Here’s what you need to know

China wants more control over scientific research. Proposed bureaucratic changes come as the Chinese government urges its citizens to reduce reliance on foreign tech.

Meta’s “year of efficiency” will bring more job cuts and less metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg is shifting the company’s focus to language models for AI.

The UK unveiled its latest immigration strategy. Home secretary Suella Braverman admitted the deportation plan “pushes the boundaries of international law.”

Today is International Women’s Day. But why March 8 was chosen as the holiday’s date is contested.



What to watch for

It’s a big day for private space startup Relativity Space as its Terran 1 rocket prepares for a maiden voyage. Terran 1 is no ordinary rocket—85% of its components are 3D printed, arguably making it the largest 3D-printed object ever made, and the first to attempt defying gravity.

The understated launch name “GLHF” (an acronym for Good Luck, Have Fun) conceals the ambition of the mission: no private space company has gotten their debut rocket off the ground on the first try. Tim Fernholz has all the details about the potential breakthrough for the eight-year-old startup. Get the full story here.

Horrible bosses featuring Elon Musk

Musk has never been afraid to mock people on Twitter. But as Scott Nover reports for Quartz, conducting a perverse exit interview, laid bare for the entire internet, stands out as one of the cruelest moments of Musk’s tenure.

Surprising discoveries

Snakes are on the Floridian plains. Python populations are getting out of control in the southern tip of the state.

The scariest thing about clowns is their makeup. It’s less to do with failed contouring and more to do with failing to see the face’s contours.

Time can be measured within quantum fog. As for what that actually means, we haven’t the foggiest.

Old F1 car models can take hours to start up. They might also require tens of thousands of dollars and a laptop running Windows 95.

Mushrooms could be a feasible burial option. Data journalist Amanda Shendruk talks to host Annalisa Merelli about how green burials could change things for living humans, for the better, in the latest episode of the Quartz Obsession podcast.

🎧 Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

Our best wishes for a productive day.


