Jeff Bezos' new jet, Monterey Car Week, and Labor Day travel: Lifestyle news roundup

The global super-rich are increasingly investing in precious metals, presenting a unique problem: Where do you store your gold bars?



Advertisement

Enter new, high-security vaults, which are popping up around the world to cater to the growing demand for gold and silver storage.

In Singapore, a six-story vault called The Reserve opened last month and can hold 10,000 tons of silver, which is about a third of the world’s annual supply, according to Bloomberg. It can also hold 500 tons of gold.

Read More