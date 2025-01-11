Trump's donors, a Disney-Starbucks collab, and Spirit Airlines after bankruptcy: Business news roundup

President-elect Donald Trump is set to break another record: the most cash ever received by a presidential inauguration committee.

Advertisement

According to ABC News, the Trump-Vance inaugural committee is on track to surpass its $150 million fundraising goal as pledges pile up.



Taken at face value, that’s a lot of money. But it means a lot more when compared to the fundraising totals racked up by Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee and President Joe Biden’s 2021 committee.

Read More