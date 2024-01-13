The week in tech: Elon Musk's drug use, AI girlfriend GPTs

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

Image for article titled The week in tech: Elon Musk&#39;s drug use, AI girlfriend GPTs
Screenshot: YouTube / The Joe Rogan Experience, Courtesy of company, Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters), Telesom, Andy Kalmowitz/Jalopnik, Clodagh Kilcoyne (Reuters), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Illustration: Generative AI by iStock
Elon Musk has responded to a bombshell report on the concerns about his drug use

Elon Musk has responded to a bombshell report on the concerns about his drug use

Elon Musk smokes weed on an episode of the Joe Rogan experience.
Screenshot: YouTube / The Joe Rogan Experience

Elon Musk smoked weed on camera with Joe Rogan. There are numerous stories about the billionaire taking drugs including cocaine, LSD, psychedelic mushrooms at parties all over the globe. He’s discussed using ketamine with a prescription, but there are anecdotes that Musk took the drug recreationally with his brother in Miami. In 2017, he reportedly showed up an hour late to an all-hands meeting at SpaceX, slurring his words to the point that another executive took over the presentation. Apparently, the issue is so bad that board members, colleagues, and friends are leaking stories about his drug abuse to the press. According to Musk, however, it’s all lies. - Thomas Germain / Gizmodo Read More

The Twitter CEO ousted by Elon Musk has resurfaced with an AI startup

The Twitter CEO ousted by Elon Musk has resurfaced with an AI startup

Parag Agrawal, CEO of Twitter, attends the annual Allen and Co. Sun Valley Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, U.S., July 6, 2022.
Parag Agrawal spent 11 months at the helm of Twitter, now known as X.
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

Parag Agrawal, who was briefly CEO of Twitter before Elon Musk took over the social media platform, has reportedly raised about $30 million in funding for an AI startup. - Michelle Cheng Read More

Big tech is sliding down Glassdoor’s ranking of top employers

Big tech is sliding down Glassdoor’s ranking of top employers

Image for article titled The week in tech: Elon Musk&#39;s drug use, AI girlfriend GPTs
Photo: Mike Blake (Reuters)

Google and Microsoft saw their rankings sink on Glassdoor’s list of the top 100 companies to work in 2024. Google’s ranking plummeted from No. 8 to No. 26, while Microsoft’s fell less dramatically from No. 13 to No. 18. And for the second year in a row, other big tech companies Meta, Zillow, and Zoom didn’t make the list at all. - Laura Bratton Read More

AI girlfriend bots are already flooding OpenAI’s GPT store

AI girlfriend bots are already flooding OpenAI’s GPT store

Screenshot of "girlfriend" search results on OpenAI's GPT store.
Screenshot of “girlfriend” search results on OpenAI’s GPT store.
Screenshot: Courtesy of company

By day two of the opening of OpenAI’s buzzy GPT store, which offers customized versions of ChatGPT, users were already breaking the rules. - Michelle Cheng Read More

Somaliland is pressing the 5G button against all odds

Somaliland is pressing the 5G button against all odds

Image for article titled The week in tech: Elon Musk&#39;s drug use, AI girlfriend GPTs
Photo: Telesom

Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia, is making a bold leap into the future by embracing 5G technology. This rollout, amidst ongoing security concerns, poverty, hunger and a complex humanitarian situation, marks a significant step in the country’s reconstruction and development efforts. - Faustine Ngila Read More

Sony and Honda unveiled a new EV that will be built in Ohio

Sony and Honda unveiled a new EV that will be built in Ohio

Front 3/4 view of a grey SHM Afeela
Photo: Andy Kalmowitz/Jalopnik

Sony genuinely shocked the world in 2020 when it rolled out the Vision-S electric sedan concept car, then shocked the world again when it unveiled a crossover concept in 2022. A few months later, Sony announced it was entering a partnership with Honda to actually produce a production car, and at the Consumer Electronics Show in 2023 the brands revealed a production-intent concept called Afeela. - Daniel Golson Read More

The industries where AI-powered robots will arrive next, according to Nvidia

The industries where AI-powered robots will arrive next, according to Nvidia

A 6-axis robotic arm picks up sorting containers at the Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., April 30, 2019.
Amazon employs many robots in its fulfillment centers.
Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne (Reuters)

Construction, retail, healthcare, and agriculture are the next wave of industries that will adopt AI-powered robots, according to Deepu Talla, vice president of embedded and edge computing at chip maker Nvidia. - Michelle Cheng Read More

Nvidia and Getty Images have unveiled a commercially safe image generation tool

Nvidia and Getty Images have unveiled a commercially safe image generation tool

Image for article titled The week in tech: Elon Musk&#39;s drug use, AI girlfriend GPTs
Illustration: Generative AI by iStock

In a move set to shake up the stock photo industry, AI chip maker Nvidia and image licensing powerhouse Getty Images have joined forces to launch Generative AI by iStock, a text-to-image tool promising a new era of visual creation. - Faustine Ngila Read More

Is the Apple Heart the next great innovation? | What’s next for Apple?

Is the Apple Heart the next great innovation? | What’s next for Apple?

Is the Apple Heart the next great innovation? | What’s next for Apple?
Tom Hulick, CEO of Strategy Asset Managers, tells Quartz what might be in store for the iPhone-maker, including new devices in healthcare and education

OpenAI’s GPT store full of AI chatbots is here

OpenAI’s GPT store full of AI chatbots is here

Image for article titled The week in tech: Elon Musk&#39;s drug use, AI girlfriend GPTs
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

OpenAI launched its much-anticipated GPT Store on Wednesday, offering its customizable AI chatbots to ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, and Team users. The GPT Store is Sam Altman’s biggest consumer product launch since ChatGPT, and it aims to make AI more practical and accessible. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo Read More

