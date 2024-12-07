Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah's memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week's most popular stories

Influencer Haliey Welch, better known as the “Hawk Tuah” girl, has launched her latest attempt to cash in on her fame: a cryptocurrency.
More than a month before he’s set to take office, President-elect Donald Trump is already spelling trouble for the auto industry.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos is throwing his weight behind a computing company that’s coming for Nvidia’s (NVDA) dominance of the artificial intelligence chip market.
The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least
Buying a car costs more than just the MSRP. If you want to keep your car in good condition, you’ll need to maintain it over time. But maintenance costs can vary wildly between car brands.
Anyone hoping to spend a chill night in, spinning “Watch the Throne” on their turntable, while inhaling $50 of Jay Z-branded weed is, regrettably, out of luck: After four years of operations, it appears that the hip hop mogul’s cannabis brand has gone bust.
One of the most exciting aspects of going on vacation – whether to a new city or a new country – is the opportunity to try new food that isn’t available at home.
While cryptocurrency fans like to float Bitcoin as a possible replacement for the U.S. dollar, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doesn’t quite see it that way.
Bill Gates shared a list of the four books he “enjoyed” reading this year, including ones focused on artificial intelligence and love.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is eyeing a tender offer that would value the aerospace company at $350 billion
After a difficult year, prospective homebuyers can expect a friendlier, less competitive housing market in 2025. But affordability will continue to be a challenge, with high home prices and mortgage rates still on the horizon.
The Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, are among the most prominent figures in the cryptocurrency space, with their Bitcoin holdings estimated at around 70,000 Bitcoin. Similarly, Elon Musk’s Tesla holds 11,509 Bitcoin, further solidifying the involvement of major players in the crypto market.
Two years after Elon Musk bought Twitter for tens of billions of dollars, the value of the social media platform might be on the up and up again.
Markets and cryptocurrencies soared to new heights after Donald Trump secured a second term at the White House. But one stock, which bears the president-elect’s name, hasn’t gotten the same boost in the month since Election Day.
Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package was rejected by a Delaware judge on Monday after a motion to revise was denied. The ruling follows a legal challenge against the 2018 compensation plan, which Tesla (TSLA) shareholders initially contested, claiming it was improperly granted.