pitched competition for bargain-hunting consumers. A slew of quarterly earnings reports and other company announcements in recent weeks have highlighted the extent to which customers are on the hunt for bargains.

Read More

4 / 17

A McDonald's exec says its prices have gone up — but not by as much as you've heard

A McDonald’s exec says its prices have gone up — but not by as much as you’ve heard

A McDonald’s sign is shown outside a store.
A McDonald’s sign is shown outside a store.
Image: SOPA (Getty Images)

The inflation economy is even getting to fast food giants, with a top executive at McDonald’s pushing pack on reports that the chain has jacked up its menu prices by 100%.

Read More

5 / 17

Burger King will launch a $5 meal deal to compete with McDonald's

Burger King will launch a $5 meal deal to compete with McDonald’s

Burger King
Burger King
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The bundle battle is escalating – and Burger King wants a piece of the action. Burger King is gearing up to launch a $5 meal deal before McDonald’s bundle, which is slated to run at the end of June.

Read More

6 / 17

Amazon Fresh is cutting prices on thousands of items to compete with Target and Walmart

Amazon Fresh is cutting prices on thousands of items to compete with Target and Walmart

Image for article titled Big Retail&#39;s big price cuts, McDonald&#39;s price hikes, and Amazon&#39;s next move: Retail news roundup
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

The battle for bargain hunting consumers continues — and Amazon Fresh is joining the ranks. The retailer plans to slash prices by up to 30% on 4,000 items on a weekly rotating basis.

Read More

7 / 17

Walgreens is cutting prices on more than 1,000 items

Walgreens is cutting prices on more than 1,000 items

Walgreens
Walgreens
Illustration: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The bargain battle is gaining another player. Walgreens said it is joining other big-box retailers in offering customers discounts on prices this summer. It plans to slash prices on 1,300 items.

Read More

8 / 17

Dollar Tree will bring hundreds of 99 Cents Only stores back from the dead

Dollar Tree will bring hundreds of 99 Cents Only stores back from the dead

A general view of a Dollar Tree store on September 15, 2022 in Farmingdale, New York.
A general view of a Dollar Tree store on September 15, 2022 in Farmingdale, New York.
Image: Bruce Bennett (Getty Images)

A lifeline has emerged for some 99 Cents Only stores. Dollar Tree said it has purchased 170 locations of the deep discount retailer across Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas.

Read More

9 / 17

Amazon is getting tighter with Grubhub to win food delivery

Amazon is getting tighter with Grubhub to win food delivery

A worker delivers Amazon packages on Cyber Monday in San Francisco, California, US, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
A worker delivers Amazon packages on Cyber Monday in San Francisco, California, US, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Amazon wants to be a leading player in food delivery and its aiming to do so by by expanding its Grubhub partnership. The e-commerce giant said Prime members, who pay an annual fee of $139, will automatically get a free Grubhub+ subscription, which usually costs $120 a year.

Read More

10 / 17

Bird flu was found in one dairy cow sent to slaughter, USDA officials say

Bird flu was found in one dairy cow sent to slaughter, USDA officials say

Thus far, nine states have seen outbreaks in cows, the CDC says.
Thus far, nine states have seen outbreaks in cows, the CDC says.
Image: Jeff Green (Reuters)

Bird flu was found in beef tissue from a sick cow that was sent to slaughter at a meat processing plant, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a statement last week. The country’s food supply, however, remains safe.

Read More

11 / 17

Starbucks and its workers union plan to start bargaining this week

Starbucks and its workers union plan to start bargaining this week

Starbucks.
Starbucks.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Starbucks and Workers United are heading back to the bargaining table this week, the union confirmed in an email to Quartz. This week’s session picks up where the two parties left off in late April, when Starbucks and Workers United, the union that covers workers across the chain’s U.S. locations, said that they had made “significant progress.”

Read More

12 / 17

Costco stock hits all-time high after strong earnings report

Costco stock hits all-time high after strong earnings report

Costco
Costco
Image: vCG (Getty Images)

Costco Wholesale beat third quarter revenue expectations as customers continued to flock to the warehouse chain for groceries and discretionary items, prompting its to climb to an all-time high following its quarterly earnings release.

Read more

13 / 17

Consumers say fast food is getting so expensive it's becoming a 'luxury'

Consumers say fast food is getting so expensive it’s becoming a ‘luxury’

McDonald’s.
McDonald’s.
Image: Mike Kemp (Getty Images)

The rising cost of fast food is losing its cheap appeal among consumers, who now view the option as a “luxury” when they do indulge, according to a survey from financial services platform LendingTree.

Read More

14 / 17

Walmart will lay off thousands of workers unless they relocate

Walmart will lay off thousands of workers unless they relocate

Walmart.
Walmart.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Walmart is planning to cut thousands of corporate positions in Texas and California, the company said in filings it made to state employment officials. The job cuts start on Aug. 9 and will continue during the year and into early 2025.

Read More

15 / 17

Dick's Sporting Goods and Abercrombie & Fitch are getting a sales boost from consumers

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Abercrombie & Fitch are getting a sales boost from consumers

Dick’s Sporting Goods blimp
Dick’s Sporting Goods blimp
Image: Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

Inflation may not be so bad for some clothing retailers, like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Abercrombie & Fitch. Both companies said they’re getting a sales boost from consumers.

Read More

16 / 17

Foot Locker stock soars 19% because its turnaround strategy looks promising

Foot Locker stock soars 19% because its turnaround strategy looks promising

People are passing in front of a Foot Locker store at Ermou street in the center of Athens, Greece.
People are passing in front of a Foot Locker store at Ermou street in the center of Athens, Greece.
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Foot Locker’s “Lace Up” turnaround strategy may be helping the retailer get a leg up, but it still has a ways to go. The sneaker seller said it is on track to roll out a new Foot Locker mobile app later this year.

Read More

