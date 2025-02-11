🌏 Sam Altman vs Elon Musk

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Here’s what you need to know

Sam Altman rejected Elon Musk’s $97.4 billion bid to purchase OpenAI. The CEO firmly stated that “OpenAI is not for sale,” nor is its mission.

English Ford's CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

… Meanwhile, the two eccentric founders threw numerous verbal jabs in just 24 hours. Quartz has compiled a list of their spicy back-and-forth.

Tesla shares took a dive as BYD made moves. The Warren Buffet-backed BYD plans to introduce new autonomous features, dubbed “God’s Eye,” across its entire lineup.

Costco, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe’s imposed an egg purchase limit. The ongoing bird flu outbreak has caused egg prices to skyrocket, promoting grocers to restrict sales.

… Elsewhere in the grocery aisle, canned tuna at Costco, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart has been recalled due to Botulism concerns. The recall is hitting 13 products across 26 U.S. states.

Ford CEO blasted President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Jim Farley labeled the strategy more “chaotic” than cohesive.

5 sectors hit by Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs

President Trump’s 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports is set to ripple through several U.S. industries. While it’s designed to boost domestic steel production, the move could lead to higher prices in manufacturing, construction, and beyond.

The broader economic consequences are still unclear, but experts predict some sectors will feel the impact more than others.

Which key industries are likely to face the steepest price hikes? Quartz’s Vinamrata Chaturvedi breaks it down.

Amazon’s best Valentine’s Day deals

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and Amazon is rolling out a range of deals for those looking for the perfect gift or something a little extra special.

Shoppers can expect discounts on jewelry, candy, flowers, and even personalized items like engraved tumblers. Hot picks include LEGO roses, heart-shaped earrings, and Starburst candy.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), customers are planning to spend more than ever, hitting a record $27.5 billion in 2025.

What are some of Amazon’s top Valentine’s Day deals? Quartz’s Francisco Velasquez has the details.

Send any news, comments, Altman-Musk drama, or Valentine's Day notes to talk@qz.com. Today's Daily Brief was brought to you by Francisco Velasquez and Audrey McNamara.