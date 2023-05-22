Good morning, Quartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

Shein is readying its comeback in India. The fast fashion brand was banned from the country in 2020, but a new government-approved partnership with Mukesh Ambani is changing things.



Advertisement

Twitter has a new pirated movie problem. Monthly subscribers can now upload two-hour videos to the site, but films that violate copyright laws are being posted just as legal and moderation teams shrink.



Fewer sales aren’t stopping global food chains from expanding in India. Operators of KFC, Pizza Hut, and McDonald’s are pinning their hopes on a revival in demand.



Serbia imposed gun controls after just two mass shootings. Meanwhile, the US has had 227 mass shootings this year alone.

The US Treasury’s pile of cash is dwindling

The US is edging ever closer to its “X-date,” when the country’s Treasury is expected to run out of cash. It’s hard to say exactly when the US could run out of money if a new deal on its debt ceiling isn’t reached, but some analysts think it could happen as early as June 1.

Advertisement

CEOs are making bank on generative AI bets

98%: How much Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s fortune has increased this year, thanks to the global AI frenzy

Huang, the world’s 44th richest man, saw the highest wealth increase among all US billionaires last year. He said it helps that Nvidia hit “the iPhone moment of AI.”

Pop quiz: The $1 billion tour

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour and Taylor Swift’s Eras tour could be on the path to break the $1 billion mark, thus becoming the biggest-ever tour by revenue. But that title currently belongs to someone else. Who is it?

Advertisement

A. Bruce Springsteen

B. Elton John

C. Cher

D. The Beatles

Find the answer here, as well as why Ticketmaster is the definite winner, no matter who eclipses $1 billion first.

Quartz most popular

💊 AstraZeneca has big business in China

🥴 Mistake at work? Try this 3-step process to address it

Advertisement

🪧 US union membership is at its lowest level since the Great Depression

👟 Adidas has finally decided what to do with its Yeezy stock

🧐 The healthiest people in the world don’t go to the gym

🚀 How much more money can SpaceX spend on Starship?

Advertisement

Surprising discoveries

A huge snapping turtle is bringing hope to Chicagoans. The presence of Chonkasaurus on the city’s river is a sign that healthy life is possible on the once toxic waterway.

The Wienermobile is no more. The infamous Oscar Mayer hotdog car has been renamed to the Frankmobile.

A billionaire Moon competition is taking off. NASA decided that both Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s Starship will help Americans land back on the lunar surface.

Oil will run the UN’s next ​​Climate Change Conference. Here’s just one example: The head of host country UAE’s state-owned oil and gas company will be the meeting’s president.

Advertisement

Estonia has been a pioneer in online voting. Even though the European country began using the technology in 2005, it wasn’t until this year that half of all votes were finally cast online. Host Scott Nover and Quartz’s Shivank Taksali talk about why it has taken so long for the world to digitize its voting systems in the latest episode of the Quartz obsession podcast.

🎧 Listen right now!

✅ Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | YouTube



👀 Or, read the transcript

Advertisement

Our best wishes for a productive day. Send any news, comments, Chonkasaurus sightings, and Frankmobiles to talk@qz.com. Reader support makes Quartz available to all—become a member. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Morgan Haefner.

