The Memo: Concocting Cool Ranch

Hello, Memo readers!



Sometimes lightning strikes in the salad dressing aisle.



Former Yum Brands CEO David Novak — inventor of the Cool Ranch Dorito — said the beloved chip flavor got its start during a grocery trip to a Texas supermarket in 1984. He and other executives needed to develop new products that could help the struggling Frito Lay business. At the time, their biggest moneymaker was Doritos.



“I took my team, and I said, ‘We’re just going to go up and down the grocery aisle and see what seems to be growing, or the big trends may be,’” Novak said.



At one point, they got to salad dressings, Novak recalls, where they noticed a wall of ranch dressing. Ranch was the fastest growing flavor of salad dressing at the time, giving Novak the idea to combine two popular items to make one hit product.



“It was produced by pairing things that aren’t obviously related,” Novak told Quartz in an interview. Read what else Novak had to say about innovation — including takeaways from one of his failed inventions: Crystal Pepsi.

