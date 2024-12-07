Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah's memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week's most popular stories

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah's memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week's most popular stories

Plus, Trump's tariffs would "spell disaster" for GM, Ford — and the rest of the auto industry

ByQuartz Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah&#39;s memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: UCG / Contributor, Scott Olson, Mandel Ngan
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 19

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could be making people drink less, study says

Ozempic and other weight loss drugs could be making people drink less, study says

Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

Another study suggests that weight-loss meds like Wegovy (NVO) and Mounjaro (LLY) can help people cut back on drinking alcohol.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 19

The ‘Hawk Tuah’ memecoin launch went just as poorly as you’d expect

The ‘Hawk Tuah’ memecoin launch went just as poorly as you’d expect

Haliey Welch, known as ‘hawk tuah girl,’ at the Weight-Ins of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul and Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on Nov. 14.
Haliey Welch, known as ‘hawk tuah girl,’ at the Weight-Ins of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul and Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on Nov. 14.

Influencer Haliey Welch, better known as the “Hawk Tuah” girl, has launched her latest attempt to cash in on her fame: a cryptocurrency.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 19

Trump’s tariffs would ‘spell disaster’ for GM, Ford — and the rest of the auto industry

Trump’s tariffs would ‘spell disaster’ for GM, Ford — and the rest of the auto industry

President-elect Donald Trump tours Drake Enterprises, a non-union automotive parts manufacturer, before speaking at a small rally on September 27, 2023 in Clinton Township, Michigan.
President-elect Donald Trump tours Drake Enterprises, a non-union automotive parts manufacturer, before speaking at a small rally on September 27, 2023 in Clinton Township, Michigan.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

More than a month before he’s set to take office, President-elect Donald Trump is already spelling trouble for the auto industry.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 19

Jeff Bezos is betting millions on a Nvidia rival

Jeff Bezos is betting millions on a Nvidia rival

Image for article titled Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah&#39;s memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Mandel Ngan (Getty Images)

Billionaire Jeff Bezos is throwing his weight behind a computing company that’s coming for Nvidia’s (NVDA) dominance of the artificial intelligence chip market.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 19

The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least

The 5 cars that cost the most to maintain, according to Consumer Reports — and the 5 that cost the least

Image for article titled Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah&#39;s memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

Buying a car costs more than just the MSRP. If you want to keep your car in good condition, you’ll need to maintain it over time. But maintenance costs can vary wildly between car brands.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 19

Elon Musk’s DOGE has some Democratic friends on Capitol Hill

Elon Musk’s DOGE has some Democratic friends on Capitol Hill

Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pledge to slash trillions of dollars in government spending has found some helping hands from Democrats — some being the keyword.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 19

Bad news for rich stoners: Jay Z’s luxury cannabis line on its last legs

Bad news for rich stoners: Jay Z’s luxury cannabis line on its last legs

Image for article titled Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah&#39;s memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Anyone hoping to spend a chill night in, spinning “Watch the Throne” on their turntable, while inhaling $50 of Jay Z-branded weed is, regrettably, out of luck: After four years of operations, it appears that the hip hop mogul’s cannabis brand has gone bust.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 19

The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth

The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth

Image for article titled Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah&#39;s memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Adrian Hancu (iStock by Getty Images)

One of the most exciting aspects of going on vacation – whether to a new city or a new country – is the opportunity to try new food that isn’t available at home.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 19

Bitcoin is a competitor for gold, not the U.S. dollar, Fed Chair Jerome Powell says

Bitcoin is a competitor for gold, not the U.S. dollar, Fed Chair Jerome Powell says

Federal Reserver Chair Jerome Powell at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Dec. 4.
Federal Reserver Chair Jerome Powell at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Dec. 4.
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

While cryptocurrency fans like to float Bitcoin as a possible replacement for the U.S. dollar, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doesn’t quite see it that way.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 19

The 4 books Bill Gates read this year to make ‘sense of the world’

The 4 books Bill Gates read this year to make ‘sense of the world’

Bill Gates holding four books, wearing a red sweater and white button down shirt in front of a Christmas tree
Bill Gates
Photo: Gates Ventures

Bill Gates shared a list of the four books he “enjoyed” reading this year, including ones focused on artificial intelligence and love.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 19

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is considering a tender offer at a huge valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is considering a tender offer at a huge valuation

Image for article titled Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah&#39;s memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Samiel Corum (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is eyeing a tender offer that would value the aerospace company at $350 billion

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 19

10 cities where home prices are expected to increase the most in 2025

10 cities where home prices are expected to increase the most in 2025

Image for article titled Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah&#39;s memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Halbergman (Getty Images)

After a difficult year, prospective homebuyers can expect a friendlier, less competitive housing market in 2025. But affordability will continue to be a challenge, with high home prices and mortgage rates still on the horizon.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 19

No one knows how often health insurers deny claims. Here’s why

No one knows how often health insurers deny claims. Here’s why

A general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters on December 4, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
A general view outside the United Healthcare corporate headquarters on December 4, 2024 in Minnetonka, Minnesota.
Image: Stephen Maturen / Stringer (Getty Images)

UnitedHealthcare (UNH) is facing increasing scrutiny for its allegedly high claim denial rate. However, since insurers try to keep these numbers hidden, the true extent of its denials remains uncertain, especially when it comes to private plans.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 19

5 countries that own the most Bitcoin

5 countries that own the most Bitcoin

Image for article titled Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah&#39;s memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Illustration: d3sign (Getty Images)

The Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, are among the most prominent figures in the cryptocurrency space, with their Bitcoin holdings estimated at around 70,000 Bitcoin. Similarly, Elon Musk’s Tesla holds 11,509 Bitcoin, further solidifying the involvement of major players in the crypto market. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 19

Elon Musk buying Twitter might not have been such a bad move after all

Elon Musk buying Twitter might not have been such a bad move after all

Image for article titled Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah&#39;s memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Allison Robbert/AFP/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Two years after Elon Musk bought Twitter for tens of billions of dollars, the value of the social media platform might be on the up and up again. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 19

Trump Media stock didn’t rally after the election. Here’s why

Trump Media stock didn’t rally after the election. Here’s why

Image for article titled Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah&#39;s memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Markets and cryptocurrencies soared to new heights after Donald Trump secured a second term at the White House. But one stock, which bears the president-elect’s name, hasn’t gotten the same boost in the month since Election Day. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 19

Elon Musk’s $56 billion Tesla pay package was rejected again

Elon Musk’s $56 billion Tesla pay package was rejected again

Image for article titled Ozempic curbs drinking, Hawk Tuah&#39;s memecoin, Bezos bets on Nvidia rival: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Chesnot (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package was rejected by a Delaware judge on Monday after a motion to revise was denied. The ruling follows a legal challenge against the 2018 compensation plan, which Tesla (TSLA) shareholders initially contested, claiming it was improperly granted. 

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

19 / 19