How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Trump's donors, a Disney-Starbucks collab, and Spirit Airlines after bankruptcy: Business news roundup

About
Business News

Trump's donors, a Disney-Starbucks collab, and Spirit Airlines after bankruptcy: Business news roundup

Plus, Zepbound can now be covered by Medicare, and Zuckerberg goes full Trump

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Trump&#39;s donors, a Disney-Starbucks collab, and Spirit Airlines after bankruptcy: Business news roundup
Image: Brycia James (Getty Images), Scott Suchman for The Washington Post (Getty Images), Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images), Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images), Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images), Mario Tama (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), minemero (Getty Images), Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Disney and Starbucks just did a $50 collab. Here’s what you get

Disney and Starbucks just did a $50 collab. Here’s what you get

A Starbucks.
A Starbucks.
Image: Brycia James (Getty Images)

Starbucks is looking to reignite consumer interest by teaming up with Disney for a limited-edition Minnie Mouse-themed collection.

Advertisement

The 24-ounce stainless steel cold cup, priced at $45, features a satin red metallic base, white polka dots, and Minnie’s face. Alongside the cold cup, Starbucks is also offering a $50 Minnie Mouse Steel Travel Tumbler, which bears a striking resemblance to Stanley’s popular Quenchers.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Taco Bell is adding more menu items to compete in the value wars

Taco Bell is adding more menu items to compete in the value wars

Taco Bell Value Menu items.
Taco Bell Value Menu items.
Image: Scott Suchman for The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Taco Bell (YUM) is expanding its Luxe Cravings Boxes to attract budget-conscious consumers grappling with inflation.

Advertisement

Starting Jan. 16, the Tex-Mex chain will launch new $5, $7, and $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes as it looks to solidify its position in the fierce “value wars.” The new promotion builds on the success of the $7 option introduced in Jun 2024.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

John Deere thinks driverless tractors are the answer to labor shortages

John Deere thinks driverless tractors are the answer to labor shortages

Image for article titled Trump&#39;s donors, a Disney-Starbucks collab, and Spirit Airlines after bankruptcy: Business news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

John Deere is going all in on autonomous tractors.

The company, which first introduced a driverless vehicle in 2022, said self-driving machines will revolutionize the field and address labor shortages. It will soon be selling self-driving dump trucks, more driverless tractors, and a robot lawn mower.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Bankrupt Spirit Airlines is trying to convince flyers that it’s cheap and fancy at the same time

Bankrupt Spirit Airlines is trying to convince flyers that it’s cheap and fancy at the same time

Image for article titled Trump&#39;s donors, a Disney-Starbucks collab, and Spirit Airlines after bankruptcy: Business news roundup
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Spirit Airlines may not have a lot of money at the moment, but it hopes it can at least get some attention. Ad Age reports that the bankrupt carrier is rolling out a new ad campaign titled “More Fly.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Donald Trump’s inaugural fund is getting almost $150 million. Here are some of its donors

Donald Trump’s inaugural fund is getting almost $150 million. Here are some of its donors

President-elect Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump is set to break another record: the most cash ever received by a presidential inauguration committee.

Advertisement

According to ABC News, the Trump-Vance inaugural committee is on track to surpass its $150 million fundraising goal as pledges pile up.

Taken at face value, that’s a lot of money. But it means a lot more when compared to the fundraising totals racked up by Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee and President Joe Biden’s 2021 committee.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Zepbound can now be covered by Medicare

Zepbound can now be covered by Medicare

An Eli Lilly &amp; Co. Zepbound injection pen arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
An Eli Lilly & Co. Zepbound injection pen arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

El Lilly’s (LLY) blockbuster weight-loss drug Zepbound is now eligible for Medicare coverage. The news could significantly expand access to the popular, yet costly treatment.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Elon Musk is already lowering expectations for DOGE

Elon Musk is already lowering expectations for DOGE

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

While campaigning for Donald Trump in October, Elon Musk claimed he could slash “at least $2 trillion” in government spending. Now that Musk has started laying the groundwork for his so-called “Department of Government Efficiency,” or DOGE, he’s not as confident.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Disney found a way to kill a lawsuit stalling its new venture: It bought the streamer that was suing it

Disney found a way to kill a lawsuit stalling its new venture: It bought the streamer that was suing it

The FuboTV app on a television arranged in New York, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
The FuboTV app on a television arranged in New York, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Disney (DIS) announced on Monday that it will be merging its Hulu + Live TV business with FuboTV (FUBO). The deal will allow Disney to continue with its sports streaming joint venture with Fox Corp. (FOX) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Starbucks is adding these menu items to compete in the value wars

Starbucks is adding these menu items to compete in the value wars

Starbucks coffee in Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul.
Starbucks coffee in Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Istanbul.
Photo: minemero (Getty Images)

Starbucks (SBUX) is adding several new items to its menu in a bid to boost sales and attract customers, many of whom are feeling the pinch of rising prices. After a series of disappointing earnings reports in 2024, the coffee giant’s new strategy could help compete in the “value wars” gripping the fast food sector.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta go all-in on Trump

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta go all-in on Trump

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship 298 event in February 2024.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship 298 event in February 2024.
Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

Mark Zuckerberg’s metamorphosis from liberal tech titan to libertarian Donald Trump ally is gaining steam.

Advertisement

Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced a series of major changes to Meta’s (META) content moderation practices that resembled those of Elon Musk’s X, mirroring his rival’s free-wheeling, hands-off approach to information on digital platforms. Instead of employing dozens of third-party fact-checkers to keep misinformation in check, Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, and Threads will rely on crowd-sourced contributions from active users.

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12