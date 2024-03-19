Business News

The morning after pill is now being sold at convenience stores across the U.S.

Cadence OTC is making its emergency contraception more widely available after CVS and Walgreens moved to sell birth control and abortion medication

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Cadence OTC’s Morning After Pill will be available at convenience stores across the U.S.
Cadence OTC’s Morning After Pill will be available at convenience stores across the U.S.
Image: Cadence OTC

The pharmaceutical company Cadence OTC is making its emergency contraception medication, the Morning After Pill, available at convenience stores across the U.S., the company said Tuesday.

Suggested Reading

Trump admin blacklists dozens of Chinese tech and AI companies
You wouldn't think Old Navy and AI belong in the same sentence — but here we are
Apple's CEO met with 'the next generation of developers' in DeepSeek's hometown
Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Trump admin blacklists dozens of Chinese tech and AI companies
You wouldn't think Old Navy and AI belong in the same sentence — but here we are
Apple's CEO met with 'the next generation of developers' in DeepSeek's hometown
Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Oakland, California-based Cadence OTC said in a statement that it is expanding access to the pill to serve markets where it isn’t available and to provide women living in low-income or marginalized communities affordable emergency contraception. Cadence OTC said it is the first company to offer emergency contraception over-the-counter at convenience stores.

Advertisement

Related Content

Japan still has a long way to go before over-the-counter morning-after pills are readily available
A double pack of the morning after pill is now available for purchase in the US

Related Content

Japan still has a long way to go before over-the-counter morning-after pills are readily available
A double pack of the morning after pill is now available for purchase in the US

Samantha Miller, Cadence OTC’s chief executive, said “there are more than 23 million women who live in about 7,000 U.S. zip codes that do not have access to over-the-counter emergency contraceptives.” The Morning After Pill should should be as easy to find as condoms, she said, in part because there are more than 150,000 convenience stores across the U.S. that stay open late.

Advertisement

The Morning After Pill will be available to people in smaller towns, including so-called healthcare deserts and around college campuses, Miller said. The expanded access will help prevent unintended pregnancies, she added.

Advertisement

Cadence OTC’s move comes as pharmacy retail giants including CVS and Walgreens have also expanded access to women’s reproductive healthcare medications. Earlier this month, the companies said they would begin selling mifepristone, a key abortion medication, in states where abortion access is legal.

Walgreens and CVS said just days later that they would start selling Opill, an FDA-approved daily birth control pill.

Advertisement

More retail news

America’s retailers are dealing with a tangled mess

Best Buy and other retailers started 2024 by closing stores. They’re not done, analysts say