The world’s economy is set to experience its weakest growth in three decades. The International Monetary Fund has forecast growth of just 3% annually over the next five years.

Hosting the most bitcoin mining facilities in the US comes at a price. Texas will see the cost of electricity rise nearly 5% by mid-2023 due to cryptocurrency mining.

The Biden administration appealed a Texas ruling on the mifepristone abortion pill. The appeal described the decision as “manifestly untimely” and devoid of scientific reasoning.

Former executives sued Twitter over delays in reimbursing legal bills. Ousted CEO Parag Agrawal is one of the three plaintiffs claiming the company owes them more than $1 million.

A very accurate prediction: Secondhand clothing market will keep exploding

There’s one shopping trend that’s overperforming, anyway: thrifting. The global secondhand apparel market is expected to grow 127% by 2026, three times faster than the apparel market overall. Quartz’s Clarisa Diaz explains why.

New EPA rules could supercharge EV demand

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to propose new rules this week limiting tailpipe emissions from automobiles tomorrow. It could be just what car-makers needed to get more people behind the wheel of an electric vehicle—if instructure improvements can keep up.



67%: Share of cars sold in the US that’ll need to be EVs by 2032 under the new rules

5.8%: Share of the total auto market that EVs made up last year

130,000: Number of EV chargers in the US right now

>1 million: Number of chargers needed by 2030

The DRC wants more from its mining deals with China

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is pushing for an audit of the country’s mining contracts with China, which it says heavily favor Beijing.



But the root of the problem lies in the past. Case in point: Most of these deals were put in place informally by DRC’s previous government between 2007 and 2008, and have since become a major political issue heading into this December’s presidential election.



Surprising discoveries

Albert Einstein always thought animals had super senses. He had an inkling birds could see magnetic fields before evidence suggested as much.

The world’s new favorite animated film is a real peach. The Super Mario Bros. Movie smashed records by grabbing $375.6 million in global ticket sales during its opening weekend.

Microplastics have made it into the Indian diet. Sea salt samples across the country reveal a troubling additive.

Twitter is now Titter. Well, at least at its headquarters.

Humans were tripping during the Bronze Age. Hairs from 3,000 years ago indicate psychoactive drugs were used in Europe during that time.

Today's Daily Brief was brought to you by Sofia Lotto Persio, Morgan Haefner, and Susan Howson.


