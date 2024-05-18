Jamie Dimon on the economy, Ray Dalio on Taylor Swift, and Elon Musk's money: Leadership news roundup

When JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, people tend to listen. Especially when he talks about the state of the economy.
In 2024 so far, Dimon has done a lot of talking and writing about the country’s economic situation, and what it could look like given the uncertainty around interest rates and inflation, paired with a high fiscal deficit and ongoing geopolitical turmoil.
3 / 10
Given the worsening divisions in the United States, there’s a growing possibility that the country could fall into a civil war, according to Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio — but he thinks a certain blonde pop star could unify the country.
Dell will reportedly start monitoring the in-office attendance of its U.S. employees who are classified as hybrid workers by tracking their badge swipes — and employees who don’t come in enough are getting a literal red flag.
A top Walmart executive told employees Tuesday that the retailer would slash hundreds of corporate positions and ask a majority of its remote workers relocate to one of three of its central hubs, according to a memo sent to staff. The company also said it will give some employees permission to work remotely, but only on a part-time basis.
6 / 10
Elon Musk’s Telsa is buying ads on Elon Musk’s X to get Elon Musk’s $55 billion pay package approved
Tesla has a lot of problems at the moment. People aren’t buying enough of its cars. Its stock is down about 29% so far this year. It’s laying off tons of people and freezing hiring in North America. But one problem has the company reaching out to shareholders ahead of its annual meeting next month: CEO Elon Musk isn’t getting paid enough money.
Nvidia has been on a hot streak so far this year — and its chief executive is headed for compensation outpacing his chip rivals.
CEO Jensen Huang earned $34.2 million in total compensation for fiscal year 2024 — a 60% jump from his total compensation of $21.4 million in fiscal year 2023, according to a proxy statement released Tuesday. He earned $23.7 million in total compensation for fiscal year 2022.
Good corporate leadership is one of the most important factors in job satisfaction.
Overall job satisfaction grew slightly in 2023, ticking up to 62.7% from 62.3% from a year earlier, according to the Conference Board’s latest U.S. Job Satisfaction report. The report found that leaders should emphasize culture — including the quality of leadership, work-life balance, and workplace culture — to retain talent and keep their employees happy.
If the federal deficit is a dark cloud hanging over the U.S. government, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon wants someone to do something about it before it starts to pour.