How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

McDonald's tightrope, Amazon's RTO mandate, and Warren Buffett's deepfakes: Leadership news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

McDonald's tightrope, Amazon's RTO mandate, and Warren Buffett's deepfakes: Leadership news roundup

Plus, Walmart’s relocation mandate sent a Sam’s Club executive rushing for the exit

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s tightrope, Amazon&#39;s RTO mandate, and Warren Buffett&#39;s deepfakes: Leadership news roundup
Image: Editorial RF (Getty Images), Daniel Zuchnik / Contributor (Getty Images), NurPhoto (Getty Images), Photo: Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), FREDERIC J. BROWN (Getty Images), Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Borja B. Hojas/WireImage (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Walmart’s relocation mandate just sent a Sam’s Club executive rushing for the exit

Walmart’s relocation mandate just sent a Sam’s Club executive rushing for the exit

Shopping-cart-filled exterior of a Walmart store
Image: Editorial RF (Getty Images)

It’s been months since Walmart (WMT) said it would require corporate employees to relocate to its headquarters in Arkansas or risk losing their jobs — but that decision is now pushing some executives to resign.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

How to be a boss at giving performance reviews, according to research

How to be a boss at giving performance reviews, according to research

Steve Carell as Michael Scott in “The Office.”
Steve Carell as Michael Scott in “The Office.”
Photo: Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)

When you’re a manager, delivering feedback can feel like walking a tightrope. Whether you’re praising an employee’s accomplishments or addressing a shortfall, how you communicate can have a big impact on how your words are received and acted upon.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Read McDonald’s memo about Trump’s controversial visit: ‘We are not red or blue – we are golden’

Read McDonald’s memo about Trump’s controversial visit: ‘We are not red or blue – we are golden’

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s tightrope, Amazon&#39;s RTO mandate, and Warren Buffett&#39;s deepfakes: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Pool (Getty Images)

McDonald’s this week carefully distanced itself from former President Donald Trump after his headline-grabbing stop at a Pennsylvania location, where he pretended to work during a closed event attended by pre-screened supporters.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Warren Buffett isn’t endorsing anybody or anything — so don’t believe the AI deepfakes

Warren Buffett isn’t endorsing anybody or anything — so don’t believe the AI deepfakes

Philanthropist Warren Buffett is joined onstage by 24 other philanthropist and influential business people featured on the Forbes list of 100 Greatest Business Minds during the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration at Pier 60 on September 19, 2017 in New York City.
Philanthropist Warren Buffett is joined onstage by 24 other philanthropist and influential business people featured on the Forbes list of 100 Greatest Business Minds during the Forbes Media Centennial Celebration at Pier 60 on September 19, 2017 in New York City.
Image: Daniel Zuchnik / Contributor (Getty Images)

Billionaire and influential investor Warren Buffett has made it clear that he does not plan to endorse a political candidate and once again slammed deepfakes — videos altered with AI tech — that claim otherwise.  

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Elon Musk says he’d use a Trump White House gig to get streamlined driverless car rules

Elon Musk says he’d use a Trump White House gig to get streamlined driverless car rules

Elon Musk wears a black “Make America Great Again” ball cap while attending a campaign rally with Former President Donald Trump on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Elon Musk wears a black “Make America Great Again” ball cap while attending a campaign rally with Former President Donald Trump on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said he’d use a hypothetical job working for Former President Donald Trump to push for a national approach to regulating driverless vehicles.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Amazon boss to unhappy remote workers: Go find a new job

Amazon boss to unhappy remote workers: Go find a new job

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s tightrope, Amazon&#39;s RTO mandate, and Warren Buffett&#39;s deepfakes: Leadership news roundup
Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) Web Services CEO Matt Garman has a message for the scores of workers unhappy about the return-to-work mandate: find another job.

Advertisement

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s (NWS) Tech Live event, Garman said Monday evening that requiring workers to be in the office five days a week starting in January is necessary for the company.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Bill Gates dropped a cool $50 million backing Kamala Harris

Bill Gates dropped a cool $50 million backing Kamala Harris

Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Bill Gates has quietly donated about $50 million to a group working to elect Vice President Kamala Harris in next month’s presidential election, according to a new report.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Jamie Dimon as Treasury Secretary under Kamala Harris? The JPMorgan chief might just be into it

Jamie Dimon as Treasury Secretary under Kamala Harris? The JPMorgan chief might just be into it

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) chief Jamie Dimon has publicly praised former President Donald Trump while being careful to stay neutral in this year’s presidential election. But he has privately expressed support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign — and even an openness to serving in her cabinet if she wins.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

I was the president of IKEA US. Here’s how corporate successions can actually succeed

I was the president of IKEA US. Here’s how corporate successions can actually succeed

Brian Cox, who played the media magnate Logan Roy in the HBO drama “Succession.”
Brian Cox, who played the media magnate Logan Roy in the HBO drama “Succession.”
Photo: Borja B. Hojas/WireImage (Getty Images)

Millions of Americans have watched the HBO series Succession, about an aging megalomaniacal media magnate who can’t decide which of his flawed, feuding children should take over his global conglomerate.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Starbucks baristas are frazzled. It has the cash to hire more help, analyst says

Starbucks baristas are frazzled. It has the cash to hire more help, analyst says

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s tightrope, Amazon&#39;s RTO mandate, and Warren Buffett&#39;s deepfakes: Leadership news roundup
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) has the money to tackle its staffing issues, according to William Blair analyst Sharon Zackfia. By investing in incremental labor, the coffee giant could improve its service and speed in stores.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12