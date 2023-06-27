Good morning, Quartz readers!



Lordstown has filed for bankruptcy... The US electric truck manufacturer also sued Taiwan’s Foxconn over a promised investment that never materialized.



...while Lucid acquired a stake in Aston Martin. Aston Martin has been behind the curve in developing electric vehicles, but an agreement with the American EV maker could help the brand catch up.

BlackRock backed off “ESG.” Larry Fink, CEO of the $9.1 trillion asset manager, is expanding his investing vocabulary to include other terms.

Pickleball is expected to cause more than $350 million in injuries in the US. A UBS survey linked the popularity of the sports with a rise in health care spending this year.

Pop Quiz: How long will it take for the White House’s broadband funding to show results?

A. Two years

B. Four years

C. Six years

D. Ten years

The Biden administration announced $42.5 million in funding towards the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, which aims to bring high-speed internet to every corner of the US. Faustine Ngila looks into how long it’ll take for the cash to bear fruit.

Charted: The c heapest gasoline in the US

Gas prices were a big part of the inflation story in 2022, and they’re a big part of the disinflation story now.

In the US, the current national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.58, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). That is $1.43 less than this time in 2022. Still, prices are higher than they were in previous years: Gas has averaged $2.95 per gallon since 2018.

Despite the onset of summer—a traditional time for road trips—demand for gasoline has fallen this year. Read our story to find out the surprising reason why.



One big number: 1,200 eggs

The giant African land snail is c apable of laying up to 1,200 eggs in a year and growing as large as a human fist. The mollusk that can consume at least 500 plant species and spread infectious diseases is currently the subject of three different quarantines in effect in the state of Florida , which had previously declared the invader eradicated in 1966 and 2011.

T he gluttonous gastropod has joined the ranks of notorious animal invaders that include the Burmese python, Lionfish, the Asian giant hornet, Snakehead fish, Green iguanas, the Asian lady beetle, “demon shrimp,” the kudzu vine, and Pablo Escobar’s hippos.

Surprising discoveries

This is the most important cassette tape on the planet. For a certain breed of yacht rock fan, that is.

Haruki Murakami, NIMBY? The world-famous author opposes plans to develop the neighborhood around the Tokyo baseball stadium where he decided to become a novelist.

Gen Z is here for cottage cheese. The specifically textured milk product has won over the youth thanks to social media hype.

Philosopher 1, neuroscientist 0. A bet on when humans will understand consciousness has been called—we still don’t get it.

Some brides are wearing bikinis. And the New York Times is on it.

