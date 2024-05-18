Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Jamie Dimon on the economy, Ray Dalio on Taylor Swift, and Elon Musk's money: Leadership news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

Jamie Dimon on the economy, Ray Dalio on Taylor Swift, and Elon Musk's money: Leadership news roundup

Plus, Dell is giving out red flags to hybrid employees who don’t work in the office enough

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Jamie Dimon on the economy, Ray Dalio on Taylor Swift, and Elon Musk&#39;s money: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Mike Segar (Reuters), Takaaki Iwabu/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Omar Marques (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

Everything JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said about the economy this year

Everything JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has said about the economy this year

Jamie Dimon
Photo: Mike Segar (Reuters)

When JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, people tend to listen. Especially when he talks about the state of the economy.

Advertisement

In 2024 so far, Dimon has done a lot of talking and writing about the country’s economic situation, and what it could look like given the uncertainty around interest rates and inflation, paired with a high fiscal deficit and ongoing geopolitical turmoil.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

Ray Dalio says the U.S. is ‘on the brink’ of civil war — and maybe Taylor Swift should be president

Ray Dalio says the U.S. is ‘on the brink’ of civil war — and maybe Taylor Swift should be president

Ray Dalio
Photo: Takaaki Iwabu/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Given the worsening divisions in the United States, there’s a growing possibility that the country could fall into a civil war, according to Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio — but he thinks a certain blonde pop star could unify the country.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

Dell is giving out red flags to hybrid employees who don’t work in the office enough

Dell is giving out red flags to hybrid employees who don’t work in the office enough

dell logo on a building obscured with trees
Dell Technologies office building on January 4, 2023 in Round Rock, Texas.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Dell will reportedly start monitoring the in-office attendance of its U.S. employees who are classified as hybrid workers by tracking their badge swipes — and employees who don’t come in enough are getting a literal red flag.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

Read the Walmart memo ordering remote employees to relocate

Read the Walmart memo ordering remote employees to relocate

Walmart chief people officer Donna Morris
Walmart chief people officer Donna Morris
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

A top Walmart executive told employees Tuesday that the retailer would slash hundreds of corporate positions and ask a majority of its remote workers relocate to one of three of its central hubs, according to a memo sent to staff. The company also said it will give some employees permission to work remotely, but only on a part-time basis.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

Elon Musk’s Telsa is buying ads on Elon Musk’s X to get Elon Musk’s $55 billion pay package approved

Elon Musk’s Telsa is buying ads on Elon Musk’s X to get Elon Musk’s $55 billion pay package approved

Elon Musk
Elon Musk
Photo: Omar Marques (Getty Images)

Tesla has a lot of problems at the moment. People aren’t buying enough of its cars. Its stock is down about 29% so far this year. It’s laying off tons of people and freezing hiring in North America. But one problem has the company reaching out to shareholders ahead of its annual meeting next month: CEO Elon Musk isn’t getting paid enough money.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s pay soared 60% as the AI boom sent the stock higher

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s pay soared 60% as the AI boom sent the stock higher

Jensen Huang holding up a chip during his keynote speech
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the Nvidia GTC Artificial Intelligence Conference on March 18, 2024 in San Jose, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Nvidia has been on a hot streak so far this year — and its chief executive is headed for compensation outpacing his chip rivals.

Advertisement

CEO Jensen Huang earned $34.2 million in total compensation for fiscal year 2024 — a 60% jump from his total compensation of $21.4 million in fiscal year 2023, according to a proxy statement released Tuesday. He earned $23.7 million in total compensation for fiscal year 2022.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

The 10 best-led companies, according to Glassdoor

The 10 best-led companies, according to Glassdoor

Good corporate leadership is one of the most important factors in job satisfaction.

Advertisement

Overall job satisfaction grew slightly in 2023, ticking up to 62.7% from 62.3% from a year earlier, according to the Conference Board’s latest U.S. Job Satisfaction report. The report found that leaders should emphasize culture — including the quality of leadership, work-life balance, and workplace culture — to retain talent and keep their employees happy.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

Jamie Dimon wants the U.S. to get serious about dealing with its debt problem

Jamie Dimon wants the U.S. to get serious about dealing with its debt problem

Jamie Dimon
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

If the federal deficit is a dark cloud hanging over the U.S. government, JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon wants someone to do something about it before it starts to pour.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

10 / 10