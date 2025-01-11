Trump's donors, a Disney-Starbucks collab, and Spirit Airlines after bankruptcy: Business news roundup

Starbucks is looking to reignite consumer interest by teaming up with Disney for a limited-edition Minnie Mouse-themed collection.
The 24-ounce stainless steel cold cup, priced at $45, features a satin red metallic base, white polka dots, and Minnie’s face. Alongside the cold cup, Starbucks is also offering a $50 Minnie Mouse Steel Travel Tumbler, which bears a striking resemblance to Stanley’s popular Quenchers.
Taco Bell (YUM) is expanding its Luxe Cravings Boxes to attract budget-conscious consumers grappling with inflation.
Starting Jan. 16, the Tex-Mex chain will launch new $5, $7, and $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes as it looks to solidify its position in the fierce “value wars.” The new promotion builds on the success of the $7 option introduced in Jun 2024.
John Deere is going all in on autonomous tractors.
The company, which first introduced a driverless vehicle in 2022, said self-driving machines will revolutionize the field and address labor shortages. It will soon be selling self-driving dump trucks, more driverless tractors, and a robot lawn mower.
Spirit Airlines may not have a lot of money at the moment, but it hopes it can at least get some attention. Ad Age reports that the bankrupt carrier is rolling out a new ad campaign titled “More Fly.”
President-elect Donald Trump is set to break another record: the most cash ever received by a presidential inauguration committee.
According to ABC News, the Trump-Vance inaugural committee is on track to surpass its $150 million fundraising goal as pledges pile up.
Taken at face value, that’s a lot of money. But it means a lot more when compared to the fundraising totals racked up by Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee and President Joe Biden’s 2021 committee.
While campaigning for Donald Trump in October, Elon Musk claimed he could slash “at least $2 trillion” in government spending. Now that Musk has started laying the groundwork for his so-called “Department of Government Efficiency,” or DOGE, he’s not as confident.
Disney found a way to kill a lawsuit stalling its new venture: It bought the streamer that was suing it
Starbucks (SBUX) is adding several new items to its menu in a bid to boost sales and attract customers, many of whom are feeling the pinch of rising prices. After a series of disappointing earnings reports in 2024, the coffee giant’s new strategy could help compete in the “value wars” gripping the fast food sector.
Mark Zuckerberg’s metamorphosis from liberal tech titan to libertarian Donald Trump ally is gaining steam.
Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced a series of major changes to Meta’s (META) content moderation practices that resembled those of Elon Musk’s X, mirroring his rival’s free-wheeling, hands-off approach to information on digital platforms. Instead of employing dozens of third-party fact-checkers to keep misinformation in check, Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, and Threads will rely on crowd-sourced contributions from active users.