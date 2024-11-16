Trump and Musk's world, Boeing layoffs, and Costco's big butter recall: The week's most popular stories

Boeing (BA) is going ahead with its plan to lay off 10% of its global workforce. Though the company’s machinist strike ended last week, it is moving ahead with its quest to cut costs amid massive financial losses.
4 / 19
Costco is recalling almost 80,000 pounds of butter because apparently people don’t know butter has milk
The fast food drive-thru of today isn’t just about speed – it’s about service, too.
Dogecoin was skyrocketing Wednesday after the news that the cryptocurrency’s biggest cheerleader, Elon Musk, will head up a “Department of Government Efficiency” — effectively a non-government group that will consult on spending.
OpenAI is on to the next wave of artificial intelligence with an autonomous agent it reportedly plans to launch in January.
If you’re upset about the election results and have a significant amount of money to spare, a cruise ship is offering a four-year journey to take you anywhere but the U.S.
9 / 19
While some House races remain uncalled as the counting of votes continues, the 2024 election season is effectively over, with President-elect Donald Trump headed to the White House. But one of his biggest supporters isn’t ready to stop.
Elon Musk may have helped Donald Trump win the U.S. presidential election — but one of his companies is facing post-election losses.
On the heels of a rally sparked by Donald Trump’s presidential election win, Bitcoin’s price is finally moderating — but not before beating out silver to become the eighth largest asset in the world.
It’s the question everyone is asking: What happens now? Donald Trump is on his way to the White House, and by January, he’ll have a team in place to begin implementing the economic policy he’s been touting for months: tariffs on all imports, lower corporate tax rates, extending his 2017 tax cuts, reducing regulation of cryptocurrencies and banks, ending taxes on tips and Social Security, and possibly eliminating income and payroll taxes.
Americans love their SUVs, which make up the majority of new car purchases in the country. But not all SUVs are created equal.