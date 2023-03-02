Good morning, Quartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

TikTok is developing a parental control tool. A feature will impose a one-hour limit on the app for users under 18 (but users can easily change the new default setting).

Advertisement

Xi Jinping and Alexander Lukashenko spoke in Beijing. The Chinese leader met with his Belarusian counterpart, an ally of Russia, with Ukraine as a central point of discussion.

Adani Group reportedly secured a $3 billion loan. The embattled conglomerate has received the credit line from an undisclosed sovereign wealth fund, Reuters reports.

Pakistan’s inflation hit a 50-year high. Consumer prices rose 31.5% in February year on year after prices were hiked to comply with IMF loan conditions.

London’s most expensive home to-date is up for sale. A four-acre property in Regent’s Park is reportedly asking for as much as £250 million ($300 million).

Advertisement

What to watch for

Costco is expected to report its weakest sales growth in three years today (Mar. 2). The US big-box store chain would be joining a growing list of retailers with lackluster sales, as customers remind merchants that everything’s really expensive right now and something has to give.

Costco’s membership growth, however, may be its saving grace. The company is expected to add another 480,000 paid subscribers to its 67 million households. Increasing membership fees could be a way to compensate for slower sales, and would probably spark less outrage than raising hot dog prices.

Chief financial officer Richard Galanti has said that an increase in the membership fee was “a question of when, not if,” but that the company is in no rush to do so, opting for a wait-and-see approach. So we’ll wait and see as we slurp our pricier 20-ounce sodas.

India leads the world in internet instability

It doesn’t seem to matter that internet access is a fundamental right in India. For the fifth year in a row, the country saw its access to the World Wide Web go dark more than any other in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the world’s total shutdowns.

Advertisement

For India, shutdowns have largely centered in regions of political instability and violence, like Jammu and Kashmir. But a sudden shift to war explains why one country that didn’t even make the list in 2021 is now coming in second.

Identifying global virus strains is getting much easier

On Feb. 23, avian flu—or H5N1—killed a young girl in Cambodia. The World Health Organization (WHO) described the viral outbreak as “worrying.”

When the global health community rushed to sequence the new strain, it did so in less than a day. There’s one big reason why.

Advertisement

✦ Love stories that contextualize global innovation? Help keep our content accessible to all by picking up an annual membership. Daily Brief readers get 50% off.

Quartz’s most popular

🍙 YouTube’s algorithms are stumping the US Supreme Court

🤖 Should ChatGPT write your resume?

🪧 Why Amazon UK workers are striking

Advertisement

🇲🇽 Tesla is the latest American manufacturer to invest in Mexico

🤨 How much exposure do global banks have to crypto?

💊 The FDA’s latest approval is a game changer for rare diseases

Surprising discoveries

A mummy was found in a delivery guy’s cooler bag. Nothing says order’s up like the 600 to 800-year-old remains of a 45-year-old man.

Advertisement

An ancient insect was spotted at a Walmart. One giant lacewing was just hanging out on the side of the building in Arkansas.

Nobody really knows what time it is on the Moon. Which is why it may soon get its own time zone.

Unsightly signatures might just need some surgery. Calligraphers are helping people redesign their autographs.

Planting trees could do more harm than good. A new episode of the Quartz Obsession podcast explains why it may not be the best way to offset carbon emissions.

Advertisement

🎧 Listen right now on your browser or download: Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Our best wishes for a productive day. Send any news, comments, moon watches, and your best John Hancocks to hi@qz.com. Reader support makes Quartz available to all—become a member. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Sofia Lotto Persio, Julia Malleck, and Morgan Haefner.