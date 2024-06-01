Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Apple's 'IntelliPhones,' Google's leak, Ozempic's tracker, retail price cuts: The week's most popular stories

Business News

Apple's 'IntelliPhones,' Google's leak, Ozempic's tracker, retail price cuts: The week's most popular stories

Plus, An AI stock backed by Nvidia is on a tear almost as strong as Nvidia

ByQuartz Staff
Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;IntelliPhones,&#39; Google&#39;s leak, Ozempic&#39;s tracker, retail price cuts: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: CFOTO/Future Publishing, Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto, Reuters Photographer, Justin Sullivan
2 / 22

Apple’s ‘IntelliPhones’ will dominate the market, Bank of America says

Apple’s flagship store for Smart Products in Shanghai, China.
Photo: CFOTO/Future Publishing (Getty Images)

Apple helped popularize smartphones. Now it’s going to push the world into the next era of telecommunications, this one characterized by a new type of device: AI-powered “IntelliPhones,” said senior Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan.

3 / 22

Leaked Google documents reveal secrets behind the world’s biggest search engine

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;IntelliPhones,&#39; Google&#39;s leak, Ozempic&#39;s tracker, retail price cuts: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Thilina Kaluthotage/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Leaked internal documents from Google suggest the company may have lied about its Search algorithm.

4 / 22

Ozempic and weight loss drug shortages can now be tracked by patients

Ozempic and weight loss drug shortages can now be tracked by patients

A combination image shows an injection pen of Zepbound, Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, and boxes of Wegovy, made by Novo Nordisk
Zepbound and Wegovy are in shortage, according to the FDA.
Image: Reuters Photographer (Reuters)

As Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly struggle to keep up with soaring demand for their popular diabetes and weight loss drugs, healthcare companies are introducing supply trackers to help patients navigate ongoing shortages.

5 / 22

Amazon, Walmart, and Big Retail’s race to cut prices

Target carts are shown in front of a store.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Big retailers are suddenly cutting prices. Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others are all duking it out with discount deals — and with each markdown, they hope their bargain will be the one to win over inflation-weary consumers.

6 / 22

An AI stock backed by Nvidia is on a tear almost as strong as Nvidia

SoundHound AI logo is seen on a smartphone and on a pc screen
Illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

While chipmaker Nvidia sees its stock rally to new highs this year, one of the four stocks it publicly owns is also feeling the rush.

7 / 22

Deadly turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight was caused by rapid changes in gravity

The Singapore Airlines logo
Photo: Edwin Koo/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

A deadly “turbulence event” aboard a Singapore Airlines flight last week was preceded by rapid changes in gravitational forces observed by the plane’s flight data recorder, the Singapore Ministry of Transport said in a report Wednesday. The incident, which happened on an older-model Boeing 777-300, injured 104 passengers and left one dead.

8 / 22

A brand new, $90-Million Lockheed Martin fighter jet quickly crashed

A screenshot of the F-35 crash site in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Photo: CBS / YouTube

The Department of Defense is probably looking at Lockheed Martin’s refund policy after a brand-new F-35 fighter jet crashed on Tuesday afternoon. The recently built aircraft was being transferred from an assembly plant in Fort Worth, Texas to Edwards Air Force Base in California. The F-35B slammed into a hillside near Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico. 

9 / 22

Walmart and other retailers are fighting for bargain-hunting, inflation-weary customers. Here’s how

Walmart.
Image: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda (Getty Images)

Even big box retailers are feeling the pinch of pesky inflation — and it’s pushing them into a pitched competition for bargain-hunting consumers.

10 / 22

How the Red Lobster died

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;IntelliPhones,&#39; Google&#39;s leak, Ozempic&#39;s tracker, retail price cuts: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Kevin Lamarque (Reuters)

When word leaked that Red Lobster, the restaurant chain known as the Olive Garden of the sea, was filing for bankruptcy protection, credulous media — including Quartz — swallowed a tale that in a down economy for fast-service restaurants, the company’s $20, all-you-can-eat shrimp specials were what dragged the chain’s 687 restaurants beneath the waves. But once the actual bankruptcy documents were filed with a federal court in Orlando, some new truths emerged: Red Lobster had been bleeding rent for a decade.

11 / 22

YouTube is becoming unwatchable after a crackdown on ad blockers

an image of a youtube ad
Image: PixieMe (Shutterstock)

YouTube has been at war with ad blockers for quite some time now and has employed various tactics to keep users off those extensions. Its most recent defense strategy is to skip right to the end of the video you’re playing. If you try replaying it, it’ll do that again. If you tap anywhere on the timeline, your video will buffer indefinitely. Here’s what it looks like in action. 

12 / 22

A lot of car crashes are ending with insurance companies calling the car totaled

Image for article titled Apple&#39;s &#39;IntelliPhones,&#39; Google&#39;s leak, Ozempic&#39;s tracker, retail price cuts: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: sumroeng (Getty Images)

Cars just aren't worth repairing anymore. One in every five cars seen by an insurance adjuster is estimated to cost too much to be repaired and returned to drivable condition. There are a ton of factors to look at here, but with high-tech lighting and sensors at the extremities of every car these days, increased use of exotic materials, and more expensive airbags than ever, it's not hard to see where a lot of that money is going. This recent report from Bloomberg breaks down how the modern car market is great for Copart, but not so good for consumers.
breaks down how the modern car market is great for Copart, but not so good for consumers. 

13 / 22

A $25,000 Jeep EV is coming to the U.S. ‘very soon,’ Stellantis boss says

Jeep plans to bring its first-ever electric vehicle to the U.S. market later this year.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Stellantis plans to sell a $25,000, fully-electric Jeep in the United States “very soon” to boost sales, according to CEO Carlos Tavares. 

14 / 22

ExxonMobil’s CEO wants to sue his shareholders in peace

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

ExxonMobil is suing some of its own shareholders because they asked it to take a stronger stance on climate change, and CEO Darren Woods is upset that some people don’t like that. Writing in The Financial Times on Tuesday, he called out CalPERS, California’s state pension fund and the nation’s largest, for opposing the lawsuit. 

15 / 22

Invasive wild pigs from Canada are coming to the U.S.

Wild boars photographed in the winter around the city of Stuttgart, Germany.
Photo: Franziska Kraufmann (AP)

Canada’s wild hogs are apparently poised to invade America’s yard. In new research this month, scientists have found evidence that these invasive wild pigs have a “high potential” to cross over the Canadian border and establish new populations in mostly pig-free parts of the U.S., particularly South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota. 

16 / 22

A passenger fell off the world’s biggest cruise ship and died

A photo of the Icon of the Seas cruise ship.
The passenger fell from one of the ship’s 20 decks into the Gulf of Mexico.
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

A man died after falling from the deck on the world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas last week. The massive vessel had just started a seven-night cruise from Miami, Florida, when the man fell from one of its 20 decks, sparking a two-hour rescue mission. 

17 / 22

These are the 10 best deals on new cars, according to Consumer Reports

Subaru Solterra
Photo: Subaru

There’s always going to be something special about spending hours poring over reviews and research until you find the best, most perfect car that could ever fit your needs. Sadly, once you’ve settled on a new car to buy, you’re also probably far from the only one to decide that a new Toyota Tacoma or Kia Telluride is right for you. And that means paying dealer markup. 

18 / 22

Melinda French Gates says she’ll spend $1 billion supporting women’s rights

Melinda French Gates
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative (Getty Images)

Melinda French Gates has a plan for how she plans to spend her next $1 billion. Writing in the New York Times, she says that she will be using the money to “on behalf of women and families around the world, including on reproductive rights in the United States,” and that she expects to spend that much money towards the effort over the next two years through her philanthropy Pivotal. 

19 / 22

‘We dug ourselves a hole,’ American Airlines CEO says

Robert Isom
Robert Isom has served as American’s CEO since March 2022.
Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Staff (Getty Images)

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom warned that the company’s earnings will be off by “a couple hundred million dollars” next quarter — and the airline has its work cut out for it to fix that. 

20 / 22

‘Shame on them’: Tesla and Elon Musk are pushing back against groups opposing the CEO’s $46 billion pay

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at The New York Times’ Dealbook Summit in November 2023.
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/The New York Times (Getty Images)

As Tesla’s annual shareholders meeting approaches, the company is ramping up its pushback against groups asking investors to vote against Elon Musk’s $46 billion compensation package. 

21 / 22

The weirdest and coolest things OpenAI’s new ChatGPT has done (so far)

'Chat GPT' logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen
Photo: Ismail Aslandag/Anadolu (Getty Images)

OpenAI announced its new flagship model ChatGPT-4o, or GPT-4 Omni, in mid-May, which can verbally respond to voice commands.

