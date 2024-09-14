Warren Buffett dumped Bank of America stock, Bill Gates talked retirement, and Jamie Dimon is making a succession plan: Weekend leadership roundup

Fresh off the blow of losing Taylor Swift’s highly coveted endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump is entering his revenge era: the Republican candidate’s campaign is now advertising t-shirts inspired by the pop star’s tour merchandise.
When Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, on Tuesday evening, the Democratic campaign was ready for it.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday that his top priority is finding a successor.
“We all want to get that exactly right,” Dimon said at a conference in New York, Reuters reported.
Dimon has run JPMorgan Chase since 2006 and said he and his team spend a great deal of time thinking about what’s next. There are a number of “extremely” qualified candidates in the mix, he added.
Former President Donald Trump claimed that after he survived an assassination attempt in July, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called him and said he would not vote for a Democrat in the 2024 election — a claim that Meta is contesting.
Industry leader Anne Chow believes the lessons we learn as children can stick with us for a lifetime, often shaping our paths in ways we may only fully understand years later.
Despite co-founding one of the most successful companies in the world, Bill Gates says he isn’t ready to stop working.
The Microsoft co-founder said he hopes to continue working like his friend and fellow billionaire Warren Buffett, who still serves as chairman and chief executive of the firm he co-founded, Berkshire Hathaway, at the age of 94, in an interview with CNBC’s Make It.
If you feel like it’s harder than ever to get a job, there’s some new data to back that up.
A new report from workplace software company Workday (WDAY) found that competition is growing in a variety of fields, including media, technology, and communications.