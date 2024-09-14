Warren Buffett dumped Bank of America stock, Bill Gates talked retirement, and Jamie Dimon is making a succession plan: Weekend leadership roundup

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday that his top priority is finding a successor.



“We all want to get that exactly right,” Dimon said at a conference in New York, Reuters reported.

Dimon has run JPMorgan Chase since 2006 and said he and his team spend a great deal of time thinking about what’s next. There are a number of “extremely” qualified candidates in the mix, he added.

