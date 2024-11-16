Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Trump and Musk's world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco's big butter recall: The week's most popular stories

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Trump and Musk's world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco's big butter recall: The week's most popular stories

Plus, McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service

ByQuartz Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Trump and Musk&#39;s world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco&#39;s big butter recall: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Graphic: Images: Samuel Corum, Jason Redmond/AFP, Justin Sullivan / Staff, SOPA Images
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 19

Trump’s DOGE gift to Elon Musk is basically just a consulting gig

Trump’s DOGE gift to Elon Musk is basically just a consulting gig

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Photo: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will be joined by Vivek Ramaswamy as “outside of government” consultants on federal spending for President-elect Donald Trump’s coming administration. Exactly what that means is still unclear.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 19

Boeing layoffs weren’t just a strike threat

Boeing layoffs weren’t just a strike threat

The Boeing logo
The Boeing logo
Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP (Getty Images)

Boeing (BA) is going ahead with its plan to lay off 10% of its global workforce. Though the company’s machinist strike ended last week, it is moving ahead with its quest to cut costs amid massive financial losses.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 19

Costco is recalling almost 80,000 pounds of butter because apparently people don’t know butter has milk

Costco is recalling almost 80,000 pounds of butter because apparently people don’t know butter has milk

In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California.
In an aerial view, the Costco logo is displayed on the exterior of a Costco store on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

Costco (COST) recalled nearly 80,000 pounds of its store-brand butter products last month because they were missing a legally-required allergy statement.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 19

McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service

McDonald’s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service

Image for article titled Trump and Musk&#39;s world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco&#39;s big butter recall: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

The fast food drive-thru of today isn’t just about speed – it’s about service, too.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 19

Dogecoin is soaring after Trump made Elon Musk’s DOGE dreams come true

Dogecoin is soaring after Trump made Elon Musk’s DOGE dreams come true

Someone holds up Elon Musk's X (Twitter) profile in front of a dogecoin image
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Dogecoin was skyrocketing Wednesday after the news that the cryptocurrency’s biggest cheerleader, Elon Musk, will head up a “Department of Government Efficiency” — effectively a non-government group that will consult on spending.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 19

OpenAI is launching an AI agent that can do work for people

OpenAI is launching an AI agent that can do work for people

sam altman wearing a white button down and black tie and suit speaking into a microphone with two men behind him in front of a backdrop
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the Advancing Sustainable Development through Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy AI Event on September 23, 2024, in New York.
Photo: Bryan R. Smith (AP)

OpenAI is on to the next wave of artificial intelligence with an autonomous agent it reportedly plans to launch in January.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 19

A cruise company is offering a 4-year journey to escape Donald Trump’s presidency

A cruise company is offering a 4-year journey to escape Donald Trump’s presidency

Cruise shop on the open water
Photo: Villa Vie Residencies

If you’re upset about the election results and have a significant amount of money to spare, a cruise ship is offering a four-year journey to take you anywhere but the U.S.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 19

Elon Musk isn’t finished

Elon Musk isn’t finished

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Samuel Corum (Getty Images)

While some House races remain uncalled as the counting of votes continues, the 2024 election season is effectively over, with President-elect Donald Trump headed to the White House. But one of his biggest supporters isn’t ready to stop.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 19

Costco is selling a cookware set that costs more than its gold bars

Costco is selling a cookware set that costs more than its gold bars

Image for article titled Trump and Musk&#39;s world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco&#39;s big butter recall: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: BING-JHEN HONG (Getty Images)

Costco (COST) is getting into luxury cookware.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 19

Elon Musk’s X is bleeding users after Trump’s election win. Here’s where they’re going

Elon Musk’s X is bleeding users after Trump’s election win. Here’s where they’re going

close up of X logo on X app on iPhone
The X app displayed on a smartphone.
Photo: Silas Stein/picture-alliance/dpa (AP)

Elon Musk may have helped Donald Trump win the U.S. presidential election — but one of his companies is facing post-election losses.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 19

Bitcoin rally slows as it nears $90,000 — now with a bigger market cap than silver

Bitcoin rally slows as it nears $90,000 — now with a bigger market cap than silver

Image for article titled Trump and Musk&#39;s world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco&#39;s big butter recall: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Chesnot (Getty Images)

On the heels of a rally sparked by Donald Trump’s presidential election win, Bitcoin’s price is finally moderating — but not before beating out silver to become the eighth largest asset in the world.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 19

Get ready for Donald Trump’s economy

Get ready for Donald Trump’s economy

Image for article titled Trump and Musk&#39;s world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco&#39;s big butter recall: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

It’s the question everyone is asking: What happens now? Donald Trump is on his way to the White House, and by January, he’ll have a team in place to begin implementing the economic policy he’s been touting for months: tariffs on all imports, lower corporate tax rates, extending his 2017 tax cuts, reducing regulation of cryptocurrencies and banks, ending taxes on tips and Social Security, and possibly eliminating income and payroll taxes.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 19

Spirit Airlines might really go bankrupt this time — and the stock plunges 57%

Spirit Airlines might really go bankrupt this time — and the stock plunges 57%

Image for article titled Trump and Musk&#39;s world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco&#39;s big butter recall: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) stock was sinking sharply Wednesday, after a report late Tuesday indicated that the ultra-low-cost carrier is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 19

Amazon’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Amazon’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Image for article titled Trump and Musk&#39;s world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco&#39;s big butter recall: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: HJBC (Getty Images)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, and Amazon (AMZN) is offering discounts across a wide range of categories, giving shoppers a chance to score big on deals.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 19

Walmart’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Walmart’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Image for article titled Trump and Musk&#39;s world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco&#39;s big butter recall: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Alexander Farnsworth (Getty Images)

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, Walmart (WMT) is offering deals across numerous categories.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 19

Target’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Target’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Image for article titled Trump and Musk&#39;s world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco&#39;s big butter recall: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Image: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, Target (TGT) is offering deals across a variety of categories.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 19

The 10 best SUVs to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports

The 10 best SUVs to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports

Image for article titled Trump and Musk&#39;s world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco&#39;s big butter recall: The week&#39;s most popular stories
Photo: The Good Brigade (Getty Images)

Americans love their SUVs, which make up the majority of new car purchases in the country. But not all SUVs are created equal.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

19 / 19