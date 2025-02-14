Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
date 2025-02-14

McDonald's chicken bet, Shein's tariff woes, and Coca-Cola's plastic fix: Retail news roundup

Retail

McDonald's chicken bet, Shein's tariff woes, and Coca-Cola's plastic fix: Retail news roundup

Plus: Amazon, Walmart, and Target's top 10 Valentine's Day deals

Francisco Velasquez
In the world of retail, McDonald’s kids menu is gaining popularity among adults, and the chain has big plans for chicken, despite struggles with Wall Street and holding off on discussing its DEI plans. President Donald Trump’s looming tariffs already seem to be affecting Shein’s and Temu’s U.S. expansions, with both e-commerce giants experiencing momentary sales drops. Coca-Cola (KO) is considering bringing back plastic bottles, partly due to Trump’s tariffs on aluminum. Meanwhile, Amazon, Walmart, and Target are offering Valentine’s Day deals.

Check out these stories and more in this week’s roundup.

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s chicken bet, Shein&#39;s tariff woes, and Coca-Cola&#39;s plastic fix: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: Chip East/Bloomberg, Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg, Mike Kemp/In Pictures, Emile Wamsteker/Bloomberg
McDonald’s is cooking up big plans for chicken

A chicken snack wrap combo meal at a McDonald’s in New York on June 8, 2007.
Image: Chip East/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

McDonald’s has major plans for chicken.

Read More

Shein and Temu may already have a case of the Trump-tariff blues

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who had been detained in Russia, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
Image: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s looming tariffs already seem to be undermining the U.S. expansions of e-commerce giants Shein and Temu, as both companies reportedly experienced significant daily-sales drops recently.

Read More

Coca-Cola may bring back plastic to cope with Trump tariffs

Pizza takeaway in a cafe window in London.
Image: Mike Kemp/In Pictures (Getty Images)

Coca-Cola is considering a return to plastic bottles as it grapples with rising aluminum costs from President Donald Trump’s import tariffs.

Read More

More adults are ordering from McDonald’s kids menu. Blame inflation

A Happy Meal in Little Falls, New Jersey.
Image: Emile Wamsteker/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

McDonald’s kids menu has become a surprising go-to for adults.

Read More

Amazon’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals

An Amazon Logistics Center in Gattendorf, Germany.
Image: Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Amazon (AMZN) is offering deals across a variety of categories for shoppers in search of romantic gifts or just a little something special.

Read More

Walmart’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals

A Walmart store in Bristol, Connecticut.
Image: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and Walmart (WMT) is rolling out deals across multiple categories for customers looking for a romantic gift for a partner, friends, or themselves.

Read More

Target’s top 10 Valentine’s Day deals

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s chicken bet, Shein&#39;s tariff woes, and Coca-Cola&#39;s plastic fix: Retail news roundup
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and Target (TGT) is offering promotions across various categories for those searching for an ideal romantic gesture or something a little more subtle.

Read More

McDonald’s earnings take a hit from E. Coli and inflation

A McDonald’s in Lisbon, Portugal.
Image: Luis Boza/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

McDonald’s customers aren’t “lovin’ it.” The fast-food giant missed Wall Street’s expectations for the fourth quarter, largely due to the lingering effects of an E. coli outbreak and ongoing inflation pressures.

Read More

McDonald’s says it’s committed to DEI — but is vague on specifics

The oldest operating McDonald’s in the world in Downey, Los Angeles, Cali. It opened on August 18, 1953.
Image: Allard1 (Getty Images)

McDonald’s says it has a golden rule: Treating everyone with dignity, fairness, and respect, according to CEO Chris Kempczinski.

Read More

