Here’s what you need to know

The Austrian constitution may soon include the right to pay in cash. Chancellor Karl Nehammer proposed the amendment after the far-right Freedom Party accused the current government of conspiring to ban cash as a means of tracking its citizens.

India delayed its new laptop import restrictions by three months. Apple, HP, and Samsung were scrambling to get a “valid license for restricted imports” from New Delhi.

Amazon’s cloud revenue is up 12% amid AI demand. The company also reported that Amazon Web Services’s operating income generated $5.4 billion, which is down 6% from the same period last year.



High interest rates are making billion-dollar lottery jackpots more common. These high payouts are a new trend—only four other jackpots ever hit a billion dollars before the recent spate of windfalls.

What is LK-99?

Is the hot new potentially superconducting material out of South Korea actually a hot new superconducting material?

We’ll know in a week, according to Michael Norman, a physicist and distinguished fellow at the Argonne National Laboratory. That’s roughly how long it will take researchers around the world to replicate the material, dubbed LK-99, and assess whether it is actually a superconductor or simply has unusual magnetic capabilities; his own lab is working on it as we speak.



Quartz's Tim Fernholz has everything you need to know about the superconducting material in his latest Space Business newsletter.



One big number: 187,000

Number of jobs the US economy added in July

Quartz’s Nate DiCamillo explains that while the country’s labor market continues to grow at a steady clip, the big booms in jobs numbers are fading—and that signals a soft landing without a recession may actually happen.

Pop quiz: Sam Altman’s latest concern

The CEO of OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, is now worried about AI’s influence in…



A. Elections

B. Agriculture

C. Sports betting

D. Finance

It could possibly be all of them, but most recently, Altman shared his worries that the technology he’s become the face of could make politics even messier.

Surprising discoveries

A naturally occurring bacteria can stop the malaria parasite right in a mosquito’s gut. The discovery was made by accident.

Happiness fuels charity, not the other way around. There’s probably a mix of both, but the latter is more prevalent.



Only one song on the Billboard Hot 100 was written by a team of all women last year. It was Kate Bush’s “Running Up that Hill.”

Bald eagles are helping dairy farmers in Washington state. They’re nature’s pest cleaners.

There aren’t enough Lindas for the L.I.N.D.A. Club. That wasn’t a problem back in 1947, when one in every 18 babies in the US was given the name.



Today's Daily Brief was brought to you by M.O.R.G.A.N. Haefner.