Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Warren Buffett dumped Bank of America stock, Bill Gates talked retirement, and Jamie Dimon is making a succession plan: Weekend leadership roundup

Leadership

Warren Buffett dumped Bank of America stock, Bill Gates talked retirement, and Jamie Dimon is making a succession plan: Weekend leadership roundup

A collection of our best posts of the week in leadership

Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Warren Buffett dumped Bank of America stock, Bill Gates talked retirement, and Jamie Dimon is making a succession plan: Weekend leadership roundup
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images (Getty Images), Alex Wong (Getty Images), SAUL LOEBANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Alex Wong (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Image: Joan Cros/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)
In his copycat era? Donald Trump releases Taylor Swift-inspired campaign merch

Image for article titled Warren Buffett dumped Bank of America stock, Bill Gates talked retirement, and Jamie Dimon is making a succession plan: Weekend leadership roundup
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Fresh off the blow of losing Taylor Swift’s highly coveted endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump is entering his revenge era: the Republican candidate’s campaign is now advertising t-shirts inspired by the pop star’s tour merchandise.

Warren Buffett has dumped billions worth of Bank of America stock — and the CEO doesn’t know why

Warren Buffett
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) has sold billions worth of Bank of America (BAC) shares. Why the legendary investor is dumping the bank’s stock remains a mystery — even to CEO Brian Moynihan.

The Kamala Harris campaign’s Taylor Swift-inspired friendship bracelets have already sold out

Image for article titled Warren Buffett dumped Bank of America stock, Bill Gates talked retirement, and Jamie Dimon is making a succession plan: Weekend leadership roundup
Photo: SAUL LOEBANDRE DIAS NOBRE/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

When Taylor Swift announced her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, on Tuesday evening, the Democratic campaign was ready for it.

Jamie Dimon says succession planning for JPMorgan Chase is his top priority

Image for article titled Warren Buffett dumped Bank of America stock, Bill Gates talked retirement, and Jamie Dimon is making a succession plan: Weekend leadership roundup
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said Tuesday that his top priority is finding a successor.

“We all want to get that exactly right,” Dimon said at a conference in New York, Reuters reported.

Dimon has run JPMorgan Chase since 2006 and said he and his team spend a great deal of time thinking about what’s next. There are a number of “extremely” qualified candidates in the mix, he added.

Meta rejected Donald Trump’s claim that Mark Zuckerberg is ditching Democrats in 2024

Image for article titled Warren Buffett dumped Bank of America stock, Bill Gates talked retirement, and Jamie Dimon is making a succession plan: Weekend leadership roundup
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump claimed that after he survived an assassination attempt in July, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called him and said he would not vote for a Democrat in the 2024 election — a claim that Meta is contesting.

AT&T’s first female CEO of color on what it takes to succeed

Anne Chow, former CEO of AT&amp;T Business, at the Value Creation Keynote during the Opening day of Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 28, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
Anne Chow, former CEO of AT&T Business, at the Value Creation Keynote during the Opening day of Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 28, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Joan Cros/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Industry leader Anne Chow believes the lessons we learn as children can stick with us for a lifetime, often shaping our paths in ways we may only fully understand years later.

Bill Gates says retirement ‘sounds awful’

close up of Bill Gates grinning and looking upwards
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates leaves the “AI Insight Forum” in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 13, 2023 in Washington, D.C.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Despite co-founding one of the most successful companies in the world, Bill Gates says he isn’t ready to stop working.

The Microsoft co-founder said he hopes to continue working like his friend and fellow billionaire Warren Buffett, who still serves as chairman and chief executive of the firm he co-founded, Berkshire Hathaway, at the age of 94, in an interview with CNBC’s Make It.

The 10 most competitive industries to get a job right now

Anchiy (Getty Images)
Photo: Anchiy (Getty Images) (Getty Images)

If you feel like it’s harder than ever to get a job, there’s some new data to back that up.

A new report from workplace software company Workday (WDAY) found that competition is growing in a variety of fields, including media, technology, and communications.

