Apple's 'IntelliPhones,' Google's leak, Ozempic's tracker, retail price cuts: The week's most popular stories

Apple helped popularize smartphones. Now it’s going to push the world into the next era of telecommunications, this one characterized by a new type of device: AI-powered “IntelliPhones,” said senior Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan.
Leaked internal documents from Google suggest the company may have lied about its Search algorithm.
As Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly struggle to keep up with soaring demand for their popular diabetes and weight loss drugs, healthcare companies are introducing supply trackers to help patients navigate ongoing shortages.
Big retailers are suddenly cutting prices. Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others are all duking it out with discount deals — and with each markdown, they hope their bargain will be the one to win over inflation-weary consumers.
While chipmaker Nvidia sees its stock rally to new highs this year, one of the four stocks it publicly owns is also feeling the rush.
A deadly “turbulence event” aboard a Singapore Airlines flight last week was preceded by rapid changes in gravitational forces observed by the plane’s flight data recorder, the Singapore Ministry of Transport said in a report Wednesday. The incident, which happened on an older-model Boeing 777-300, injured 104 passengers and left one dead.
The Department of Defense is probably looking at Lockheed Martin’s refund policy after a brand-new F-35 fighter jet crashed on Tuesday afternoon. The recently built aircraft was being transferred from an assembly plant in Fort Worth, Texas to Edwards Air Force Base in California. The F-35B slammed into a hillside near Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico.
Even big box retailers are feeling the pinch of pesky inflation — and it’s pushing them into a pitched competition for bargain-hunting consumers.
When word leaked that Red Lobster, the restaurant chain known as the Olive Garden of the sea, was filing for bankruptcy protection, credulous media — including Quartz — swallowed a tale that in a down economy for fast-service restaurants, the company’s $20, all-you-can-eat shrimp specials were what dragged the chain’s 687 restaurants beneath the waves. But once the actual bankruptcy documents were filed with a federal court in Orlando, some new truths emerged: Red Lobster had been bleeding rent for a decade.
YouTube has been at war with ad blockers for quite some time now and has employed various tactics to keep users off those extensions. Its most recent defense strategy is to skip right to the end of the video you’re playing. If you try replaying it, it’ll do that again. If you tap anywhere on the timeline, your video will buffer indefinitely. Here’s what it looks like in action.
Cars just aren’t worth repairing anymore. One in every five cars seen by an insurance adjuster is estimated to cost too much to be repaired and returned to drivable condition. There are a ton of factors to look at here, but with high-tech lighting and sensors at the extremities of every car these days, increased use of exotic materials, and more expensive airbags than ever, it’s not hard to see where a lot of that money is going. This recent report from Bloomberg
breaks down how the modern car market is great for Copart, but not so good for consumers.
Stellantis plans to sell a $25,000, fully-electric Jeep in the United States “very soon” to boost sales, according to CEO Carlos Tavares.
ExxonMobil is suing some of its own shareholders because they asked it to take a stronger stance on climate change, and CEO Darren Woods is upset that some people don’t like that. Writing in The Financial Times on Tuesday, he called out CalPERS, California’s state pension fund and the nation’s largest, for opposing the lawsuit.
Canada’s wild hogs are apparently poised to invade America’s yard. In new research this month, scientists have found evidence that these invasive wild pigs have a “high potential” to cross over the Canadian border and establish new populations in mostly pig-free parts of the U.S., particularly South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota.
A man died after falling from the deck on the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas last week. The massive vessel had just started a seven-night cruise from Miami, Florida, when the man fell from one of its 20 decks, sparking a two-hour rescue mission.
There’s always going to be something special about spending hours poring over reviews and research until you find the best, most perfect car that could ever fit your needs. Sadly, once you’ve settled on a new car to buy, you’re also probably far from the only one to decide that a new Toyota Tacoma or Kia Telluride is right for you. And that means paying dealer markup.
Melinda French Gates has a plan for how she plans to spend her next $1 billion. Writing in the New York Times, she says that she will be using the money to “on behalf of women and families around the world, including on reproductive rights in the United States,” and that she expects to spend that much money towards the effort over the next two years through her philanthropy Pivotal.
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom warned that the company’s earnings will be off by “a couple hundred million dollars” next quarter — and the airline has its work cut out for it to fix that.
As Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting approaches, the company is ramping up its pushback against groups asking investors to vote against Elon Musk’s $46 billion compensation package.
OpenAI announced its new flagship model ChatGPT-4o, or GPT-4 Omni, in mid-May, which can verbally respond to voice commands.