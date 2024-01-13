The week in tech: Elon Musk's drug use, AI girlfriend GPTs

Elon Musk smoked weed on camera with Joe Rogan. There are numerous stories about the billionaire taking drugs including cocaine, LSD, psychedelic mushrooms at parties all over the globe. He’s discussed using ketamine with a prescription, but there are anecdotes that Musk took the drug recreationally with his brother in Miami. In 2017, he reportedly showed up an hour late to an all-hands meeting at SpaceX, slurring his words to the point that another executive took over the presentation. Apparently, the issue is so bad that board members, colleagues, and friends are leaking stories about his drug abuse to the press. According to Musk, however, it’s all lies. - Thomas Germain / Gizmodo Read More