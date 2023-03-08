Good morning, Quartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

South Korea exported weapon parts to Poland that ended up in Ukraine. The admission comes despite a policy that prohibits sending military aid to countries engaged in armed conflict.

Advertisement

Adidas posted a big loss in the fourth quarter. The sportswear brand reported an operating loss of €724 million ($763 million) as it struggles from its split with Ye.

Protests in Georgia raged for a second day. Thousands have taken to the streets in Tbilisi to condemn the government’s backing of a bill critics say will limit free speech.

BMW will invest £500 million ($592 million) in the UK. The German automaker plans to move most of the production of its MINI range to a plant in Oxford.

What to watch for

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders is finally getting a chance to grill Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on union-busting.

Advertisement

The coffee chain founder would have preferred to put this sticky situation on ice. He initially declined an invitation to appear before the US Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at a hearing scheduled for today (March 9). Sanders didn’t accept no for an answer, and subpoenaed Schultz, whose attendance is now confirmed for March 29.

Before then, another union-related battle is brewing on Schultz’s horizon. There will be a shareholders’ proposal to conduct an independent workers rights assessment, set for Starbucks’ annual meeting on March 23.

More women are joining boards, but not everywhere

The pandemic had a deep impact on women in the workforce around the world. But as Clarisa Diaz reports for Quartz, the number of women serving on boards is recovering globally —just not in the world’s largest economy.



Advertisement

✦ Love stories like this? Support our newsroom by becoming a Quartz member. Daily Brief readers get 50% off.



Quartz’s most popular

🤖 3 things ChatGPT can now do in Slack

💪🏾 India’s woman entrepreneurs are more likely to get loans than men

🧐 Arkansas is set to roll back child labor protections

Advertisement

🪧 What are the origins of International Women’s Day?

👩🏻‍🔬 China wants to centralize authority over scientific research

✈️ Airlines operating in India have a security problem: uncouth flyers

Surprising discoveries

Chinese censorship is driving up male lingerie modeling. Ladies in the trade are getting flagged as too provocative.

Advertisement

One woman ranked 244 scones from across the UK. Her favorite of the lot came with a side of brandy butter.

Bees can teach other bees how to solve puzzles. The passing on of knowledge could be evidence of animal culture.

AI can see what we’re thinking. Stable Diffusion just needs a brain scan to produce a picture.

US Civil War cemeteries have an arsenic problem. Embalming practices at the time were highly toxic. Now, there are better interment options. Find out more about green burials in the latest episode of the Quartz Obsession podcast.

Advertisement

🎧 Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

Our best wishes for a productive day. Send any news, comments, savory scones, and bees to hi@qz.com. Reader support makes Quartz available to all—become a member. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Sofia Lotto Persio, Julia Malleck, and Morgan Haefner.

