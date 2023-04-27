Good morning, Quartz readers!



Meta’s Reels are cannibalizing the Facebook feed and Instagram stories. That is good news, in a way, for Meta, which reported strong first-quarter results yesterday (April 26). But the company has to work out how to run more profitable ads on Reels.



Elizabeth Holmes made a last-ditch attempt to delay her prison sentence. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Holmes, the disgraced founder of Theranos, to stay out of jail for now, while it decides whether she can remain free as she pushes for a retrial of her criminal conviction.

A Fugees rapper was convicted of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China. A jury found that Pras Michél worked with the fugitive Malaysian businessman Jho Low in a number of byzantine political conspiracies.

UK regulators blocked Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal. The $69 billion acquisition would give Microsoft an unfair advantage in cloud gaming, said regulators (more below).

Colombia got a new finance minister. In a surprise cabinet reshuffle, José Antonio Ocampo, a Columbia University economist whom the markets liked, lost his finance portfolio.

Microsoft can’t fly under the radar anymore

A focus on enterprise software has largely kept Microsoft out of regulators’ crosshairs, at least compared to other Big Tech players. While Microsoft plans to appeal the Competition and Markets Authority’s decision, the block casts serious doubt on whether the landmark Activision deal will go through, and whether its antitrust luck can hold up.

$78: Price to which Activision’s stock fell yesterday after the ruling, well below Microsoft’s $95 per-share asking price

$2.5 billion: Price Microsoft paid for the gaming company that built Minecraft in 2014

$26 billion: Price Microsoft paid for speech recognition software Nuance in 2021

The EU approved the world’s first carbon tax on imports

It only took two years of negotiations, but yesterday, the EU’s 27 members voted to finalize a new law. Presenting… the world’s first carbon border tax!



Levied on imports, this tax has the potential to transform the most polluting industries within the EU and beyond. Quartz’s Aurora Almendral explains what products the tax targets, how much it’s expected to raise in a year, and its one big problem.

Big Oil is afraid of state courts in the US

20: The number of US states and cities that, in recent years, have sued oil companies over their roles in misleading the public about the impact of burning fossil fuels on climate change.

Oil companies have attempted to fend off climate change-related lawsuits by filing appeals to move the cases from state courts to the federal system. But the US Supreme Court just dealt a major blow to their efforts, making state courts scarier than Big Oil would like.

