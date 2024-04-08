Good morning, Quartz readers!

Experts cautioned against buying solar eclipse glasses on Amazon, Temu, or eBay. The American Astronomical Society said it found counterfeits and unsafe glasses for viewing the eclipse today in the U.S. Separately, the eclipse has been a boon for hotels and Airbnb.

A Boeing engine part fell off a Southwest flight. The 737-800 aircraft was taking off from Denver International Airport when an engine cowling detached and struck a wing flap. No one was injured and the plane returned to Denver safely.



The eighth largest Powerball in U.S. history was nabbed. A single winning ticket was sold in Oregon for the more than $1.3 billion jackpot.



GE Aerospace is raising its dividend by 250%. The news comes just after the 132-year-old company split into three firms, with GE Aerospace now trading as a standalone company.

Microsoft said a China-linked group is using AI to sway elections

Microsoft is sounding the alarm about China’s use of AI to create misinformation campaigns and sway foreign elections.

Microsoft Threat Intelligence released a report on Friday saying that China “will, at a minimum, create and amplify AI-generated content that benefits their positions” ahead of high-profile elections in the U.S., South Korea, and India.



The company’s team of cyberthreat experts and researchers found that an online operation backed by the Chinese Communist Party, known as “Spamouflage” or “Dragonbridge,” has begun using AI in attempt to influence public opinion in Taiwan and Canada. In Taiwan, Spamouflage used AI to make fake audio clips of a former candidate, who had dropped out of the race months earlier, endorsing someone else.



“This was the first time that Microsoft Threat Intelligence has witnessed a nation state actor using AI content in attempts to influence a foreign election,” the researchers wrote. Read more.



One big number: $44 billion

How much Samsung is reportedly investing in a Texas semiconductor hub

The South Korean electronics giant is expected to get billions of dollars in subsidies from the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act as it plans a $17 billion plant outside of Austin. Samsung is expecting one of the largest payouts from the act to a single company.

Surprising discoveries

A dead star and a black hole may have collided. Something set off some unique gravitational waves from 650 million light-years away.

We also know why NASA’s Voyager 1 has been glitching for months. It has a bit of a corrupted memory hardware issue, but thankfully that’s not as bad as it sounds.



Tesla’s stockpile is the biggest it has ever been. It made 46,561 more EVs than it delivered in the first quarter.



One of the most expensive purses ever sold was $3.6 million dollars. Lots of diamonds were involved.



Los Angeles saw one of its biggest heists over the Easter holiday. Robbers made off with $30 million that was inside of a facility run by the private security firm GardaWorld.



