Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Stellantis struggles, Boeing bungles, and AMD chases Nvidia: Business news roundup

Business News

Stellantis struggles, Boeing bungles, and AMD chases Nvidia: Business news roundup

Plus, the 10 fastest-growing major airports in America

Image for article titled Stellantis struggles, Boeing bungles, and AMD chases Nvidia: Business news roundup
Photo: Stefano Guidi (Getty Images), NASA, JHVEPhoto (Getty Images), Jennifer Buchanan (Getty Images), NASA Johnson, Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images), Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Uncredited (AP)
The wheels are coming off at Stellantis

The wheels are coming off at Stellantis

A photo of the Stellantis logo on the side of a building.
Photo: Stefano Guidi (Getty Images)

After hailing excellent sales and profits in 2023 despite global struggles and strike action here in America, Stellantis (STLA) hasn't been as fortunate so far in 2024. The automaker has seen sales flounder and profits fall, leading shareholders to even threaten legal action against the automaker. Now, the extent of the automaker's concerns has become clear as CEO Carlos Tavares prepares to travel to Detroit to try and turn fortunes around for the Jeep owner.

The stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts have another problem

The stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts have another problem

Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT) crew members Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams during Suited Post-Landing Emergency Egress in the Boeing Starliner Mockup at NASA's Johnson Space Center.
Photo: NASA

An interesting dilemma has cropped up as NASA weighs its options on handling the problem-plagued Boeing Starliner currently docked to the International Space Station. If astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were to hitch a ride back to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon, they would need new spacesuits. Boeing's (BA) intravehicular activity suits aren't compatible with SpaceX's spacecraft.

AMD is going after Nvidia with a $5 billion acquisition

AMD is going after Nvidia with a $5 billion acquisition

AMD
AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California.
Photo: JHVEPhoto (Getty Images)

Semiconductor maker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will acquire cloud computing solutions firm ZT Systems for $4.9 billion, in a move that will help it compete against artificial intelligence chip rivals like Nvidia.

Boeing has new problems with 2 different planes

Boeing has new problems with 2 different planes

A Boeing 777X flight test aircraft
A Boeing 777X flight test aircraft.
Photo: Jennifer Buchanan (Getty Images)

Aerospace giant Boeing is facing new complications with two of its planes, less than two weeks after its new chief executive took over the embattled company.

A gas station in the desert charges $8.59 per gallon — and says don't complain about it

A gas station in the desert charges $8.59 per gallon — and says don’t complain about it

Image for article titled Stellantis struggles, Boeing bungles, and AMD chases Nvidia: Business news roundup
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

This summer, gas prices are lower than they have been in the past. In some places though, some gas stations have a "I know what I have" attitude, resulting in some seriously high prices. One desert gas station is like this, and it doubles down on the pricing with a disclaimer for customers.

The Boeing Starliner astronauts are cleaning toilets and rationing clothes while they're stranded in space

The Boeing Starliner astronauts are cleaning toilets and rationing clothes while they’re stranded in space

A photo of NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.
No (clean) shoes, no (clean) shirt but I still get service.
Photo: NASA Johnson

When NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard Boeing's (BA) Starliner craft, they thought they'd spend eight days in orbit camping out and monitoring their craft before returning to Earth. However, issues with Starliner mean the pair has been stuck in space for more than 70 days and as a result they're now running out of clothes and are being handed the jobs nobody else on the ISS wants to do.

The 10 fastest-growing major airports in America

The 10 fastest-growing major airports in America

A man walks past a painting of an airport
A man walks past a painting of an airport
Photo: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

The Federal Aviation Administration has three categories for America's so-called "hub" airports, or the ones that see the most passenger traffic. There are the small hubs that get 0.05 to 0.25% each of all commercial enplanements. There are the medium hubs that 0.25 to 1% each of all commercial enplanements. And then there are the large hubs that get 1% or more all commercial enplanements apiece. One might think that these large hubs, which saw more than 10 million passengers each last year, would have a hard time getting busier year-over-year. But that's not the case, with many of them seeing double-digit growth.

Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever

Cheese, cantaloupe, and more: 8 of the deadliest food recalls ever

In this photo taken Monday March 5, 2018 a woman waits for a refund on returned processed foods at an outlet near Johannesburg.
In this photo taken Monday March 5, 2018 a woman waits for a refund on returned processed foods at an outlet near Johannesburg.
Image: Uncredited (AP)

It's been a very busy summer for food recalls in the U.S., ranging from summer classics like ice cream and hot dogs to fresh produce. Fortunately, only a recall of seven million pounds of deli meat has been linked to any deaths — three so far. Past recalls from around the world of cheese, meat, cantaloupe, and more have been far more deadly and underscore the critical importance of proper sanitation throughout every stage of food production and distribution.

How will Disney replace Bob Iger? A Morgan Stanley exec is leading the search for a replacement

How will Disney replace Bob Iger? A Morgan Stanley exec is leading the search for a replacement

How will Disney replace Bob Iger? A Morgan Stanley exec is leading the search for a replacement
Current Disney CEO Bob Iger is set to step down from his role — for the second time — in 2026.

How Starbucks can succeed, according to a former Amazon exec

How Starbucks can succeed, according to a former Amazon exec

How Starbucks can succeed, according to a former Amazon exec
John Rossman, who played a pivotal role in leading the launch of Amazon's Marketplace, says Starbucks should ask itself 'What Sucks?'

