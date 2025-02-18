🌏 Apple’s surprise launch

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Apple may drop a new iPhone today. CEO Tim Cook teased, last week, the launch of “the newest member of the family”

Fear is rising, but stock bets are bigger than ever. Here’s why CC Share Subtitles Off

Nike partners with Kim Kardashian to reach more women. A new collection from Nike and Kim Kardashian’s Skims is expected to launch this spring.

SMCI stock surged 13% on Tuesday. The computer chip company continued its strong rally a week after reporting impressive earnings.

Who is Bitcoin’s mysterious creator? A new theory just dropped that Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey may be the inventor of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency.

A new, better HIV prevention drug is on the way. Gilead said the FDA could approve its highly-effective twice-yearly injectable this year.

Intel stock surged 10% Tuesday. This came as news broke that the chip maker could be split up by its rivals because TSMC and Broadcom both want a piece.

However, TSMC may not be into the deal, despite the Trump administration pushing for it.

Nvidia’s comeback

Nvidia stock rose 1% on Tuesday, extending its rally into a third day.

Nvidia’s stock has rebounded about 90% from last month’s slump, which was sparked by Chinese startup DeepSeek. Still, at around $140 per share, it remains below its 2025 high of $153.13, set on Jan. 7.

While DeepSeek touted lower AI development costs, governments around the world have since announced fresh investment plans.

Who is planning to buy Nvidia chips this year? Quartz’s Josh Fellman breaks it down.

Airlines unite to overturn disability rule

Five major U.S. airlines have joined a legal challenge to overturn a federal rule that strengthens disability accommodations, including for wheelchair users. The Airlines for America trade group filed a petition with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing the Department of Transportation (DOT) overstepped its authority.

The rule, enacted under President Biden, includes a 24-hour deadline for returning delayed wheelchairs — a requirement the industry says ignores operational and economic realities. In 2023, airlines mishandled over 11,500 wheelchairs and scooters, per DOT data.

Which airlines joined the petition? Quartz’s William Gavin has the details.

