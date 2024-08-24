Jeff Bezos' new jet, Monterey Car Week, and Labor Day travel: Lifestyle news roundup

Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
Plus, the developers of a video game that burns 600 calories per hour talk the future of at-home workouts

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; new jet, Monterey Car Week, and Labor Day travel: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP (Getty Images), Gulfstream, Quell, Christopher Furlong (Getty Images), Flashpop (Getty Images), Ken Ilio (Getty Images), Illustration: Images: Apu Gomes/Stringer via Getty; Realtor.com, Image: RM Sothebys (Fair Use), Mecum Auctions
Superyachts are wreaking havoc on Mediterranean beaches because their dumped waste is washing ashore

A photo of superyachts anchored in the Med.
Billionaires clearly didn’t get the “leave no trace” memo.
Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP (Getty Images)

Superyachts are causing a real ruckus in the Mediterranean these days. After a yacht commissioned by Apple founder Steve Jobs crashed into another ship last week, a town on the Mediterranean coast has now had to shut beaches as waste from multi-million-dollar yachts washes up on shore.

Check out Jeff Bezos’ new $80 million private jet

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; new jet, Monterey Car Week, and Labor Day travel: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Gulfstream

Jeff Bezos’ $200 million private jet collection appears to be growing in size. In July, the Amazon (AMZN) founder reportedly became the owner of a Gulfstream G700 — the latest and most coveted aircraft to hit the private jet market.

The developers of a video game that burns 600 calories per hour talk the future of at-home workouts

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; new jet, Monterey Car Week, and Labor Day travel: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Quell

In the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns, when people were still hoarding hand sanitizer and stores struggled to stock their shelves, business partners Cam Brookhouse, Martin Tweedie and Lorenzo Spreafico were holed up in a living room, trying to build a gaming platform with whatever they could find on Amazon.

Inside Gene Wilder’s former home that Elon Musk is foreclosing on

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; new jet, Monterey Car Week, and Labor Day travel: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Marc Angeles Photography

The Bel Air, California home once owned by “Willy Wonka” star Gene Wilder is on sale for $12.95 million. But if you think that’s the most interesting part of its history, you’re mistaken.

Elon Musk is foreclosing on Gene Wilder’s Bel Air home that he sold to the ‘Willy Wonka’ actor’s nephew

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; new jet, Monterey Car Week, and Labor Day travel: Lifestyle news roundup
Illustration: Images: Apu Gomes/Stringer via Getty; Realtor.com

Elon Musk is foreclosing on the Bel Air home once owned by actor Gene Wilder after selling it to the actor’s nephew at a discount and loaning him money to make the purchase.

The gold storage business is booming — thanks to the super-rich

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; new jet, Monterey Car Week, and Labor Day travel: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

The global super-rich are increasingly investing in precious metals, presenting a unique problem: Where do you store your gold bars?

Enter new, high-security vaults, which are popping up around the world to cater to the growing demand for gold and silver storage.

In Singapore, a six-story vault called The Reserve opened last month and can hold 10,000 tons of silver, which is about a third of the world’s annual supply, according to Bloomberg. It can also hold 500 tons of gold.

The 15 most expensive cars sold at Monterey Car Week

A black Ferrari convertible parked by the sea
Image: RM Sothebys (Fair Use)

The events that make up Monterey Car Week, feature some of the most expensive, rare, and gorgeous cars known to man. Many of them appear at auction, where they’re offered to the highest bidder. Some Monterey auction cars sold for under $10,000, but the cheapest car on this list sold for $3.36 million.

Americans think they need $2.5 million to be wealthy

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; new jet, Monterey Car Week, and Labor Day travel: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Flashpop (Getty Images)

The price tag on “wealth” keeps going up.

On average, Americans now believe they need $2.5 million to be considered wealthy, according to a Charles Schwab (SCHW) survey released Wednesday. That’s up from $2.2 million two years ago.

19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; new jet, Monterey Car Week, and Labor Day travel: Lifestyle news roundup
Image: Mecum Auctions

Another Monterrey Car Week has come and gone, along with the fantastic array of classic vehicles and futuristic concepts strutting their stuff on the golf course green by the sea. Many car enthusiasts dream of attending such a lush event, though few think they’d ever be able to walk away with a new car. Those auctions are for Duesenbergs and Bugattis and things like that, right? Wrong.

The top 10 Labor Day travel destinations in America

Image for article titled Jeff Bezos&#39; new jet, Monterey Car Week, and Labor Day travel: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Ken Ilio (Getty Images)

Labor Day Weekend is almost upon us, and AAA says Americans across the country are planning on traveling.

AAA expects domestic travel to rise 9% this Labor Day weekend compared to last year, with many Americans headed to Alaska for a cruise. The good news for travelers, the company says, is that costs are slightly down this year.

