🌏 OpenAI gets chippy

OpenAI is almost ready to launch its own AI chip. The company is reportedly teaming up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) (TSMC) to make the new in-house chip.

A Google (GOOGL) Exec called DeepSeek reductive. Demis Hassabis says the startup’s work lacks true scientific breakthroughs.

President Donald Trump plans to deliver big for the U.S. steel industry. His plan includes easing regulations, boosting tariffs, and overhauling trade rules.

… Meanwhile, Trump wants to end the penny in U.S. currency. The president has already ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to stop producing new pennies.

GameStop (GME) stock jumped on Bitcoin buzz. CEO Ryan Cohen met with Bitcoin pioneer Michael Saylor, fueling speculation about crypto plans.

Rivian (RIVN) is opening up sales of electric vans to commercial fleets. The automaker said it’s ready to sell its EVs beyond Amazon (AMZN) , with an opening price point of $80,000.

McDonald’s earnings slumped after the E. coli outbreak and inflation hit. The October scare sickened hundreds and drove customers away, with rising costs adding to the strain. Meanwhile, the company has big plans for chicken in 2025 but remains cagey about DEI.

Hims & Hers takes on branded drug prices on America’s big sports stage

Hims & Hers (HIMS) made waves during the Super Bowl with a controversial ad attacking the high costs of branded weight loss drugs. The ad took aim at the $160 billion weight-loss industry, calling out companies for pricing medications for profit, not patients.

The spot focused on the company’s off-brand semaglutide injections — an affordable alternative to Ozempic (NVO) and Wegovy, priced at $199/month. However, it sparked backlash from industry groups and lawmakers who called it misleading, citing the lack of required risk disclaimers. Hims & Hers stands by its ad, saying it exposes a system that fails to prioritize health over profits.

Will the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) take action? Quartz’s Bruce Gil breaks it down.

Some pricey pinstripes

A jersey worn by Roger Maris during his legendary 1961 season is heading to auction, with a price that could turn heads. Maris smashed Babe Ruth’s record with 61 home runs, and now his jersey — one of only two from that iconic season — is expected to fetch a staggering sum.

Bidding is already heating up with only days left before the auction closes. Collectors and fans are lining up for a chance to own the coveted piece of baseball history.

How much is the jersey selling for? Quartz’s Madeline Fitzgerald has the details.

