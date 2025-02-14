McDonald's chicken bet, Shein's tariff woes, and Coca-Cola's plastic fix: Retail news roundup

In the world of retail, McDonald’s kids menu is gaining popularity among adults, and the chain has big plans for chicken, despite struggles with Wall Street and holding off on discussing its DEI plans. President Donald Trump’s looming tariffs already seem to be affecting Shein’s and Temu’s U.S. expansions, with both e-commerce giants experiencing momentary sales drops. Coca-Cola (KO) is considering bringing back plastic bottles, partly due to Trump’s tariffs on aluminum. Meanwhile, Amazon, Walmart, and Target are offering Valentine’s Day deals.



Check out these stories and more in this week’s roundup.