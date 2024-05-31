Big Retail's big price cuts, McDonald's price hikes, and Amazon's next move: Retail news roundup

Retail giants like Target, Walmart, and Amazon are duking it out on discount deals as they look to lure cash-strapped consumers. A top McDonald’s executive is pushing back on reports that the chain has jacked up its prices by 100% (he says they’ve gone up, just not by that much). Amazon is cozying up to Grubhub as it looks to expand its food delivery business for Prime members.

Meanwhile, Dollar General is scooping up hundreds of 99 Cents Only Stores.

Check out those and more highlights from the week in retail news.