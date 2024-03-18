Good morning, Quartz readers!



Here’s what you need to know

A United flight landed, sans external panel, but everyone is OK. It was the latest in the center of the Venn diagram of incidents involving both Boeing and United. And Boeing especially needs a lift.

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

Apple’s getting sued over how stalkers use its AirTags. The class-action lawsuit claims that the tech company is liable for the product’s misuse under California state law.

Hertz is getting a new CEO. The rental car company’s EV push didn’t pan out, and chief Stephen Scherr will step down to be replaced by former Delta Airlines and General Motors Gil West.

March Madness has officially begun. And there’s a lot more money riding on brackets, as more people can legally bet on the men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments than ever before.

Self-checkouts and corporate America are in a toxic relationship

Self-checkout kiosks: A lot of customers love them, sometimes, but certain executives seem to hate them… sometimes.

If you’re feeling a bit of whiplash from hearing how several retailers — Dollar General, Target, Walmart — are ditching or retooling their self-checkouts, only to see that others — Ross and Kohl’s — are implementing and expanding them, it’s a totally normal feeling. Especially if you’re among the 43% of Americans that actually prefer the kiosks to speaking with a human, even if you’ve begun to notice that the queues for the kiosks do move pretty darn slowly.

But like any toxic relationship, the one between corporate America and self-checkout kiosks has its highs and lows, and there’s a good chance it all comes down to trust.

Bitcoin boosters think $100,000 is way overdue

Bitcoin, so far, is having the 2024 we all wanted. And it looks like the good times will just keep rolling.

Some think they’ll roll all the way to $100,000. The way things are going — not just for Bitcoin, but altcoins, too — it’s certainly possible. But are we really out of the SBF crypto era? The market seems to have moved on. Here’s what analysts have to say.

Italy is learning that saying ciao to China is hard

Italy has made clear that it does not want to be dependent on China (remember last year when Milan made the high-profile decision to drop out of the Belt and Road Initiative?).



But decoupling is proving tough, especially in the European country’s car industry, where China is increasingly showing up: in manufacturing, EVs, and elsewhere. Here’s why, for Italy, leaving was a heck of a lot easier than staying away.

More from Quartz

🧨 Ukraine is bombing Russian oil refineries right when Russia really needs its oil money

🔥 The Pentagon is trying to dodge lawsuits over a toxic firefighting foam it invented

❤️‍🔥 $2.99 Trader Joe’s tote bags went viral. Here are 6 other business-branded cult items

🙈 OpenAI’s video generator Sora might allow nudity. Experts are worried

🌎🔥 Shell changed its mind about how much it wants to fight climate change

🏚️ Zillow, Redfin, and other real estate stocks sank after a big settlement to limit broker fees

Surprising discoveries

A U.K. agency wants researchers to solve possibly the most extreme cost-cutting plan of all time. They just have to make AI computing cost 1/1000th of what it does now.

Software engineers are scared of the name Devin. Sounds like a friendly name for an AI bot that many think will end their careers.

Before Wegovy and Zepbound, there was Saxenda. The injectable got approval from the government for weight loss management back in 2014, and later for use in younger patients.

Bobbleheads are dying. Funko, known for making the toys, had a rough 2023 financially, but is hoping a direct-to-consumer approach will get its head back on its shoulders.

