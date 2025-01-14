Aldi is recalling almost 25,000 pounds of chicken products

In This Story WMT +2.60%

Aldi shoppers should check their freezers. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a recall on Saturday for around 24,870 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquito products that “may be contaminated with foreign material.” The products are in Aldi grocery stores nationwide.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

The 20-ounce frozen meals are made by Bestway Sandwiches and labeled as “Casa Mamita Chicken & Cheese Taquitos”. The recall applies to taquitos with best-by dates between 07/03/25 and 09/25/25. They also have the establishment number “EST. P-40327.”

Advertisement

The recall process began after a customer notified the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that they found a piece of metal in their taquito. Another customer told the FSIS they sustained a dental injury from eating the product, the USDA said.

Advertisement

The Aldi recall is hardly the first in the new year.

Earlier this month, Braga Fresh, a California-based farm, recalled a huge amount of 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious infections.

Advertisement

Walmart (WMT+2.60% ) also recalled thousands of cartons of its store-brand chicken broth due to packaging issues that could lead to spoilage.

Aldi did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.