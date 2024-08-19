Perdue recalled tons of chicken nuggets after customers found metal wire in them

Perdue has issued a recall of thousands of pounds of frozen chicken products due to them potentially having pieces of metal in them, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday.



Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise CC Share Subtitles Off

English Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise

The recall was issued after Perdue notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that it had received complaints from customers who found metal wire inside the products.

Advertisement

“We determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process,” said Jeff Shaw, senior vice president of food safety and quality for Perdue, in a press release. “Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily recall all of these packages of products.”

Advertisement

The company has recalled three brands of frozen chicken nuggets and chicken tender products — amounting to 167,171 pounds of chicken.

Advertisement

Here are the three products being recalled

Perdue Simply Smart Organic Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets with a “Best If Used By” date of 03/23/25 and a UPC bar code of 0-72745-80656-8.

with a “Best If Used By” date of 03/23/25 and a UPC bar code of 0-72745-80656-8. Perdue Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders with a “Best If Used By” date” of 03/23/25 and a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80431-1.

with a “Best If Used By” date” of 03/23/25 and a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80431-1. Butcher Box Organic Free Fully Frozen-Cooked Breast Chicken Nuggets with a “Best If Use By” date of 03/23/25 and a UPC Bar Code of 0-72745-80648-3.

Advertisement

At this time there have been no confirmed reports of illness or injuries due linked to the recalled chicken.



The USDA and Perdue are asking consumer to return any recalled product. Affected consumers can call Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703 for a full refund.

Advertisement

More food recalls news