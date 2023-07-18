Has Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang gone missing?

Rumors are swirling about Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, who has not made a public appearance in three weeks amid a series of high-level diplomatic meetings. Questions about his disappearance have been widely censored on Chinese social media.

The last time Qin made a public appearance was on June 25 for meetings with the Russian, Vietnamese, and Sri Lankan foreign ministers, as China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Advertisement

His meeting with Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, was suddenly canceled without reason on July 4. Qin was also not present when US finance chief Janet Yellen visited Beijing from July 6 to 9. Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on July 11 that Qin would not attend the ASEAN summit in Jakarta for “health reasons,” as Reuters reported. The foreign minister was also absent from Chinese president Xi Jinping’s meeting with former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte on Monday (July 17).

Qin is still listed on China’s state website as foreign minister, but Beijing’s secrecy on his whereabouts has fueled speculation. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a Monday press conference (link in Chinese) that she has “no information” on when Qin would resume his duties. Questions from a Financial Times reporter about the foreign minister were omitted from the official Ministry record of the press event. Journalist Phil Cunningham noted recently on Twitter that four sentences mentioning Qin were cut without warning in a piece he wrote for Hong Kong-based, Alibaba-owned paper South China Morning Post, published July 15.

Advertisement Advertisement

Qin is the one of the most powerful diplomats in China, only second to Wang Yi, the director of the Foreign Affairs Commission Office. He has risen quickly through the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ranks, and earned himself the title of a “wolf warrior” for his aggressive style of diplomacy. The 57-year-old was appointed foreign minister in December after just a 17-month post as the Chinese ambassador to the US, signaling his status as a close ally of president Xi.

Taiwan’s rumor-mill regarding Qin Gang’s status

Taiwan media has exploded with speculation that Qin has fallen out of political favor with CCP leadership. One broadly circulated rumor is that Qin had an affair with TV presenter Fu Xiaotian, who has allegedly also gone missing, as mentioned in a report from British newspaper The Times.

Advertisement

But there is no concrete evidence that these reports are true, and it may be that Qin is indeed sick. It is not unheard of for high-ranking Chinese officials to disappear without warning, only to reemerge weeks later. President Xi himself went dark for two weeks prior to becoming China’s supreme leader in 2012. Last September he disappeared from the public eye for over a week, spurring rumors of a “China coup,” before securing his unprecedented third term as president.

Chinese netizens are also wondering about Qin Gang’s status

Search interest in “Qin Gang” on Baidu, China’s search engine, has shot up 5,000% in just one week, the BBC reported. Meanwhile, posts mentioning Qin’s disappearance are being censored across social media platforms—but speculation still lingers in the comments sections.

Advertisement

One post on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, dated July 13, mentions an AP news article reporting on Qin’s ill health. In the comments section one user wrote yesterday (July 17), “What is foreign minister Qin’s situation, it’s been a long time since he’s been seen.” Underneath someone replied, “There was just a post but it’s already gone.” A third user cautioned, “If more is said we’re going to get 404’d everyone,” referring to the “not found” error that pops up after a post is censored.

Advertisement

Related stories

🤖 China is already softening its strict stance on AI

🀄 Germany just unveiled its first ever China strategy

⚔️ China is sharpening its lawfare weapons to target foreign companies